Texas Forever! First look at Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh in Waco Miniseries
Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh in the Paramount Network's six-part scripted series #Waco, premiering Jan 2018 pic.twitter.com/Cf8f1Oed8J— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017
The Paramount Network will be launching on January 18, 2018 and later that month their first original series, Waco, staring Taylor Kitsch, Michael Shannon, Paul Sparks, Andrea Riseborough Melissa Benoist, John Leguizamo, Julia Garner, and Rory Culkin, will premiere.
The first look at WACO arrives tomorrow. https://t.co/m3mbGusODe— Paramount Network (@paramountnet) September 25, 2017
SourceSource
that said, I'm into it. I wish he'd had a decent career, he did such a good job in FNL and unfortunately he made a shitload of terrible career choices.
I have very little hope for this firefighting movie he has coming out even though the cast looks decent.
I hope he comes through here.
Boo hoo for him, still getting solid opportunity after solid opportunity, no matter how many times he fails.
Waco (cults in general) are the most intriguing true crime subjects so I'll still tune in.
Definitely going to tune in.
I honestly dont think Taylor is a bad actor, but I never found him charismatic. He honestly just looks and performs like any other white guy in Hollywood and easily replaceable in memory
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107205/
idk why he is so sexy to me