"IT: Chapter Two" gets 2019 release date
It sequel gets 2019 release date https://t.co/6AAzXtuXKu— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 25, 2017
- IT: Chapter Two will be released on September 6, 2019.
- The sequel will revisit the characters 27 years later, when they return to destroy IT for good. But director Andy Muschietti said recently that the sequel would still include their young counterparts in flashbacks.
source
ONTD, if they go with known actors, what's your fancast for the sequel? Mine is:
[you know you want to click here]
- Bill - James Van Der Beek or Tom Welling
- Bev - Bryce Dallas Howard or Amy Adams
- Ben - Chris Pratt or Seth Rogen
- Richie - Bill Hader
- Eddie - Jake Gyllenhaal or Matt Czuchry
- Mike - Chiwetel Ejiofor or Chadwick Boseman
- Stan - Colin Hanks or Joseph Gordon-Levitt
ita with amy adams and bev tho, that girl is so pretty and the spitting image of a young amy imo
Unless they don’t wanna pay ha.
2019 is too far away tho :(
I think Chris would make a good Ben (or Donald Glover tbh), Chiwetel a good Mike, and Colin a good Stan! I still like the idea of Jessica Chastain for Bev.
Edited at 2017-09-26 12:54 am (UTC)
also, idk who exactly i want for the older versions of the kids but my requirements are:
- GREAT CHEMISTRY
- b-list @ the most well known of the cast (tho lbr i LOVE the idea of jake g as eddie and chiwetel as mike)
- actually can act bc the miniseries was the one show where the kids were better than the adults
- actually somewhat look like them but lbr thats the least of my concerns
- defo someone worthy of them bc i saw someone fc casey affleck as stan and i was like ".....no"
speaking of stan however, considering what happens to him, wouldn't be surprised at all if they pulled a drew barrymore and cast a big name for him tbh
Oh, the kid with the placebos. There's too many kids in this story
Edited at 2017-09-26 12:55 am (UTC)
jk, i haven't even seen it yet, lmao. i'm waiting till the hype dies down around here so i can catch a nearly empty theater
There are dozens of us.
i wonder if it'll get better by part 2, because we go into so much of his back story. but the back story might make him less scary. form what i can tell of the story, it's pretty acid trip weirdo shit, so idk how well it'll play onscreen.
Edited at 2017-09-26 01:08 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-26 01:21 am (UTC)
BUT, it could have been 30 minutes shorter.
I know Dane is starting to age weirdly but no lol. Does he have older siblings?