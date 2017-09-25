Sterling K. Brown goes shirtless and his chest is as gorgeous as you hoped.

omg that gif lmaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

oh, my Reply

Thread

Link

that gif haunts me Reply

Thread

Link

mte, miss honey! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmmmm. Thank you Ellen for thinking about what people need rn.



I am looking forward to the show coming back tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link

I gladly walked into this thirst trap



Damn Sterl Reply

Thread

Link

I truly did not expect this Reply

Thread

Link

Did anyone watch Army Wives? I remember he had a great bid on that show. And a steamy sex scene where he cheats on his wife. lol Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh he was on that show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FINALLY - Ellen doing something aside from giving money to viral stars*, bless



* as long as they're white at least Reply

Thread

Link

kay i did not expect him to be so ripped. my goodness. and that damn smile.



and op you wrong for that gif lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

ya boy looking good yas Reply

Thread

Link

🔥🔥

Should've had sex scenes on 'insecure' 😪 Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously! Fucking Molly... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. But molly wanted to be a sidechick...kmt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link