Rolling Stone: The Best Albums Coming Fall 2017
The fourth quarter of the year is known for being the biggest and busiest time of the year for new releases in the music industry. While acts like Demi, Miley, Shania, Michael Jackson and more have music releasing this week, several other major artists are planning to release in October through December. Here are what Rolling Stone expects to be the biggest albums in the fall:
Taylor Swift: Reputation
Release date: November 10th
"Fall's most tightly guarded secret,"Reputation", is described by a source as "lyrically sharper and more emotionally complex than 1989." The artwork – Swift in a Flashdance-style sweatshirt, gazing through headlines of her name – suggest she's again pondering the time-old mystery of, as she once sang, why "people throw rocks at things that shine."
Niall Horan: Flicker
Release Date: October 20
"The guitar-heavy single "Slow Hands" is a pop hit. Horan spent six months writing with a crew that had previously crafted 1D hits. "I wanted this album to be completely personal," Horan says, "therefore, the best way for me to get what I wanted out of the songs was to write them with friends."
U2: Songs of Experience
Release date: December 1st
"While the band won't elaborate further, Bono recently experienced a "brush with mortality,” says the Edge. Today's bleak political climate also contributed to the delayed gestation of some songs. Explains Bono: "I've always believed in working across the aisle as an anti-poverty activist, but this isn't a matter of right or left. There's a bully on the bully pulpit, and silence is not an option."
Sam Smith: TBA
Release Date: TBA
"Smith had a tough time after 2014's Grammy-winning In the Lonely Hour, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. "I became very distant to my family and friends," he said recently. "This album is a selection of short stories from the last two years of my life. I've poured every ounce of my heart into every song. Fucking hope people like it."
Camilla Cabello: The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving
Release Date: TBA
"Cabello was the breakout star of Fifth Harmony before she quit the group last year, in part because she didn't like their creative process. Cabello insisted on co-writing the songs on her debut, which she says combines mainstream pop with her Latin roots. She drew heavily on relationship drama, from a crushing breakup more than a year ago to an encounter with "a famous boy I met at an after-Grammys party."
"lyrically sharper and more emotionally complex than 1989."
not with that lead single it's not
If LWYMMD and Ready For It are indications of the rest of the album I have to disagree.
Maybe more like Ready For It and her faux rapping or something.
and any and all upcoming christmas albums cause i want it to be xmas time already
The song about the child abusing priest is haunting.