fuck megyn kelly. Reply

Thread

Link

Al should have swerved into traffic. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disgusting

Not the post or Al, just Megyn.



Edited at 2017-09-26 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

al is a bit disgusting for going along with it. he has enough clout to say no to this bull.



edit: oh wait, i just watched the video and realized most today hosts were involved in this so i guess it is understandable why he did it. i thought it was just al and megyn.



Edited at 2017-09-26 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should have dropped her off at fox Reply

Thread

Link

yuck @ this sudden romanticization of her image. fucking piece of trash. Reply

Thread

Link

NBC, you hoes got rid of Tamron for this shit? Reply

Thread

Link

how embarrassing, al.



i miss today's take. tamron and willie were the perfect duo. Reply

Thread

Link

They really were. If Willie wasn't married, I'm sure he would've went for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and you know she thought that ugly-ass blouse would make her more relatable to the viewers. she probably thinks all women between the ages of 25 and 60 dress like that. Reply

Thread

Link

you know she picked that on purpose because it's called a pussybow blouse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time a megyn kelly promo comes on tv it cuts off the end of the prior commercial. it's fucking annoying and exactly how i expect her entire show to go. Reply

Thread

Link

glad to know al rocker is friendly with her. guess that means she isn't racist after all. good job nbc! Reply

Thread

Link

brb need to gouge out my eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-26 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooooooooo. How i have i never seen this? I wish i never saw this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now bish u know that's a goddamn lie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i am seriously down on my knees praising the good lord that this is fake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop thanks, it was freaking me out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg im dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This isn't his head superimposed on someone else's body? It almost looks fake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How long do you think her show is going to last?



I give it the year, but it will not be returning next fall. Reply

Thread

Link

half a year, if that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NBC spent so much money on her that they'll probably try to shoehorn her into various shows (including MSNBC) until they realize that it's a waste and drop her in a couple years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no thx

not into normalizing megyn like she hasnt spent her career being the hateful witch she is Reply

Thread

Link

omg the audience looks like they're being held captive. Reply

Thread

Link

This is some corny ass shit. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think about al roker sharting at the white house all the time Reply

Thread

Link

i think about the time al and matt told the story about how they disliked each other when they first started working together all the time:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think al still dislikes matt







Edited at 2017-09-26 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cornballs Reply

Thread

Link

that will & grace interview was so horrendous Reply

Thread

Link

hope this is cancelled in 6 weeks and she becomes a bad memory Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, Al. You should've taken her on a starlight ride instead. Reply

Thread

Link