The Killers Predicted to Top UK Album Charts For Fifth #1 Album, 7th #1 for Brandon Flowers

Shut up! Yes!!! Reply

i still need to listen to it. i will tmrw at work. i still need to listen to it. i will tmrw at work. Reply

that gif lol that moment is BEAUTIFUL <3 Reply

good 4 him good 4 him Reply

Good for them. OP you really need someone to cut you a check for your good work. <3 Reply

I purchased one concert ticket but got two CDs so uh if anyone wants one... Reply

the album is... good.

Brandon better be nice to Rechtshaid because I want The Desired Effect II. Reply

CRYING FOR THEM 😭



but uh, where the fuck is my tee and cd, brandon??? has not arrived yet 😒 Reply

Anyone gets number one in the UK tho; Reply

maybe so. but both? let me enjoy this Reply

I love Rut! Reply

saw them over the weekend at global citizens and they were amazing. can't wait to see them again in January. Reply

i love the video for only the young more than most things in life Reply

I've honestly had Rut on repeat this entire day. Reply

We really do like them over here. Reply

by we you mean three or four nostalgic stan who can't let go of this basic leather faced mormon guy Reply

What is your damage?



I'm not even into The Killers like that, but I acknowledge that they're known and liked here. Reply

I somehow only saw the video for Only The Young in the last year. Pretty sure it's what brought me back to stanning.



that's the ONLY positive thing I have to say right now lmao Reply

