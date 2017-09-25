wiona

Feinberg Forecast: The First Look at the Race to the 90th Oscars



source


Best Picture
Dunkirk (Warner Bros.)
The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)
Darkest Hour (Focus Features)
The Florida Project (A24)
Lady Bird (A24)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight)
Get Out (Universal)
Battle of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight)
Call Me By Your Name (Sony Classics)
The Big Sick (Amazon)

Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Best Actor
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Robert Pattinson (Good Time)

Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)


some of these are just ?????
Tagged: