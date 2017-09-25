The Killers Predicted to Top UK Album Charts For Fifth #1 Album, 7th #1 for Brandon Flowers
Official Chart Update: The Killers have made a wonderful (wonderful) start in pursuit of fifth UK Number 1 album https://t.co/rUG7xfAOcs pic.twitter.com/OXlKyUmTDO— Official Charts (@officialcharts) September 25, 2017
• The Killers' fifth studio album "Wonderful Wonderful" leads the pack on the Official Albums Chart Update with just over 40,000 combined chart sales (physical, downloads and streaming).
• This would be the bands fifth #1 album in the UK and first in the US. (UK #1's: "Hot Fuss," "Sam's Town," "Day & Age," "Battle Born," and "Wonderful Wonderful").
• For lead singer, Brandon Flowers, this would be his seventh #1 album in the UK. (Solo UK #1's: "Flamingo," "The Desired Effect" + all 5 albums with The Killers).
• Check out bonus track "Money on $traight" from the new album below and celebrate.
ONTD, have you promoted your fave to a #1 in the US & the UK like this OP before?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
i still need to listen to it. i will tmrw at work.
good 4 him
Brandon better be nice to Rechtshaid because I want The Desired Effect II.
but uh, where the fuck is my tee and cd, brandon??? has not arrived yet 😒
I'm not even into The Killers like that, but I acknowledge that they're known and liked here.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
that's the ONLY positive thing I have to say right now lmao
Why haven’t they played the super bowl before??? They’d be so good.
Also pre sale tix go on sale tomorrow and hopefully I get good seats!