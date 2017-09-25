bflowswoon

The Killers Predicted to Top UK Album Charts For Fifth #1 Album, 7th #1 for Brandon Flowers



The Killers' fifth studio album "Wonderful Wonderful" leads the pack on the Official Albums Chart Update with just over 40,000 combined chart sales (physical, downloads and streaming).

• This would be the bands fifth #1 album in the UK and first in the US. (UK #1's: "Hot Fuss," "Sam's Town," "Day & Age," "Battle Born," and "Wonderful Wonderful").

• For lead singer, Brandon Flowers, this would be his seventh #1 album in the UK. (Solo UK #1's: "Flamingo," "The Desired Effect" + all 5 albums with The Killers).

• Check out bonus track "Money on $traight" from the new album below and celebrate.





ONTD, have you promoted your fave to a #1 in the US & the UK like this OP before?


Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
Tagged: , , ,