Bollywood Celebs Attend Vogue India's Women of the Year Event

is salman khan still waiting for marriage, lmao? that's most of what i know of bollywood gossip.

I think he's still dating that Romanian model, Iulia Vantur. I don't believe he actually wants to get married though lol.

There were strong rumours he was gonna marry Iulia late last year but Katrina is back in his life so it's back to square one lol.

Shahrukh Khan is looking rough these days. I need them to cast him in roles closer to his own age now.

He needs to stop smoking, it's aging him even more.

omg ita

mte

Seriously, it's disturbing to see him with someone 30 years younger.

It's like he aged overnight. He was fine looking, and then BAM.

lol why is shahrukh squinting? he was my faaavorite actor when i was a hatchling.

aishwarya and sonam look amazing as usual.



i feel like i need to catch up on bollywood but they're putting out some real trash nowadays.

Have you seen "Pink" with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu? It came out last year and I thought it was a great movie.

no, omg! i think the last bw movie i saw that came out was bajrangi bhaijaan.

i thought you were talking about abishek for a second and i was like, no!! never!! thank god, lmao. i will check it out for sure, thanks for the rec! Reply

dear zindagi is a really great recent movie, with alia bhatt and srk. very moving story

oh my god I love sonam's hair. she looks great

Anushka is damn overrated, ugh how did she get the Woman of the Year award.. Sridevi would've been a much better choice, she acted in her 300th movie this year!

can't wait can't wait

shahids looks have deteriorated sooo fast lol. he needs to gain weight

omg this is beautiful

DAMN.



I love both of them. This is the reality I wanted!

i can't wait for this

dat unibrow

should have cast kajol

I've worked with Shahrukh and he was so nice and easy to work with so naturally I'm a huge stan now. Also Aishwarya's hair looks amazing.

jesus christ, aishwarya remains ethereal.

Any recent bollywood musical recommendations? Don't watch much bollywood recently but think they can do a musical ala golden age of Hollywood better than Hollywood can do right now. Just want a feel good musical rn



Edited at 2017-09-25 10:56 pm (UTC)

Have you seen "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania"? It's from 2014 but it's a decent feel good film with songs.

I've been obsessed with Nagada Sang Dhol. It makes me want to start watching Indian movies but I have no idea where to start besides rewatching Bride & Prejudice for the hundred time.

I think these are some good Bollywood films to start with:



Queen

English Vinglish

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Bobby Jasoos

Piku

Mr. India

Andaz Apna Apna

Mughal e Azam

Dangal

LMAO.

This list!

Add Pakeezah to this perfect list!

Thank you for this, I was just going to ask for recs myself, I love foreign films (but I've never seen any bollywood films) so I need to get on that, STAT..

I don't know Radhika Apte, but she's stunning.

I've been checked out of bollywood for a minute but I feel like all the female celebs have changed but the men are still the same



srk and aishwarya look like wax figures in that first pic

how fast the women are replaced in BW makes me so fucking mad

Where can I watch Bollywood stuff? Netflix, Hulu?

I found some on netflix but it's not that great of a selection

hulu used to have old classic bollywood movies, but idk if they still have them now (I unsubscribed last year)

US Netflix has a few good ones imo:



Pink

Dangal

Tanu Weds Manu

Jab We Met

Queen

Neerja

Piku

Kahaani

Margarita With a Straw



I'm really into old bollywood movies lately (they turned me into a madhubala/nargis fan), any recs?



Madhubala films:



Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Mr and Mrs '55

Barsaat Ki Raat

Amar



Nargis films:



Awaara

Raat Aur Din

Chori Chori

Barsaat



Meena Kumari films:



Pakeezah

Sahib, Bibi, Aur Ghulaam



Waheeda Rehman films:



Khamoshi

Kaagaz Ke Phool

Pyaasa

Reshma Aur Shera





Gunga Jumna!

Hulchul, Umrao Jaan (the one with Rehka!), Mother India, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Dil diya Dard liya, and Amber. Reply

