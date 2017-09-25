Idris Elba reads embarrassing romantic fanfic about himself

Suffer through Listen to Idris Elba read romantic fanfic about himself. Although the YouTube comments gush that it's "amazing" and "brilliant" the fanfic is actually kind of horrible, with the exception of the use of puff pastries in one of the stories.
Is there any Thor/Hemidall fic? 👀
Hell, add a fifth wall TBQH
Yes, I write fanfic but they're epics that became continuation pieces of the source material. I wrote nearly 600K for my first one and I'll probably reach 300K for this next one.
Idk who I would write fanfic of... It sounds hard to do tbh
I think it's easy to write Pride and Prejudice fic because you can do so much with the characters. The amount of AUs, modern and regency, are boundless. Hate at first sight is a super classic trope.
BTW, I'm thinking of seeing It tomorrow
Usually my epics are "what-ifs" inside established canon, although they are not usually fix-it fics.
Fanfic and source material should be parallel lines tbh.