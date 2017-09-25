bflowswoon

Guess Who | Tyler Edition: Which Teen Wolf Tyler Was Cast in the Third Season of MTV's "Scream"



Which former Teen Wolf actor Tyler _______ was just cast in the third season of MTV's Scream?

The answer will hardly surprise you!


Posey!


• Posey will play the series regular role of Shane, a high school drop out.

• The character is as a drug dealer and party promoter who is always hustling, but underneathyourclothes.mp3 there is more to Posey's character than anyone could possibly know.



ONTD, which Tyler would you cast in your bedroom?


Source
  • Current Music: Britney Spears - Get Naked (I Got A Plan)
Tagged: , , , , ,