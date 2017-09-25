"IT: Chapter Two" gets 2019 release date

don't do ben like that with seth rogan



ita with amy adams and bev tho, that girl is so pretty and the spitting image of a young amy imo

lol when they talked about bev looking like lois lane + her playing the younger version of her char in sharp objects, i was honestly like "HMMMMMMMM"

Thread



She looks so much like Amy Adams it would be foolish not to cast her.

Unless they don't wanna pay ha.



Unless they don't wanna pay ha.

Thread



Everytime that girl was on the screen I just kept thinking "she could totally play Amy Adams in some kind of movie where she plays young version of Amy Adams character"

Thread



I'm here for Chiwetel getting more roles so IA with OP's suggestion of that.

Isn't this a bit below Amy Adams?

She did Man of Steel and BvS so IDK

Thread



lol and dont forget jl!!!!

Didn't her DC movies get panned? It's been pretty favorable with critics and audiences. She could do worse (and she has).

Thread



why would it be below her? the film is critically acclaimed and is breaking box office records left and right.

Thread



bring back seth green as richie

ohhhh that'd be awesome!

Thread



looks nothing like him tho

Thread



lol i wish but 14/15yo finn wolfhard is taller than him

Thread



Yesss @ Bryce or Amy for Bev :D



2019 is too far away tho :(

I don't think I'll make it to 2019. More importantly, I don't think we as a planet will make it to 2019.

lmao, this was exactly my reaction. I think, like, 2 months ahead and no more at this point.

Thread



do you need to talk to someone

Thread



I was being dramatic bc I can't wait that long for the new movie. ty tho. <3

Thread



Who tf is Mark? And I second the commenter above re: Seth Green coming back as Richie. Bill is hilarious and qt but too clean for Richie.



I think Chris would make a good Ben (or Donald Glover tbh), Chiwetel a good Mike, and Colin a good Stan! I still like the idea of Jessica Chastain for Bev.



Edited at 2017-09-26 12:54 am (UTC)

I'M SO EXCITED, i watched it for the second time on saturday and i loved it way more tbh



also, idk who exactly i want for the older versions of the kids but my requirements are:

- GREAT CHEMISTRY

- b-list @ the most well known of the cast (tho lbr i LOVE the idea of jake g as eddie and chiwetel as mike)

- actually can act bc the miniseries was the one show where the kids were better than the adults

- actually somewhat look like them but lbr thats the least of my concerns

- defo someone worthy of them bc i saw someone fc casey affleck as stan and i was like ".....no"



speaking of stan however, considering what happens to him, wouldn't be surprised at all if they pulled a drew barrymore and cast a big name for him tbh

I know it is my fault for not reading the book or watching the mini-series but I am sad over that spoiler lol

Thread



loool i should have put in a spoiler tag wghjwklkejk i havent read the book either but i found out like way before i watched the miniseries and was so bummed ugh

Parent

I completely agree with your requirements!

Thread



why does everyone want seth green back? move on 😴

LOL, IA

Thread



Because he's a great, funny actor with a lot of experience who played the kid version 27 years ago? It's not that hard to comprehend.

Thread



It's like the stars have aligned for this. It's destiny!

Thread



Didn't know that about Green. Still not having it tho.

Thread



He was insufferable the first time around, he doesn't need to become A Thing(TM) again.

Thread



love your user name

I don't think I could deal with his tone of voice. I find it grating nowadays.

Thread



For real.

Thread



I can't remember who Eddie is



Oh, the kid with the placebos. There's too many kids in this story



Edited at 2017-09-26 12:55 am (UTC)

I'm prob the only one who didnt think Bill was good.

jk, i haven't even seen it yet, lmao. i'm waiting till the hype dies down around here so i can catch a nearly empty theater i'm.......hurt

Thread



I actually saw it in an empty theater lol (then again it was on a Tuesday afternoon and no one apparently goes to the movie theaters neighboring UCLA so whatever).

Parent

You're not.



There are dozens of us.

I didn't think he was bad, per se, but like...it was almost a 'how can you tell' scenario for me. That character is all about the look and the design and the jump scares and whatnot; it's not really an ~actor's role, almost, imo. It's not meant to be remotely human, he's just pure demented fear & violence.

I still don't even know how I felt about his portrayal tbh. There was something about it that I didn't love. Like in some ways I was pleased with the new movie's version of Pennywise, but I guess that was more about the look than anything else...

Link

i felt like the dude had like 5 lines.



i wonder if it'll get better by part 2, because we go into so much of his back story. but the back story might make him less scary. form what i can tell of the story, it's pretty acid trip weirdo shit, so idk how well it'll play onscreen.

Link

Lmao I thought he was good tbh. The right type of scary.

also, lately, i've been seeing soooo many ppl fancast ppl like ezra miller and dane dehaan as young richie and bill respectively and i'm like ".....you do know that the adult losers were late 30s AT THE YOUNGEST, right???"

lol @ my comment a few down re: dane dehaan. I don't think he should be cast but I do think he looks like child Bill.

Edited at 2017-09-26 01:08 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-26 01:08 am (UTC)

Thread



I've seen so many fancasts with the ages ALL over the place. Like, we don't need another Harry Potter situation on our hands, people.

Link

yeah hjekrjk if anything, i think whoever they cast should be like within 2-5 years of 40 at the youngest but anything below that is legit pushing it

Edited at 2017-09-26 01:21 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-26 01:21 am (UTC)

a marauders fancast:



andrew garfield as james potter

andrew garfield as sirius black

andrew garfield as remus lupin

~and karen gillan as lily~

Parent

that offends me

Parent

Omg what? This is sad...

Parent

I don't know who I'd like to get cast. I think I'd prefer unknowns.

I liked this movie, it genuinely had some laugh out loud moments. THESE ARE GAZEBOS





BUT, it could have been 30 minutes shorter.

The kids were the best part. I didnt like Bill's portrayal TBH.

Thread



I lost it at the gazebos bit Reply

Thread



When Richie screamed "rock fight!" and got hit in the head I busted out laughing. "These are gazebos!!" killed me too. Reply

Thread



I think the Stranger Things kid had some good one-liners, but his delivery wasn't always very good. Otherwise, I liked the young cast. Reply

Thread



he was unintelligible for the first few minutes, i needed subtitles. but it came around after he got into it, thankfully. Reply

Thread



to me, it was a really good kids friendship movie (ala stand by me) but as a horror movie, it didn't really deliver. Reply

Thread



ia (eddie was the highlight of the movie imo), they could have cut some stuff Reply

Thread



I'm late to this but I also lost it when his arm was broken and Richie wanted to pop it back in place and Eddie's face while he yells "Don't you fucking touch me!" had me dying. That kid was so entertaining. Reply

Thread



The actor who played Bill looks like that Dane Dehaan guy to me. I don't necessarily want that casting to happen but I do think they favor? Reply

27+14=41.



I know Dane is starting to age weirdly but no lol. Does he have older siblings? Reply

