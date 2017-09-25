Sexy Chris

Jimmy Kimmel talks about his emotional weekend over GOP health care battle



Jimmy talks about being in the middle of the national health care debate by addressing more criticism from Senator Bill Cassidy and Fox News, sharing his personal experience about his emotional weekend meeting hundreds of people who have benefitted from the ACA, and praising Senators John McCain and Susan Collins for saying no to the Graham-Cassidy bill, hopefully killing it once and for all.

Last week Jimmy Kimmel devoted 3 of his monologues to criticizing the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3

Source

Rand Paul, John McCain, and Susan Collins are officially voting no. As long as they don't change their vote the bill is dead.
