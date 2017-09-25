Jimmy Kimmel talks about his emotional weekend over GOP health care battle
Jimmy talks about being in the middle of the national health care debate by addressing more criticism from Senator Bill Cassidy and Fox News, sharing his personal experience about his emotional weekend meeting hundreds of people who have benefitted from the ACA, and praising Senators John McCain and Susan Collins for saying no to the Graham-Cassidy bill, hopefully killing it once and for all.
Last week Jimmy Kimmel devoted 3 of his monologues to criticizing the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3
Rand Paul, John McCain, and Susan Collins are officially voting no. As long as they don't change their vote the bill is dead.
The Koch Bros have $400M for 2018 GOP campaigns that they’re demanding repeal of ACA plus new tax reform in return for access to their piggy bank. So the GOP will keep trying and trying and trying.
and lol at McCain being a hero for saying no to this.... but I guess in these political atmosphere the bar has been set reallllyyy low
as a tennessean, there is no way in hell i believe alexander won't vote party lines every. single. time.
Dems should have been defending that bill from the minute it passed, warts and all, but many of them stayed as far away as they could because it wasn't perfect. SMH.
