Feinberg Forecast: The First Look at the Race to the 90th Oscars
Best Picture
Dunkirk (Warner Bros.)
The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)
Darkest Hour (Focus Features)
The Florida Project (A24)
Lady Bird (A24)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight)
Get Out (Universal)
Battle of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight)
Call Me By Your Name (Sony Classics)
The Big Sick (Amazon)
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Joe Wright (Darkest Hour)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Best Actor
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Robert Pattinson (Good Time)
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
some of these are just ?????
i mean trying for wonder woman for all the big awards is well... a waste of time. they should just focus on dunkirk for big nods
> major threats
> okja
yeah no
So it's not Phantom Thread anymore? Phantom Thread sounds better!
same shit as usual
but he also isn't getting nominated
but looking at the preview for this it seems the academy isn't changing
Fox Searchlight is on fire this year, I wonder if they can get three Best Actress nominees or if Stone will fall by the wayside.
So far this race is boring.
Still pulling for Captain Underpants to at least snag a nom.
Forgot to add The Shape of Water.
But, if Daniel Day Lewis is in the race, every other actor should just forfeit, cause he will win.
I would die if Get Out ran away with some of the major awards. I feel like it's such an underdog but all it's done so far is exceed expectations. I feel like Nolan might finally get it tho lol.
he's only predicting pattinson and gerwig because he had them on his podcast lmao
i love Greta, but come on
lady bird has a 92 on metacritic and tied best picture, best director and won best performance at the telluride critics poll against stuff like the shape of water and darkest hour
and won best screenplay on TIFF critics poll against like everything
so i think greta has the higher chance of the two but neither are probably happening and her best chance is screenplay
At least Lady Bird looks interesting