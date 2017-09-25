Texas Forever! First look at Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh in Waco Miniseries

y'all know this is what Riggins turned into when he hit 30 too



that said, I'm into it. I wish he'd had a decent career, he did such a good job in FNL and unfortunately he made a shitload of terrible career choices. Reply

Thread

Link

For real though, American Assassin was terrible.



I have very little hope for this firefighting movie he has coming out even though the cast looks decent.



I hope he comes through here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He shouldn’t do John Carter. He should continue building up his career instead of jumping into this big budget mammoth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In hindsight, he probably shouldn't have done it, but how does someone coming right off of a TV show turn down a Disney franchise? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

delete this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That he even still has a career is evidence of how much privilege basic cis white men have.



Boo hoo for him, still getting solid opportunity after solid opportunity, no matter how many times he fails. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will forever hope that they'll reboot FNL as Riggins as the Coach and Tyra or Lyla as the new Tami T. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He can welcome me into his cult any day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not sure why Michael Shannon wasn't given the Koresh role but I'm still anticipating this series - Waco is so fascinating. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuuuuck, he legit looks like Koresh. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see Koresh at all :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte it's very off. if koresh looked like taylor kitsch he wouldn't have been a cult leader. he could've become a rock star like he wanted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's gonna be horrible.



Waco (cults in general) are the most intriguing true crime subjects so I'll still tune in. Reply

Thread

Link

Come on, Tim Riggins! You can do it. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh is this really needed, it's just so freakin' sad Reply

Thread

Link

I think yes. There is people specially a lot of americans that probs younger and don't know about this and the danger of cults Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if this could turn his career around. All it takes is one good film/series.





Definitely going to tune in. Reply

Thread

Link

How in the fuck does he get so many chances. He's like the new Robert Downey Jr, Lindsay Lohan and/or Jim Carrey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these are odd comparisons lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's not cute and he never was Reply

Thread

Link

this may sound weird, but if Tim Riggins formed a cult, I'd join it. Reply

Thread

Link

So will this just focus on the siege? Didn't read, won't lie. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's just about the siege. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always end up watching stuff about cults so I'll most likely tune in. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks the part, but I'm sure this will fail too. Reply

Thread

Link

you can see the flop coming from a mile away... unless the Emmys give it some attention because they like dramatic white dramas?



I honestly dont think Taylor is a bad actor, but I never found him charismatic. He honestly just looks and performs like any other white guy in Hollywood and easily replaceable in memory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not here for anyone but Joe Lando as Koresh. Reply

Thread

Link

mmm Joe Lando...but he is a bit old now for doing a 30 something Koresh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107205/ LMAO i thought he was in this movie but it was Tim Daly HAHAHA! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yas daddy work that mullet





idk why he is so sexy to me Reply

Thread

Link

i know! i'm feeling this look and not happy abt it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link