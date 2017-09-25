Feinberg Forecast: The First Look at the Race to the 90th Oscars

Warner Bros better put in the work to get some awards for IT imho



wb's the only big company that does award hustling and they are pretty good at it (just look at suicide's oscar this year).



i mean trying for wonder woman for all the big awards is well... a waste of time. they should just focus on dunkirk for big nods Reply

Excuse you, its HIM not IT! Reply

wow i've only seen Get Out out of all the best picture list, been lazy this year



I want it to win so hard omg. I somehow doubt it, but I want it. Reply

same, if not for best picture, I really need it to win for something! Reply

It could win the Globe Reply

> best picture

> major threats

> okja



yeah no Reply

Daniel Day-Lewis (The Ghost Thread)





So it's not Phantom Thread anymore? Phantom Thread sounds better! Reply

it doesn't have a confirmed name but idk where he got ghost thread from lmao Reply

He even calls it PT later in the article so Idk what this man is doing lmao Reply

so all white actors

this years race is super white and male Reply

denzel washington isn't white



but he also isn't getting nominated Reply

i know

but looking at the preview for this it seems the academy isn't changing Reply

they'll probably throw a supporting nod to octavia spencer, but otherwise yeah this'll be a pretty white race Reply

I would be really surprised if Get Out was nom'd for BP since it's a "horror" movie that's also kind of comedic lol but I've loved Jordan Peele since his early madtv days so I'd be here for it ! Realistically I think it could get an original screenplay and director nom and has a good chance at Best Editing!



If the Three 6 Mafia can win an oscar, Jordan Peele and Get out should be afforded that opportunity too tbh Reply

it'll get a DGA first director nom, WGA is likely, PGA is likely because it made bank, it'll prob miss SAG but will show up at the spirits and the globes. It has a chance in BP and writing only i think Reply

lol at the Best Actor category.



Fox Searchlight is on fire this year, I wonder if they can get three Best Actress nominees or if Stone will fall by the wayside. Reply

I love that it is so empty because I am rooting for a Chalamet nom harder than anything Reply

I know I've been personally losing interest in film in recent years, but at the same time I feel like the industry as a whole has gotten more and more boring. I can't remember when was the last premiere that made me actually excited. Reply

Also might as well give Pixar the Oscar for Coco now and save us five minutes at the show because The Academy Doesn't Care About Animation.



So far this race is boring. Reply

Maybe I am not looking hard enough but it feels like this has been such a shitty year for animated movies Reply

The only non mainstream ones that may have a nom chance are Loving Vincent and The Breadwinner. Mainstream stuff is mostly boring.



Still pulling for Captain Underpants to at least snag a nom. Reply

Yes Timothee, come thru!!! God, I hope he at least gets nominated. I'm basically pulling for CMBYN, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards, even though I haven't seen the last two.



for the record these are only based on what he's seen so far Reply

What a boring ass list so far Reply

ikr. the only movie i'm kinda interested in is Lady Bird Reply

I will accept Denzel and the upset special of Get Out.



Forgot to add The Shape of Water.



But, if Daniel Day Lewis is in the race, every other actor should just forfeit, cause he will win.



Antisemite Gary Oldman probably has it on lock, either way. Reply

I'm gonna vomit if he wins Reply

Daniel Day Lewis' film hasn't come out yet (and this list is only what has been screened so far). LBR, it will be between DDL and Gary Oldman. Denzel is getting a courtesy mention, I don't think he's going to get nominated, his movie is generating no buzz and it's only at 56 on Rottentomatoes. Reply

I liked Dunkirk and Get Out. I know I'll love the Shape of Water. I'll probably also see Battle of the Sexes & 3 Billboards, but which other movies are really worth pushing to watch?



I would die if Get Out ran away with some of the major awards. I feel like it's such an underdog but all it's done so far is exceed expectations. I feel like Nolan might finally get it tho lol. Reply

I think The Shape of Water could snatch the glory from Nolan and others. Reply

That would be a dream but I've always felt like Guillermo hasn't had the support from Hollywood he deserves. Reply

I'd be so into that but somehow it feels like Nolan is too much part of the club for that to happen. Reply

feinberg is a mess



he's only predicting pattinson and gerwig because he had them on his podcast lmao Reply

he is so shameless with his podcast guest getting into his predictions



i love Greta, but come on Reply

hes so bad at this lmaoo. ive seen random people at gold derby and awards watch predict better than him over the years. Reply

Pattinson has more right to be on there than Gerwig. He won the ICS Best Actor award at Cannes for Good Time, and he won the IndieWire critics poll for best performance (beating every other actor or actress who had a film at Cannes). He's on a lot of critic's lists this year, not just Feinberg. They say he's a lock on an Independent Spirit nomination, if not an Oscar. Reply

cannes was a flop this year though lol



lady bird has a 92 on metacritic and tied best picture, best director and won best performance at the telluride critics poll against stuff like the shape of water and darkest hour



and won best screenplay on TIFF critics poll against like everything



so i think greta has the higher chance of the two but neither are probably happening and her best chance is screenplay Reply

ICS cannes award means nothing. I LOVE Good Time but it isn't getting past the Gothams and Spirits Reply

I can see Gerwig having a shot. Lady Bird is getting great reactions, she's well-liked, and there's a real dearth of female nominees in this category historically. Reply

