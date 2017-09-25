Bella Thorne Makes Out With YouTuber Tana Mongeau
The @tanamongeau - @bellathorne dating rumors emerge after steamy makeout session https://t.co/kHMy4F3GBd pic.twitter.com/HGYlZ76gn4— ClevverTV (@ClevverTV) September 25, 2017
Bella Thorne hung with YouTuber Tana Mongeau this weekend.
The two fought over Scott Disick over the summer.
Tana tweeted that she wanted to kiss Bella.
Bella and Tana made out and motorboated each other.
Fans are now wondering if they're dating.
Bella was last seen kissing rapper Lil Peep earlier this month.
Source
lol.
and by some i mean 3. only 3. Decent.