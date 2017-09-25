Did Star Trek: Discovery boldy go where no STD has been before?

I'm annoyed people subscribed. Now they're never going to release it on their normal channel. Reply

same. I want to support this but not all these new subscriptions.

Same. I was hoping people wouldn't do that. Although, I saw on reddit that some people who subscribed already cancelled because the app is terrible.

I couldn't use the CBS app on my Xbox. It was so frustrating, I haven't watched the episodes yet.

Let's hope cancellations become a trend and we get it on TV.

Same! I was hoping people wouldn't sign up so it would force them to play it on tv. What else do they have to show on Sunday at that time anyway? They don't even have any other good shows to watch. ugh

Unfair that everyone else in the world gets it on netflix Reply

To be fair we pretty much never get anything on Netflix Australia, we only have 35% of the content that the US has. Reply

I'm on vacation in Ecuador and while they get some great stuff the US doesn't, they dont have much in general. Reply

I'm in Canada and we don't get it either. Guess I'll be pirating. I refuse to sign up for multiple streaming sites. Netflix or bust tbh. Reply

It's actually airing on TV in Canada. You don't have to sign up for any streaming service to watch it there. Reply

It's on Space every Sunday. They're re-airing the first two episodes Wednesday night if you missed them. Reply

I don't have Space in my cable package so I'm doing the 🏴☠️ thing too Reply

STD... hehehe



Anyone know of icons from Discovery?? I might want one!

STD!!!?

lmao

I haven't gotten a chance to see it yet (no chance I'll be subscribing either so) but I've been so excited for all of this it didn't even occur to me until last night that the abbreviation would be STD...like, for some reason it fucked me up so bad I just kind of sat there in "hello darkness my old friend" mode :/ Reply

'std'? that's unfortunate Reply

I’ll wait until the entire season is out. Reply

I'm just gonna binge it at the end, and hopefully can find it somewhere that's not on that ridiculous subscription app. Reply

Can all future posts please just use STD? Reply

I liked it well enough, there was some stuff I wasn't too fond of (some of the pacing, writing) but it's entertaining and pretty (though too many lens flares and DUTCH ANGLES omg it was driving me nuts in the beginning lol). I'm invested in Michael and excited to see where her story goes.



But I can watch it on Netflix and idk how I'd feel about paying extra for access. Though lbr I probably would. I don't think they made the right decision in stretching out the pilot the way they did though, it feels like I'm still waiting to watch the actual pilot to which this was only the prologue. They got me hooked but idk it's a weird storytelling choice. Reply

agreed. i wasn't too impressed with it at first and had resolved to definitely not pay for access. then the episode 1 cliffhanger happened and episode 2 felt like the real deal. it was definitely one long prologue though. Reply

i agree that i feel like i watched one really long prologue and i'm still waiting for the actual pilot. i probably would've been happier if they'd just given all that to me in a flashback, and introduced me to some people who were actually going to stick around in the show. Reply

LMFAO @ STD Reply

mte lmao Reply

i feel like the only person that didn't enjoy this at all Reply

We are in sad TV ratings times when the premiere of a new Star Trek show gets a 1.9 and that number is considered a hit. Remembers the days of regular 4.0s across the board? Reply

10 years ago a 1.9 would have gotten you canceled after a few weeks. 15 and it would have been pulled off the air an hour after ratings were released.



crazy how times have changed. Reply

Even just the difference in the last 5 or so years I've been paying attention is crazy. Stuff is getting saved from cancellation thanks to Netflix deals or merchandising, the new syndication number is more around 80 episodes instead of 100, some shows are made exclusively with binging on a streaming service in mind. Reply

It's almost like there are many different ways to watch tv now... Reply

Star Trek hasn't been a hit since like TNG so this isn't surprising. Reply

So this was there tester, cbs thinks they are about drop the fucking mic on all access programs.

Suck a dick cbs.

I can just imagine these asshats patting themselves on the back.

Happy for the cast. Reply

