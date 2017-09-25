Bromans

Liam Payne's New Single 'Bedroom Floor ' Dropping 10/20



ONTD are you tired of trash on the radio Apple Music? Well fear not, innovative singer of pop, rock, and lite RnB Liam Payne has teamed up with Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher to bring you his new bop Bedroom Floor.

The follow-up to his chart topping debut is expecting to drop on the 20th of Halloween.



Sources: @Lime. @Idolator.

Justice for Get Low. Already boppin' tbh.

Tagged: , , , , , ,