audrey2

Nicki Minaj congratulates Cardi B on going #1 despite feud rumors



People have been speculating that these two don't like each other and have been throwing subliminal shots for months. Everyone expected Nicki to be pissed about Cardi being the first female rapper to get a solo #1 single on Billboard since 1998. Nicki congratulated her on Twitter a couple hours after the news.

