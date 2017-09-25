Guess Who | Tyler Edition: Which Teen Wolf Tyler Was Cast in the Third Season of MTV's "Scream"
Which former Teen Wolf actor Tyler _______ was just cast in the third season of MTV's Scream?
The answer will hardly surprise you!
Posey!
Exclusive: #TeenWolf star TylerGPosey joins MTV's #Scream https://t.co/GbhtYa2ZRM pic.twitter.com/U9xOe2ow53 1066Live— SHP (@Senlac_Hill) September 25, 2017
• Posey will play the series regular role of Shane, a high school drop out.
• The character is as a drug dealer and party promoter who is always hustling, but underneathyourclothes.mp3 there is more to Posey's character than anyone could possibly know.
Source
http://tvline.com/2017/09/15/jane-the-virgin-season-4-photos-new-mateo-recast-tyler-posey/
It is only six episodes and he already has jane the virgin and a couple other things in progress
I would take both of them
(But this is a cool casting and I'm very happy for Posey!)
But get that steady pay check Tyler!
THR messed up and announced Tyler Hoechlin, earlier today
Wait apparently both joined? Idk
and as i was making the post and fact checking sources i realized they had fucked up.
i was too far deep into making this post to turn back. smh.
