I didn't realize it's October next week until earlier today when I had to schedule an appointment. Time is flying by way too fast and it makes me feel old. Reply

Yes, I started making my Christmas list(gifts I want +gifts I’m giving to people) since august !!



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:17 am (UTC)

this actually pretty horrible. Reply

it's terrible Reply

The older I get the more depressed I get during the holidays. I can't exactly put my finger on it, but yeah. I'm always grateful to get through when it's Jan 1. Reply

The older I get the more depressed I get over Gwen Stefanis career Reply

It's time heal bb. It was a nice run while it lasted. Reply

saaaame Reply

lmfao Reply

Same. Christmas has been a miserable time of year for me for the past like... 2 years now. Not looking forward to it this year at all. Reply

My family fights the whole time and it's gotten worse as people age. I have some seriously abusive bullies in my family. I hate it except the gifts and food. Reply

I agree. My husband is working this year so I have an excuse not to spend it with family. Reply

I was sad about it for awhile but now I just don't give a fuck. I decide to work on holidays usually, make good money. I see some family around holidays but I don't stress it. If we don't meet up, whatever. The ONLY thing that makes me sad is seeing everyone brag about all the presents they get because I don't have a partner/parents/grandparents. and I don't expect friends to go out of their way for me like that. I'll always do small things with friends. So I really feel content. Reply

lmfao Reply

You forgot the "who asked for this" tag. Can you imagine No Doubt or Pharrell-like Christmas songs? Like, I'm already imagining Jingle Bells sounding like Yummy. Reply

........it's september Reply

It's September! Fuck off with this for a couple of weeks. Reply

more like a couple months. Reply

i saw christmas sheets at target this weekend. Reply

I saw Christmas cookies at Rite Aid today. Cookies! They'll still be sitting there in 3 months! Reply

cultural appropriation yt kween! Reply

Best thing to do after you leave your cheating husband is to date a man with a history of cheating.

Honestly hope it works out for her though, she seems so happy. Reply

Yes!!!! idek why bc tbh i've never been big on the holiday but fsr this year i'm READY



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:23 am (UTC)

i am :) i love fall & winter in general. cold nights, fuzzy blankets, netflix. thank you please. Reply

their voices do not mix lol. i am excited for christmas movies and decorations Reply

I fucking love Christmas. I can't wait for the day it's acceptable to watch the Home Alone movies for the 100th time. Reply

Has anyone made a Trump-free cut of Home Alone 2? I know he's only in it for like 5 seconds, but that's 5 seconds too many.



Between that and Tim Allen being a dick-faced weasel, my favorite Christmas movies are ruined. Reply

SAME. i watch all the movies every christmas. it's my tradition. me ft. tv Reply

