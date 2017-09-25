New psychological horror film "Sacrifice" in production
- Johnny Lin and Brian Oliver are teaming up to make Sacrifice, which "follows a priest who survives a botched exorcism and chases a possessed fellow priest to a mystical island off the coast of Ireland."
- Screenplay will be by Robert Tinnell, who has written a bunch of horror graphic novels; Paul Johansson (Atlas Shrugged) will be directing.
- Lin and Oliver also worked on the new Tom Cruise film, American Made, with Lin as executive producer and Oliver as producer; and earlier in the year they acquired the rights to the sci-fi short film Rise, which starred Anton Yelchin.
