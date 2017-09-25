Idris Elba reads embarrassing romantic fanfic about himself

Nooooo. hahahaha "Magical Neon Sexuality" sounds like a Halsey album.



Is there any Thor/Hemidall fic? 👀

Lmao it does sound like a Halsey track.

a fourth wall needs to be brought back between fandom and celebrities/tv shows.

Hell, add a fifth wall TBQH

Every time an interviewer brings up shipping to an actor I fall into a chasm of second-hand embarrassment. Even deeper if it's about shipping the actors themselves. Deeper still if the actors are married.

same, I can't handle it. I also hate comic con and paleyfest panels where fans get to ask questions and its all so awkward, its the worst when they go "I don't have a question but I just wanna say you saved my life".

This 100%. I don't mind RL fanfic but can we please not push this on the actors? If you have to make someone see it the writers? But even that is pushing it.

This is the wall the rump can build.

This is like the tip of the iceberg for the crazy fandom side of tumblr boiled down into one embarrassing video clip.

You know there's gotta be more to those stories... I gotta find them..

omg lmao well he has a sense of humor about it and these are pretty innocent. I read a lot of twd fan fic. OK, negan fan fic and that's the only thing. That shit gets dirty and idec. To be clear, it is not that negan/carl shit.

omw at the last one. Poor guy did not deserve that

Man, I remember reading B2K fanfic back in the day.

LOL... Was it of the guys hooking up with each other? I had no idea B2K fanfic was a thing!

OMG they had an official message board that had a separate section where people could post their stories. It was crazy and I don't remember any guy on guy stories (we weren't that advanced thinking then lol)

Fizz/YN OTP

i would run up to him, tear off his clothes and suck his *D*.

who wouldnt lol

This is embarrassing. Lol



Yes, I write fanfic but they're epics that became continuation pieces of the source material. I wrote nearly 600K for my first one and I'll probably reach 300K for this next one. Reply

I've peeped your fanfic once 👀 You're a good writer! 😍



Idk who I would write fanfic of... It sounds hard to do tbh Reply

Awww thank you!



I think it's easy to write Pride and Prejudice fic because you can do so much with the characters. The amount of AUs, modern and regency, are boundless. Hate at first sight is a super classic trope.





BTW, I'm thinking of seeing It tomorrow Reply

I either write epics or really short one offs. There is no in-between. I can't do short multi chaptered fic. It's just not in me.



Usually my epics are "what-ifs" inside established canon, although they are not usually fix-it fics.

damn girl, you write a lot.

Ugh I wish I had your dedication. I was really into writing a while back and then university happened and I just stopped writing. Now I'm tricking to pick up short stories again but it's so hard.

I do write fanfic, but I sure as shit ain't sharing it here, lmao.

But for what fandom!

Hiddleswift

Right now, I'm working on a fanfic for The Good Wife! I write for other fandoms, but everything else is kinda in the background because that fic is my main focus.

i want him to whisper naughty stuff to my ear...

Lol @ the meter maid bit

lmao at his "mmhmm" after "got me through many lonely nights"

ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwww why do people make actors do this omg

people need to leave fanfic alone. let people have their fun.

yeah. it sucks when you realize the creepy shit you write about people can actually be read by them and they're rl people with reactions, brains, and feelings

I don't even read rpf but I don't think it's creepy to write about someone's public persona, unless people start taking it serious.

It does seem like people not wanting to read fic could just...not go onto fanfic sites, tho.

lol welp

When it's actual fanfic and not rpf, ia. Esp bc the ppl that play the characters they're about never look them up. It's always someonelse making them read it bc teehee isn't it just so funny???

Fanfic and source material should be parallel lines tbh.



Fanfic and source material should be parallel lines tbh. Reply

He looks like he smells soooo good!

This so much.

