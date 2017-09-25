Kelly Clarkson Talks Body Shaming & Feeling Sexy
Kelly opened up about her marriage and being bodyshamed online in a recent interview, saying:
- body shaming doesnt affect her but she knows it affects others
- On body shaming says, "Not everybody has that kind of armor naturally. You put so much pressure on people that can't handle it. Having 2 daughters, it does disturb me. You have no idea the grave choices that people might make because of your words being so powerful."
- Says shes already confident but her husband does make her feel sexy and she loves it
- Once she turned 30 she felt she relaxed and she felt better
- Wants her kids to be independent, and grateful humans
SourceSourceSource
Do you think about how your words affect others, ONTD?
- body shaming doesnt affect her but she knows it affects others
- On body shaming says, "Not everybody has that kind of armor naturally. You put so much pressure on people that can't handle it. Having 2 daughters, it does disturb me. You have no idea the grave choices that people might make because of your words being so powerful."
- Says shes already confident but her husband does make her feel sexy and she loves it
- Once she turned 30 she felt she relaxed and she felt better
- Wants her kids to be independent, and grateful humans
SourceSourceSource
Do you think about how your words affect others, ONTD?
"'We have a wonderful relationship,'I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.' before.
Ibrahim Afellay, Dutch soccer player :)
But maybe it’s a cultural thing. Being a Latina curves are embraced more idk
Edited at 2017-09-26 04:17 pm (UTC)
So just saying that maybe her armor wasn't as strong as she says it was, when she was younger.
I think it might more that as she says in the other clip, we give less of a shit about shit, as we get older. Which good for her, and good for her for trying to help younger girls/women not have to deal with the shit she did. But saying that she had an armor all along that prevented her from being a victim of this body-shaming bullshit? mmmmmmm not sure about that one.
NOW she doesn't have to worry about that shit, and doesn't worry about that shit, but that isn't the case for other women. And for her to say, 'oh well, I had an armor from day one,' is crap, when she didn't.
I admire her armor now, and totally root of her helping armor other girls/women, but what she said initially was, sadly, BS.