Jimmy Kimmel talks about his emotional weekend over GOP health care battle

i'm so worried someone's gonna fuck it up and it'll pass. sweating buckets rn

McCain should never be praised to be honest. It is a relief to know he is doing the bare minimum but Kimmel "McCain is a true hero" tweet was terrible.

I love that tweet that said something like "McCain doesn't kick baby off a cliff. What a hero!"

ikr

MY dad was like he should get points and I was like nope no points for him. One good deed doesnt dismiss all the other bullshit he has done.

I don't trust Rand Paul as far as I can throw him... motherfucker will find some way to weasel out of his 'no' vote.

do they actually listen & take note of voicemails? i called both my senators after i got off work today.

They're suppose to.

I think emotional appeals are a waste bc all the staffers do is keep a tally of for and against

if this version dies will they FINALLY stop trying?

They'd have to get 60 votes to do anything the rest of this year at least.

Probably. They'd need 60 votes after Sept 30. They could try again next year, but speculation is that they won't because they'll focus on tax "reform" aka tax cuts for the rich.

No. They still are in debt to their donors.

for a bit yeah but this will be endless for the next 4 years

Doubtful.



The Koch Bros have $400M for 2018 GOP campaigns that they're demanding repeal of ACA plus new tax reform in return for access to their piggy bank. So the GOP will keep trying and trying and trying.

Edited at 2017-09-26 03:44 am (UTC)

please just let this bill die already



and lol at McCain being a hero for saying no to this.... but I guess in these political atmosphere the bar has been set reallllyyy low Reply

teen creeps podcast put up a special announcement to ask listeners to call their senators and they said one of the senators who are "on the fence" was lamar alexander.



as a tennessean, there is no way in hell i believe alexander won't vote party lines every. single. time.

i'm catching up on the CNN healthcare debate from tonight and i love amy klobuchar and bernie. they're spanking the shit out of lindsey and low budget henry rollins.

lol, lindsey kept say "obamacare is failing!!!" and cassidy kept saying "im a physician!!!" like lmaoooo idiots that doesnt help or solve anything

excuse you, he said "i'm a doc!"

lmao he really does look like Henry Rollins

I love Bernie. Lindsey looks like he's got some built up anger, that was my thought every time I looked at him.

My mom was telling me that Trump has some plan that could kill my job since it solely depends on insurance reimbursement and that would be impossible and some sort of tax would somehow come out of my paycheck instead (???), but even after googling I can't figure out wtf she was talking about.

When Jimmy Kimmel has done a better job defending the ACA in two weeks than most democrats did after they passed it...



Dems should have been defending that bill from the minute it passed, warts and all, but many of them stayed as far away as they could because it wasn't perfect. SMH. Reply

How is Murkowski on the bill so far? Any news from her? I think I read that they're adding in more money for Alaska and Maine to get Murkowski and Collins. I know Collins said she's voting no but I haven't heard anything about Murkowski.

Senator Murkowski has been very clear up to this point that she can't vote for what's in Grassidy. @ThePlumLineGS https://t.co/r7IOVcjev8 pic.twitter.com/TojtdMM5o8 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) September 25, 2017





Edited at 2017-09-26 04:00 am (UTC) She hasn't officially said no but I think she'll vote no. She's pro Planned Parenthood and the bill defunds it.

she needs to say flat out no already

I like him, and I'm so proud of the fact that he's been so at the forefront on fighting for health rights for all americans.

who would've thought jimmy fucking kimmel

Meanwhile colbert is buddying up w spicer what is this world

He is?

i'm like so disgusted over that emmy stunt still

