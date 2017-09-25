Babs

"IT: Chapter Two" gets 2019 release date


  • IT: Chapter Two will be released on September 6, 2019.

  • The sequel will revisit the characters 27 years later, when they return to destroy IT for good. But director Andy Muschietti said recently that the sequel would still include their young counterparts in flashbacks.


ONTD, if they go with known actors, what's your fancast for the sequel? Mine is:

  • Bill - James Van Der Beek or Tom Welling

  • Bev - Bryce Dallas Howard or Amy Adams

  • Ben - Chris Pratt or Seth Rogen

  • Richie - Bill Hader

  • Eddie - Jake Gyllenhaal or Matt Czuchry

  • Mike - Chiwetel Ejiofor or Chadwick Boseman

  • Stan - Colin Hanks or Joseph Gordon-Levitt
