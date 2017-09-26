Sony Eyeing Bryan Cranston For Role In Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie
Sony Eyeing Bryan Cranston For Role In Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie https://t.co/mvQTxLVGS2 pic.twitter.com/CM4dZtJLj6— Omega Underground (@OmegaUGround) September 25, 2017
Sony Pictures is eyeing Bryan Cranston for a large supporting role in the upcoming adaptation
The movie will follow the adventures of a young Nathan Drake and how he befriends his future mentor and fellow treasure hunter, Sully.
Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland is young Drake
Shawn Levy is going to direct.
Oh......
so... tom holland? k
Edited at 2017-09-25 10:47 pm (UTC)
how does tom holland manage to look 14 and 41 at the same time? it's like he has some kind of benjamin button disease.
this is disgustingly accurate. anyway, ansel eggfart for solid snake!
It's probably gonna flop, but now I'm intrigued.