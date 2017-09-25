Waheeda Rehman

Bollywood Celebs Attend Vogue India's Women of the Year Event

Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan






More Aishwarya and Shahrukh




Anushka Sharma




Sonam Kapoor




Aditi Rao Hydari




Radhika Apte




Padma Lakshmi (I know she's not a Bollywood celebrity, but I'll include her since she's more known to Western audiences)







Athiya Shetty




Kriti Sanon




Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan





Favorite look? Also, this can just be a general Bollywood post.
