Sterling K. Brown goes shirtless and his chest is as gorgeous as you hoped.
Sterling K. Brown Strips Down and Drives a Tractor for Ellen: WATCH https://t.co/hGLHq49ycJ pic.twitter.com/pqBsaoiDzm— Towleroad (@tlrd) September 25, 2017
Ellen made him ride a tractor shirtless, just because... And his chiseled chest is as beautiful as you thought it'd be.
Source 1, 2
YASSSS DADDY. GIMME THOSE NIPS...
I am looking forward to the show coming back tomorrow
Damn Sterl
* as long as they're white at least
and op you wrong for that gif lmaooo
Should've had sex scenes on 'insecure' 😪