Kelly Clarkson Talks Body Shaming & Feeling Sexy

She's the best, haters can fuck off, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's great how lovingly she talks about her stepchildren. Is their mom involved in their lives? Reply

Thread

Link

she is, they're all on good terms, his ex wife said

"'We have a wonderful relationship,'I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.' before.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so cute, aw :') Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is so awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP, whos in your icon? Reply

Thread

Link

same guy as this icon

Ibrahim Afellay, Dutch soccer player :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

couldn't figure out who it was. ty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good that feels this way but its shocking seeing her in the breakaway and compared to how she looks now Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad I never had any body image issues but then again being an hourglass it's seems like a universally liked shape so I never really had anyone poke fun at me. I'm lucky. 😩 Screw what ppl think anyway they never look at their own flaws Reply

Thread

Link

I'm an hourglass, and I've always hated it. Idk how old you are, but I grew up in the era of thin Hilary Duff, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, so having curves was not enviable at all. It really fucked me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WORD, I was not ready for the boobs and hips coming at me before I was even 12 years old tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was me. I love my shape now (granted, I'm working on toning it up), but in middle and high school I was curvy when it was not cool to be. :[ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So did I.

But maybe it’s a cultural thing. Being a Latina curves are embraced more idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like her. these are the ideas we should be pushing onto kids. she seems like a good role model, at least. i remember looking up to demi when i had body problems and i think her interviews alone helped me so much. Reply

Thread

Link

i hate that i grew up in the nicole and paris era. i'm almost 31 now and i still feel triggered every now and then. i remember envying debra messing's thinness watching W&G in high school. i was a mess and some of it never really left. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, this is me too. Except I was in cheerleading and all of my close friends were 4'11 and 95 lbs, where I was 5'8 and 135 lbs and felt like a tank. What I'd give to be 135 again lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm pretty much 6' tall and was always bigger than my friends. didnt help that i went to an all girls catholic high school. my best friend there was about 5'6" and a size 0. it was hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 5'4" and 135-140 in HS and am still pretty much that at 32, I just filled out really early. It was hard because exactly, being super thin was so in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same stats as you in high school and was a ballet dancer, so I felt enormous as well.



Edited at 2017-09-26 04:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just mentioned that era in another thread. I know curves are "in" now, so I should appreciate my shape, but it's hard after growing up in the early 2000s. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the '90s and early '00s was really rough for body positivity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Even the waif era of Kate Moss in the 90s when I was a kid... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly is the best Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, she was never all that attractive to begin with so it’s not like she had a lot to lose by becoming obese. No way her husband is satisfied with all that extra sedentary meat though, so we’ll see how long this relationship lasts... Reply

Thread

Link

did he meet her when she was obese already? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





... this is the year they met... it's not a huge leap, especially considering she's short and had 2 kids... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This thread is so disgusting. Maybe he loves her because she's an awesome person? Maybe some men are actually attracted to bigger ladies? Pathetic remarks about Kelly's appearance are so predictable and stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You need some love in your life. But with your attitude, you'll probably never get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is such a stupid, ignorant comment. I know several people who have been at her weight since their 20s who are in happy long-term relationships, including my mother, who's been married 30 years and is adored. Fuck off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a nice body so I never had any issues with it. My friend is literally obese and very unhealthy. She eats too much junk food and she never exercises. I tried to talk to her but she doesn’t want to listen to me or anyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

I have a relative like that. It feels hopeless 😪 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You really shouldn't fat-shame anyone, especially a "friend". I put that in quotes because I question what kind of a friend you really are to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please leave your SJW rhetoric on Tumblr. She is so big that she can't even walk properly and she suffers from depression and other mental conditions because of her weight. I would be a terrible friend if I didn't try to talk to her about her health and gently encourage change in her lifestyle. Where is this fat shame bit coming from? I don't know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I like what she has to say here, but hasn't she talked about the pressure to be thinner/lose weight from the industry? That she knew from American Idol on, that she was supposed to conform to some ideal of beauty/being marketable? And that she went along with that because cause knew she needed to get ahead, because the American public and industry are fucking assholes about how women look.



So just saying that maybe her armor wasn't as strong as she says it was, when she was younger.



I think it might more that as she says in the other clip, we give less of a shit about shit, as we get older. Which good for her, and good for her for trying to help younger girls/women not have to deal with the shit she did. But saying that she had an armor all along that prevented her from being a victim of this body-shaming bullshit? mmmmmmm not sure about that one. Reply

Thread

Link

I have such a vivid memory of her on some bts on TRL/MTV back in the day where she talked about how she would stay fit on tour by running the stairs of the venues. That's when she had lost weight and was REALLY thin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was ~body goals during the Breakaway era for me. I remember her VMA performance with the water and her body was ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's talked about what she did to get as thin as she was in the beginning of AI, and keeping that weight off later. So no, she was not who she wouldn't have been without massive dieting, when she won AI, and later when she toured/did other albums.



NOW she doesn't have to worry about that shit, and doesn't worry about that shit, but that isn't the case for other women. And for her to say, 'oh well, I had an armor from day one,' is crap, when she didn't.



I admire her armor now, and totally root of her helping armor other girls/women, but what she said initially was, sadly, BS. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

good for her for being fine with how she is Reply

Thread

Link

People forget she is like 5'1 and the tiniest amount of weight shows on her... She looks great to me, especially with her confidence and personality. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so bad for all the shit she constantly has to put up with. People just hate to see a fat woman happy and successful and confident, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

This is exactly it. And the fact that she says, "Yeah, I don't care, lol" enrages people further. I wonder if these people really believe that a woman doesn't deserve love if she's fat? That's it utterly UNBELIEVABLE that a man could actually love a bigger woman and find her sexy? I mean, how old are these people? I don't actually want to know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, with the amount of people i've seen that excuse a guy cheating on a woman because she "has let herself go"... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's utterly sad and if she were a man people would barely say a thing about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link