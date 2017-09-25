ibs5sky

Kelly Clarkson Talks Body Shaming & Feeling Sexy

Kelly opened up about her marriage and being bodyshamed online in a recent interview, saying:


- body shaming doesnt affect her but she knows it affects others
- On body shaming says, "Not everybody has that kind of armor naturally. You put so much pressure on people that can't handle it. Having 2 daughters, it does disturb me. You have no idea the grave choices that people might make because of your words being so powerful."


- Says shes already confident but her husband does make her feel sexy and she loves it
- Once she turned 30 she felt she relaxed and she felt better
- Wants her kids to be independent, and grateful humans

Do you think about how your words affect others, ONTD?
