Don't expect any alternate versions of Blade Runner 2049
"I don’t think there will be further versions." Denis Villeneuve says theatrical #BladeRunner2049 is director's cut: https://t.co/hZ8JRahpZK pic.twitter.com/bekT5WXVER— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 26, 2017
When Blade Runner 2049 hit theaters in a few weeks, what you see is what you get. Director Denis Villeneuve stated in an interview with Europe Plus that the theatrical release is his cut of the film and that alternative versions are not something he has any interest in. This pretty much confirms rumors that he was given complete creative control over the film. Villeneuve jokes that maybe a studio or producer's version will be released, more than likely due to the film clocking in at a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes.
Eight different versions of the original Blade Runner exist. Five were released as part of the film's 25th-anniversary blu-ray package. The other three are a 4-hour cut only shown to studio executives, a preview cut only shown once to an audience in San Diego, and a heavily edited broadcast version for television.
