Sony Eyeing Bryan Cranston For Role In Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie




Sony Pictures is eyeing Bryan Cranston for a large supporting role in the upcoming adaptation

The movie will follow the adventures of a young Nathan Drake and how he befriends his future mentor and fellow treasure hunter, Sully.

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland is young Drake

Shawn Levy is going to direct.

