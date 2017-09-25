Sanaa Lathan to recur on Showtime's "The Affair"

guess i need to catch up on last season! Reply

it was pretty bad. there were only a few enjoyable episodes (the ones that weren't about noah) Reply

it was fucking awful imo. the plot didn't make any sense and most of the characters were beyond insufferable Reply

drawin on her own experience as denzels side piece yas hunny Reply

another beautiful woman for noah rme



but honestly, if it keeps him away from alison okay Reply

Yes! I love her, but I hope she doesn’t become a love interest. Noah doesn’t deserve her.



I need to get caught up on last season. Reply

urgh @ Noah Reply

Last season stank. I think I'm done with this show. Reply

Call me when her and Dominic West fuck. I know nothing about this show.... Reply

oh they will fuck, West's character fucks everyone Reply

damn. do I need to be watching this show? idk if it's any good Reply

Eh his character is SO unlikeable. The best plots are truly the ones without him (his wife from the beginning, the one he has the affair with, his mistress’s husband) Reply

including making a pass at his own fucking daughter. his spirit animal is a dumpster fire. Reply

Still mesmerized by her shaved head look. What kinda goddess? Reply

Last season was so...hmm...but I love Sanaa so much Reply

She's so gorgeous. Reply

please god no 🙏🙏🙏 Reply

Me too. There was really no point for the inclusion last season. Reply

That character was so boring and pointless. Reply

Ugh of course she’s there for Noah. I still haven’t seen the finale from last season cause I was done with him and this news isn’t helping. Reply

they seriously ruined the ensemble cast. the show worked so much better when everyone split time more or less equally. Reply

as long as his penis remains sheathed in every scene they share i'm happy about this. Reply

give her her own show abt what happened to her character after the events in AvP imo! Reply

any word on casting for the companion series, Tryst? Reply

i'll watch the next season but it will be a hate watch. the last season was such a disappointment. it was crushing because s1 was so good imo. they need to retcon it and try again Reply

S1 and S2 were so amazing, S3 was such a letdown. With that said, I can't wait for this show to come back. Reply

can't noah die this season? Reply

Can't she just travel the universe with a Predator partner, dropping Alien queens into various frozen oceans? 😔 Reply

I haven't watched the show yet, but I'm glad to see her getting more work. Reply

I still watch this show mostly because of Joshua and Maura Tierney but I hope this is its last season, S03 was garbage. Or just kill Noah! Reply

And how long before Noah has sex with her? Bc that inevitably happens with almost every new female character.





Ugh, its like Californication all over again. Reply

He is gonna end up fucking her isn't he?

Because apparently all women want him. Reply

Ugh, I'm so over Noah and his magical penis. Kill his ass off. Reply

dont watch this show but i have such a soft spot for her and she is so utterly stunning i just cant Reply

lmao @ all these similar comments. I agree: glad she's joining, dear God don't let her bang Noah. Dominic's an amazing actor and that monologue last season about his mother's death destroyed me, but he's The Worst™ for sure. Well, Scotty was the worst, but he's dead, so the position's opened up. Last season was so weird, with the ~fantasy elements and the pointless French lady. I hope the final season's more focused on the main four. Reply

Never cared to watch this show but we're getting Queen Sanaa and apparently guaranteed sex scenes? Sign me up (for her parts only, fuck the rest of these white people). Reply

