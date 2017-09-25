Lebron James and others speak about Donald Trump's comments and the league wide protests

Let the dragging commence. Reply

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee in unity prior to the national anthem pic.twitter.com/7kK3qVMDSo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2017



I just saw this and I’m legitimately shocked, speechless. I never ever thought this would happen. The Dallas fucking Cowboys including owner Jerry Jones. AFAIK this is the only team so far to unanimously take a knee. The stalwarts from Texas. Reply

I cannot believe it. Reply

never in a million years did i ever expect to see this holy shit Reply

I was there!!!! It was fantastic!!!! Reply

America’s team!!! fuck the boos Reply

Shut up, Rapelisberger Reply

I hate the Steelers because of him. I hate how the whole organization supports a rapist. Reply

god I hate his ass so much Reply

He is such a sack of shit Reply

When your rape/assault accusations span 2 years, 2 different states and 2 women but you only get a 4 game suspension for violating a code of conduct technicality that leads to another Super Bowl appearance later in the same season. Reply

"people run this country, not an individual, and damn sure not him"



this. Reply

Lmaoooo that was the best line 👌🏻 Reply

Best sound bite = THAT GUY

Which is running a close second place to yesterday’s U BUM

😂 Reply

I was super surprised when Chris Collingsworth and company went in on this for like 15 minutes last night before the Sunday Night Football game. They even came right out and said Trump should apologize, no dancing around it. Reply

anyway, Pop is already in midseason form:



Popovich: "We still have no clue what being born white means."



here's the full quote pic.twitter.com/sI98j9gNMs — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) September 25, 2017

oh, go ride your motorcycle, asswipeanyway, Pop is already in midseason form: Reply

I love him Reply

Sleigh me, Pop. Reply

Popp is why the Spurs are my favorite NBA team. Reply

this is one of the best breakdowns i've read Reply

GOAT coach of all leagues Reply

coach pop is one of the reasons i stan for san antonio Reply

not even a basketball fan but this is why the NBA is the best professional league in the country rn Reply

WOW.

Really well articulated.

Reply

fucking classy ass coach/team. i'm jelly of folks from SA. Reply

I wrote 'I <3 Pop' due to this on my Twitter today.



Then my dad fave'd it. I hope he knows I wasn't referring to him (although I <3 him too).

Reply

The espn article on him is so interesting. He has assigned readings for his players... he did a presentation on aboriginals because mills is from Australia. Reply

may i have a link to that article? tyia :) Reply

Parent

i fucking LOVE that man ❤️ Reply

spurs fans are so goddamn lucky. best coach, (mostly) drama-free team, always making it to the post-season.... Reply

Roethlisberger saw Villanueva's jersey become the best selling Steelers merchandise in the past 24 hours and instantly regretted the Konservative Kaptitalist Koins he'd be assured had he taken part. That said.... OP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #SuckItSprouts



Edited at 2017-09-25 11:56 pm (UTC)

lol you know this is it Reply

oop i dont see no lies here Reply

Look how tiny his hand is in that tweet. LMAO. Reply

I saw a tweet today with a WH stock photo of Mango Mussolini with his hand over his heart and some trite hashtag phrase. I don’t know what photo hosting to use anymore or I’d add it. But the tweet was loling that Mango Mussolini hand had been photoshopped bigger 😆 Reply

Typical sentiment of a man who has probably never experienced social injustice to think that money should assuage the sting. https://t.co/q1o6pytQeU — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 25, 2017

Damn, Chris. Reply

Fuck him up, Cap Reply

Chris Evans is really beginning to live up to his most famous movie role. Reply

I love that all he does on twitter is post about dogs, science, and Republicans lol. Reply

Parent

Just say black lives matter so i can nut finally — BIG DOOKIE DALE (@trashsavethecat) September 25, 2017

this reply tho: Reply

I hope my future husband knows he will forever come second to Chris Evans. Reply

I love how all these owners are protesting Trump not because they don't ideologically support him but because he's telling them how to run their business. Reply

Basically that’s what it is. They all banned Kaepernick before Trump. All these execs were against him. Reply

Right? I don't even follow football and I know they did Kaepernick dirty long before Trump spoke up to try and distract us from ongoing NK nonsense. Now they hear Trump calling them sons of bitches and they're acting as if the NFL has never done a single thing wrong. Reply

Parent

Nah, they are scared shitless that the men they exploit will go on strike and fuck up their earnings. It's all about winnings games and making money. Reply

Parent

BINGO! It's not about what Kap was originally protesting about...it comes down to cash for the owners. Cheeto man tried to boss them around. Shannon Sharpe had an excellent take on what's really going on. Reply

Parent

I watched the game in New Hamsphire with my bf's family. They all freaked out when they saw some of the Patriots kneeling for the anthem while they all sat comfortably in their seats 🙄 Reply

People are so outraged lmao. Do they all get up when the anthem is playing on tv? No we fucking talk and laugh. Fuck off. Reply

they act like the anthem is their favorite part of sporting events. I guarantee nobody gave a fuck about it before Kaepernick started kneeling. Reply

Parent

Players didn't regularly go out during the anthem. It became more common post 9/11, and the NFL didn't make it a requirement for primetime games until 2009. I am curious if the NFL will issue fines to teams like the Steelers. Reply

I was disappointed more of them didn't kneel. Reply

Fuck Tums Brady, fuck Drew Brees, fuck Ben R.



Also apparently Texans owner McNair donated $1M to Trumputin, which I didn't previously know, but am not surprised to learn. Fuck them too. Reply

What did Brees do? I haven't heard anything Reply

I can't remember if it's blue lives matter or all lives matter but he supports one of those dumbass movements Reply

“I disagree with what the President said and how he said it,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I think it’s very unbecoming of the office of the President of the United States to talk like that, to the great people like that, and, obviously, he’s disappointing a lot of people.”



“Let me say this first – do I think that there’s inequality in this country? Yes, I do. Do I think that there’s racism? Yes, I do. I think there’s inequality for women in the workplace; I think there’s inequality for people of color, for minorities, for immigrants.”



“If the protest becomes we’re going to sit down or kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything it symbolizes and everything it stands for, everything our country has stood for to get to this point, I do not agree with that. I feel like that is a unifying thing.” Reply

I don’t like Brady but he said he didn’t like Agent Orange remarks and found them divisive. Did something else happen? Reply

Parent

people were literally booing during the national anthem but players silently kneeling during the national anthem is the issue Reply

a few years ago sports fans booed during Obama's tribute to 9/11 victims. these idiots don't get to decide what is and isn't respectful. Reply

The cognitive dissonance is real. Reply

Riiiggghhtttt Reply

Rapistberger can go right on ahead and choke.



I wonder if all those people who rushed out and bought Villanueva jerseys are gonna go return them. Reply

how much longer is trump gonna be all pissy about the nfl? Reply

(purposely from fox news)



and all she said was "that's sad".



so yeah i'm taking a fb break. i'm trying but it's like talking to a brick wall.



my mother was saying some bs on fb about veterans so i posted this link http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/09/25/ww2-veteran-97-kneels-in-support-protesting-athletes.html (purposely from fox news)

and all she said was "that's sad".

so yeah i'm taking a fb break. i'm trying but it's like talking to a brick wall.

I had to abandon my Facebook. It's all Trump, lulaRoe, Rodin and Fields and baby photos. Like... misery. Reply

this is the most accurate description of facebook ever lmao Reply

lulaRoe is some of the ugliest shit I have ever seen Reply

lmao this is so accurate. Reply

omg this accuracy. for me, watching 'mother!' was basically what being on social media felt like. i left fb on the curb with a "free" sign months ago and don't regret it a bit. i'd rather save my regret for something real like a dropped ice cream cone or an addiction. Reply

Omg are you me. I died when you wrote Rodin and Fields Reply

