Nicki Minaj congratulates Cardi B on going #1 despite feud rumors

I'm really proud Bodak didn't have a male feature. It's nice to see a solo female rap record gain this much success without a heavy weight male 'co-sign' on the record.

It's nice to see a female rapper in general who didn't need the validation of a male rapper or a crew of male rappers in order for her to be successful.

That tweet is so passive aggressive.

its not

stop wishing for the rest of the world to harbour as much spite and venom

go to bed Jill.

Do people call her Bardi?

i heard in an interview that her nickname is bacardi, so probably

thats where "cardi" came from, her name is belcalis

She reps blood. Cardi becomes Bardi

yep

New Yorkers are so basic, nobody cares.

lmao they rly can be so corny

you sound broke!!!



(lol jk, so am i) Reply

what does this have to do with money sis???? like...

Yep

sorry you're not one of us :(

Damn Cardi truly is a cultural phenomenon. I checked ha tag and she's slaying

I love ha so much‼️



I love ha so much‼️ Reply

Props to Nicki admitting defeat. Lol jk. But no really.

Go Cardi!!!



Go Cardi!!! Reply

Lol @ this made up feud.

they've definitely had some shitty encounter behind the scenes. cardi went on a longwinded snapchat rant all in her feelings in june talking about another female artist who she looked up to and who apparently treated her like she was a nobody when they met.



Reply

Didn't she also get a lil quiet during her Breakfast interview when they asked about her?

oh, i didn't know about this! thanks for the link

She was probably treated that way bc she shouldnt have been all #teamremy after the whole fiasco earlier this year. Which is funny, bc she really didnt need to considering she eclipsed that tri-state felon from the moon and back.

ehhhhh that's speculation. she doesn't say anyone's name. there are a handful of famous female singers she could be talking about tho, so..

nicki is a new yorker?? why did i think she was from the caribbean or something lol

She's Trinidad born and Queens raised

why is this a big deal?

i know she's a new artist Reply

she's the second female rapper ever and the first since 1998 to have a number one

Edited at 2017-09-26 04:15 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-26 04:15 am (UTC) Reply

WHAT B*TCH WORKING AS HARD AS ME

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017



Congratulations 2 Cardi B and her dream team! Takes a Team to make a Dream come tru 🎤💲 #moneymoves #1 pic.twitter.com/kkszUWZseC — LOLA (@GangstaBooQOM) September 25, 2017

Other female rappers congratulated her as well. She seems like a shitty person, but it is a much bigger deal for her and women in rap than it is for other artists who are usually getting number ones. Reply

yeah i was gonna post missys tweet!

Missy is such an icon. I don't ever remember her having any beef with anyone or shading any woman in the industry. I remember for awhile her twitter bio was "i hope one day every female MC can join me on stage" or something. I love her. I hope she gets the VMA vanguard award, it's well deserved and long overdue.

Link

She deserves it pretty much more than everyone who's received.



The fact that JT, Pink, and Rihanna have one before her 🤦🏾‍♀️



Forgot Ye has one too smh



Edited at 2017-09-26 12:45 am (UTC) Reply

missy is a fucking legend. <3

I love Missy. She's a sweet person.

Proud of Bodak for reaching it (but her as a person is disappointing) but maybe this means we can get more new artists at the top.



Probably wishful thinking. Still surprised she never had a #1 by herself. I thought maybe Super Bass did at least.Proud of Bodak for reaching it (but her as a person is disappointing) but maybe this means we can get more new artists at the top.Probably wishful thinking. Reply

.@IAmCardiB sitting atop the Hot 100 redefines the type of woman who is afforded mainstream rap success https://t.co/2cJ2oHrokM — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) September 25, 2017

But also the glowing coverage is a bit much considering she was literally unapologetically making racist comments yesterday. A writer at pitchfork was even unironically talking about how she's woke. Reply

