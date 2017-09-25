zeta

Texas Forever! First look at Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh in Waco Miniseries




The Paramount Network will be launching on January 18, 2018 and later that month their first original series, Waco, staring Taylor Kitsch, Michael Shannon, Paul Sparks, Andrea Riseborough Melissa Benoist, John Leguizamo, Julia Garner, and Rory Culkin, will premiere.













