Get Ready With the Gorgeous Adriana Lima
Supermodel Adriana Lima did a Vogue feature on doing her makeup and getting ready.
Like a good Maybelline spokeswoman she repped the brand hard.
Source
I suck at makeup tbh
I switched to using The Mighty vaporizer about a month ago and omg I loved smoking but I feel a huge and amazing difference.
they are $18 a pop and the looovethe queen of hearts color so i just wanted to know if anyone has used it and what they thought.
https://shop-lasplash.com/lips/angels-x-sinners/wickedly-divine-malevolent-minx-bundle.html
edit: lmao i just read the other comments.
Edited at 2017-09-26 02:11 am (UTC)
im obsessed with the latest dior rogue liquid lip stain range omg!!! the scandalous metal shade is 2 die 4 and they last all day even after drinking water and eating
I love makeup so much, I just wish I had a face that could take makeup well. Even with just concealer, I look like I'm overdoing it. A red lip is out of the question for anything other than a big event.
Plus, I hate the neapolitan ice cream stripe look that every chick has now with highlighter, blush, and contour. It's the curse of Instagram makeup.
so much
What did she use at 1:38? The 3rd lipstick?Looks like Maybelline sensational.
