Al Roker Gives Megyn Kelly A Lift To Her New Job (On A Bike)
- Al Roker and Megyn Kelly ride to Rockefeller Center on a bike
- Kathie Lee gives Megyn daytime TV advice
- Matt Lauer makes her an omelet
- The "Today" crew surprises Megyn on her set
i can't with the geographically incorrect buildings in her set backdrop
Not the post or Al, just Megyn.
Edited at 2017-09-26 02:38 am (UTC)
edit: oh wait, i just watched the video and realized most today hosts were involved in this so i guess it is understandable why he did it. i thought it was just al and megyn.
Edited at 2017-09-26 03:09 am (UTC)
i miss today's take. tamron and willie were the perfect duo.
Edited at 2017-09-26 02:57 am (UTC)
I give it the year, but it will not be returning next fall.
not into normalizing megyn like she hasnt spent her career being the hateful witch she is
Edited at 2017-09-26 03:48 am (UTC)