Bella Thorne Makes Out With YouTuber Tana Mongeau


Bella Thorne hung with YouTuber Tana Mongeau this weekend.

The two fought over Scott Disick over the summer.

Tana tweeted that she wanted to kiss Bella.

Bella and Tana made out and motorboated each other.

Fans are now wondering if they're dating.

Bella was last seen kissing rapper Lil Peep earlier this month.

