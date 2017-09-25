Don't expect any alternate versions of Blade Runner 2049

i've never even seen the original and i'm not even going to see this one. Reply

great

edgy

take your daughters to bed, dave!

radical

I'm excited. Yes to this movie.

I've only ever seen the directors cut of Blade Runner. Saw it in a film class when I was 18, so I obviously thought it was ~GENIUS~.





still love it, too

I meant the final cut*

Alternate versions drive me nuts. If you don't know what you want before you start your movie, don't start the damn thing.

The original cut, with narration, is unwatchable to me. I think it's wild how just that little switch makes it crap for me, or one of my favorite films.

I've never seen the original and now knowing that there's like 20 different versions of it, I'm not sure I will be able to.

just see the final cut. its the one ridley scott had 100% control over.

these days, thats not a good thing.

ie Alien Covenant...Prometheus...

I've seen the theatrical and the directors cut. but the fact there are so many versions, and people will argue about which are best, drives me nuts, and has weirdly kept me from embracing Blade Runner. I'm curious about this one, and I love Harrison so I'll see it, eventually. But I really hope there don't end up being 5 versions.

Will this actually be good? Prisoners was a glorified L&O:SVU episode, Enemy was trash, Sicario was an ok thriller, Arrival was solid but unworthy of the praise. Incendies his only stunning film imo.

polytechnique is good. i actually like all his work. do you say enemy is trash because you didn't understand it?

I'm more excited for this movie than any new Ridley Scott movie.



... that is unless a Legend sequel gets made.

We'll get an alternate forreal cut when either Ridley dies or we hit the 40th anniversary and they need to sell the box set

I've only ever seen the final cut. I did look up the original theatrical ending on youtube once, but once was enough lmao.



I'm really excited for 2049 but with a $185 million budget, R rating, and a nearly 3-hour run time, they better pray that the reviews and WOM are amazing.

This movie looks boring

