New psychological horror film "Sacrifice" in production



  • Johnny Lin and Brian Oliver are teaming up to make Sacrifice, which "follows a priest who survives a botched exorcism and chases a possessed fellow priest to a mystical island off the coast of Ireland."

  • Screenplay will be by Robert Tinnell, who has written a bunch of horror graphic novels; Paul Johansson (Atlas Shrugged) will be directing.

  • Lin and Oliver also worked on the new Tom Cruise film, American Made, with Lin as executive producer and Oliver as producer; and earlier in the year they acquired the rights to the sci-fi short film Rise, which starred Anton Yelchin.


