



me while trying to do my own hair and makeup tbh

me putting false eyelashes on tbh (i used to be so good... what happened to me??)

omg I just cut them in half and apply them to the end of my eye. That way I get a winged liner look with the shadow and length of the eyelash itself. I don't use super long, thick ones either, so no one can really tell.

I suck at makeup tbh



I suck at makeup tbh

When is the next Sephora sale/code? I have so much I want to buy

probs 20% off for vib/rouge in early november. i think there's a f&f sale if you're not a vib and want the hookup

Meanwhile I do a shitty job on my makeup in the car on the way to work if I even feel like it.

is it bad to smoke (weed) while i wait for my serums/oils to like absorb into my skin? i feel like this is a dumb question but tbh i'm hign rn and i've been Curious bc i get bored waiting between steps.

If it is I have a real problem

lol i don't think so! what serums / exfoliants do you like?? super dry skin here...

rn i'm using a bunch of sunday riley stuff with some of my korean beauty serums added in lol. i do eventually want to like switch to using something cheaper and less time consuming but this is working for me rn and this season is my most important for ~looking good~ (thanksgiving, halloween, my bday.....).

tbh the smoking part maybe just because it's smoke, the weed part no.



I switched to using The Mighty vaporizer about a month ago and omg I loved smoking but I feel a huge and amazing difference.

I didn't get the same result seeyouincourt.gif

https://shop-lasplash.com/lips/angels-x-sinners/wickedly-divine-malevolent-minx-bundle.html has anyone used the company LA Splash cosmetics?? i just saw a video on fb that they came out with this lip stick collection based on the evil queens of disney cartoons called malevolent minx - ursula, queen of hearts, evil queen, cruella, the stepmother (no maleficient which had me go wtf but whatever)they are $18 a pop and the looovethe queen of hearts color so i just wanted to know if anyone has used it and what they thought.

Maleficient is probably copyrighted and they don't want to get sued

very true. esp bc they released that collection of makeup with the movie release through MAC.

I have one of their matte lipsticks and honestly its the worst product i've ever used. Its so drying and you can tell its a hella cheap product. Also its so hard to wash it off. not even oil cleansers/balms can take that shit off. I had a pink flaky lip for at least a day after I used it. But I got it 3 years ago. They could've changed their formula now. I use it as a marker these days 😂

I have, their lipsticks are okay. But $18?! I never see their stuff, not even special collections, retail more than 5 or ten bucks.The liquid lipstick I bought from the wig store was like 2 bucks.

tbh with the cheap looking website, photoshopped same photos of lips for the colors and the fact they didn't do a real looking arm swatch either... don't do itttt.

edit: lmao i just read the other comments.

Edited at 2017-09-26 02:11 am (UTC)



edit: lmao i just read the other comments.



Edited at 2017-09-26 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

jesus, shes breathtaking



im obsessed with the latest dior rogue liquid lip stain range omg!!! the scandalous metal shade is 2 die 4 and they last all day even after drinking water and eating

Stunning woman ft. stunning op! What a combo :')

what a stunning comment <3 <3 bless i dont deserve such kindness

smh @ these lies!!

if i did my make up like that, esp my eye make up - id look like one dirty bitch. i swear this sort of pat it on style works for only naturally beautiful people.

Ikr of you don't have flawless skin good luck with her routine

Link

Mte or great skin

lol ikr. it isnt even a great look for her.. but it works because duh

God, she's so stunning, the dark red lip suits her so well.



I love makeup so much, I just wish I had a face that could take makeup well. Even with just concealer, I look like I'm overdoing it. A red lip is out of the question for anything other than a big event.

I am so fucking bad at contour. Like I just look like I have dirt on my cheeks.



Plus, I hate the neapolitan ice cream stripe look that every chick has now with highlighter, blush, and contour. It's the curse of Instagram makeup.



It's so funny that Christina Aguilera's makeup was made fun of for years but now everyone fucking looks like that lol.

lol i hate it too



so much

i "contour" with blush tbh (as in, i use blush placement to ~scupt~ my face). i don't use contour or highlighter (cause i'm oily af). i do totally use bronzer in the summer tho.

I'm finally gonna be able to get the Fenty foundation at Sephora this weekend!

I make up my makeup just to take right back off, once I get that one perfect photo out of 600.

I need to buy a new foundation and I just really cannot be bothered

What did she use at 1:38? The 3rd lipstick? Looks like Maybelline sensational.

Edited at 2017-09-25 11:59 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-25 11:59 pm (UTC)

looks like clay crush. i have that, its a nice shade.

