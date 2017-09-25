Bollywood Celebs Attend Vogue India's Women of the Year Event
PICS: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose at the Vogue Women of the Year awardshttps://t.co/I7VPGVMLcJ #VogueWomenOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/noef1YHiQt— pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 24, 2017
More Aishwarya and Shahrukh
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #ShahRukhKhan at the #VogueWomenOfTheYear. #VogueIndia #Vogue #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/oZos4NoLsX— salil sand (@isalilsand) September 24, 2017
Anushka Sharma
Sheen & Gorgeous on the red carpet this evening for the #VogueWomenOfTheYear ceremony @AnushkaSharma is a sight to behold @VOGUEIndia #Love pic.twitter.com/jpnd8LPWkM— YRF Talent (@yrftalent) September 24, 2017
Sonam Kapoor
Gorgeous @sonamakapoor at #VogueWomenOfTheYear (pics courtesy @viralphoto ) pic.twitter.com/jsiyZY3YyA— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 24, 2017
Aditi Rao Hydari
Beauty queen @aditiraohydari looks stunning at #VogueWomenOfTheYear 💖 pic.twitter.com/nx55DT0Rtm— Aditi Rao Hydari FC™ (@AditiRao_FC) September 24, 2017
Radhika Apte
#RadhikaApte 😍👌😘 pic.twitter.com/7KBwzjJSMI— FilmyMagazine (@filmymagazine1) September 25, 2017
Padma Lakshmi (I know she's not a Bollywood celebrity, but I'll include her since she's more known to Western audiences)
Tonight's look for @VogueIndia #WomenoftheYear Awards:— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 24, 2017
Makeup: @shaylinayak
Hair: @francovallelonga
Dress: @jmendel #VogueIndia pic.twitter.com/cA8K9KWIii
🚨 @PadmaLakshmi, at last night's @VOGUEIndia #WomenOfTheYearAwards red carpet is totally floatin' our #MondayMotivation boat atm! 🔥— MissMalini (@MissMalini) September 25, 2017
♥️ pic.twitter.com/iGPjpxDiay
Athiya Shetty
Gorgeous @theathiyashetty walks the red carpet at #VogueBeautyAwards pic.twitter.com/33ejRM6zBm— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) September 24, 2017
Kriti Sanon
Beautiful and talented @kritisanon at #VogueWomenOfTheYear (pics courtesy @viralphoto ) pic.twitter.com/aiJPzHsGej— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 24, 2017
Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan
.@karanjohar, @arjunk26, @gaurikhan and @earth2angel at #voguewomenoftheyear pic.twitter.com/tE48lWKpoo— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) September 24, 2017
Favorite look? Also, this can just be a general Bollywood post.
aishwarya and sonam look amazing as usual.
i feel like i need to catch up on bollywood but they're putting out some real trash nowadays.
i thought you were talking about abishek for a second and i was like, no!! never!! thank god, lmao. i will check it out for sure, thanks for the rec!
Deepika Padukone
Shahid Kapoor
can't wait
I love both of them. This is the reality I wanted!
should have cast kajol
Queen
English Vinglish
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Bobby Jasoos
Piku
Andaz Apna Apna
Mughal e Azam
Dangal
This list!
Add Pakeezah to this perfect list!
srk and aishwarya look like wax figures in that first pic
hulu used to have old classic bollywood movies, but idk if they still have them now (I unsubscribed last year)
Pink
Dangal
Tanu Weds Manu
Jab We Met
Queen
Neerja
Piku
Kahaani
Margarita With a Straw
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
Mr and Mrs '55
Barsaat Ki Raat
Amar
Nargis films:
Awaara
Raat Aur Din
Chori Chori
Barsaat
Meena Kumari films:
Pakeezah
Sahib, Bibi, Aur Ghulaam
Waheeda Rehman films:
Khamoshi
Kaagaz Ke Phool
Pyaasa
Reshma Aur Shera
Hulchul, Umrao Jaan (the one with Rehka!), Mother India, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Dil diya Dard liya, and Amber.