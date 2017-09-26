Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Release Christmas Song
Gwen Stefani has released the album title track to her new Christmas album.
The album will feature Gwen’s own versions of Christmas classics such as, ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Santa Baby’.
Are you excited for Christmas?
The best holiday !!
Honestly hope it works out for her though, she seems so happy.
Between that and Tim Allen being a dick-faced weasel, my favorite Christmas movies are ruined.