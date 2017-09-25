Who went home on DWTS? 25x02

GIVE KEO THE PARTNER HE DESERVES. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol came in here to say this! He’s the new Tony. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget that irish guy who lasted a couple of seasons who got all the olds too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I blinked and Tristan bounced. I don't want Keo to go back to the troupe like Sasha is this season but it's better than what they're giving him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tristan <3 He deserved so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Him and that tight behind+cute accent, I loved him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if they do, they'll underscore her like they did with Jodie Sweetin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. He didn't do go with Jodie and she had the ability to be top 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

back to Shark Tank, oh wait.



Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i'll take barbara over most of those people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does ONTD hate Bethenny Frankel? She seems to be the only Housewife going to all the earthquake and hurricane devastated areas in the world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk. she was in Mexico City all last week personally buying supplies, visiting the destroyed buildings and meeting the families. even giving her own money on the spot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Keo always getting stuck with the sucky partners.



I'm surprised with how much I'm liking Frankie and Witney. I was kind of meh on him when I heard he was joining the cast but he's really growing on me. Reply

Thread

Link

Keo is the new Tony Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is Sasha? Reply

Thread

Link

She's now awful but her routine was ridiculously easy (and boring). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does Keo get screwed every season? Reply

Thread

Link

poor keo :\ Reply

Thread

Link

The routines felt so short tonight. I feel like I have no idea what anyone is capable of. Reply

Thread

Link

they were. they were super short last week as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link