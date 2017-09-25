Nicki Minaj congratulates Cardi B on going #1 despite feud rumors
Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017
People have been speculating that these two don't like each other and have been throwing subliminal shots for months. Everyone expected Nicki to be pissed about Cardi being the first female rapper to get a solo #1 single on Billboard since 1998. Nicki congratulated her on Twitter a couple hours after the news.
I love ha so much‼️
Go Cardi!!!
i know she's a new artist
The fact that JT, Pink, and Rihanna have one before her 🤦🏾♀️
Forgot Ye has one too smh
Proud of Bodak for reaching it (but her as a person is disappointing) but maybe this means we can get more new artists at the top.
Probably wishful thinking.