Lebron James and others speak about Donald Trump's comments and the league wide protests
Here is a video of LeBron James totally owning Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/NbzzfTvwGU— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 25, 2017
Lebron James again spoke today about Donald Trump's comments re: players who protest. He kept referring to Trump as "that guy" (lmao) and said that while he has this platform, he won't let anyone use sports to divide us. Lebron said the "people run this country, not an individual, and damn sure not him".
JUST IN: Pittsburgh #Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva: "I threw my teammates under the bus unintentionally." https://t.co/PwGUZpCR1B pic.twitter.com/tmMldDa1NQ— Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) September 25, 2017
Steelers player, and former Army Ranger, spoke out today about his teams decision to sit in the locker room. He regrets throwing his teammates under the bus by coming out near the tunnel instead. He says that every time he sees the picture of himself, he feels embarrassed.
Ben Roethlisberger released a statement saying he regretted his Pittsburgh @Steelers boycotting the national anthem https://t.co/5exhOfvA5x— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2017
On the other hand, Ben Roethlisberger the Rapist regrets that his team boycotted the national anthem. He wishes the team approached it differently because the anthem isn't the time to make any type of protest (lol). If you didnt know, Ben has been accused of rape twice and still holds his job. Does he regret sexual harassment and rape?
sources: 1 2 3
this.
Which is running a close second place to yesterday’s U BUM
😂
anyway, Pop is already in midseason form:
Really well articulated.
Then my dad fave'd it. I hope he knows I wasn't referring to him (although I <3 him too).
That said.... OP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#SuckItSprouts
Edited at 2017-09-25 11:56 pm (UTC)
Also apparently Texans owner McNair donated $1M to Trumputin, which I didn't previously know, but am not surprised to learn. Fuck them too.
“Let me say this first – do I think that there’s inequality in this country? Yes, I do. Do I think that there’s racism? Yes, I do. I think there’s inequality for women in the workplace; I think there’s inequality for people of color, for minorities, for immigrants.”
“If the protest becomes we’re going to sit down or kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything it symbolizes and everything it stands for, everything our country has stood for to get to this point, I do not agree with that. I feel like that is a unifying thing.”
I wonder if all those people who rushed out and bought Villanueva jerseys are gonna go return them.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/09/25/ww2-veteran-97-kneels-in-support-protesting-athletes.html (purposely from fox news)
and all she said was "that's sad".
so yeah i'm taking a fb break. i'm trying but it's like talking to a brick wall.
Edited at 2017-09-25 11:59 pm (UTC)