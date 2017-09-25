Lucy Hale slams Twitter user who called her anorexic

fuck that guy Reply

you cant even see her body in that photo he was commenting on wtf.

men are truly the worst Reply

lol somehow I'm not even remotely surprised 😑 Reply

i dont understand people who pick someone and go out of their way to insult that person even using irrelevant shit like why??? what do you gain from it? like people insulting karrueche tran's butt...the girl is perfection physically and you had to find something to pick out? are u insane?



i dont understand the shittyness lol Reply

😢 that's so shitty. i've been in recovery for nearly three years but i'm positive it would crush me even now to hear something like that. why can't twitter ban these shitheads? Reply

im sorry bb <3 :( its an ongoing thing sadly. ive battled my ED all my life and even now certain comments push me over the edge and I have to get back into treating myself again to return to a better mental state. its constant for most of us unfortunately cause society is filled with ignorant assholes who heal themselves by being shitty towards others for no reason. Reply

it's okay, bb! i'm trying to take it day-by-day. some days are just the worst, though, good lord.

oh wow, that's a long time, i'm sorry. :( <33 i totally understand that. it's a constant process and it's such a struggle because every time you mess up you feel like shit. did you ever try therapy? i'm going to try to set up an appointment sometime this week but i'm super scared, lol.

and you're absolutely right; just reading this made me feel a lot of things, gah! <3 ilu Reply

AWWW I just felt such a well of emotion for you, bb <3

i'm so proud of you and i'm glad you're improving! Reply

That guy is just an awful person. I made the mistake of reading his tweets Reply

SAme. Fuck him tbh Reply

Of course he is from TN. Reply

men are truly trash and it's like I know that but am consistently reminded day by day. it's like they don't want me to forget even for a moment. Reply

Men are trash, sure, but you know women make the exact same type of comments. Reply

have you ever made a comment here that wasn't shit Reply

But the discussion is about men.



Reply

And even when they do, it's still men's fault. Reply

it's kinda hilarious how they think being considered fuckable by them is the most defining compliment any women can get. Reply

mte Reply

why do men on twitter think it's ok to be rude to celebs and think they won't get called out? Reply

oh, to have the audacity and courage of a mediocre str8 yt man... Reply

I think it has something to do with this tbh: http://narcissisticbehavior.net/narcissism-and-the-addiction-to-narcissistic-supply/ Reply

something very trump-esque about this Reply

there are far too many narcissists in this world. Reply

Everybody acts brave on social media tbh Reply

ikr? they should be polite and respectful like all the ladies on twitter Reply

On a related but different note, does anyone else think that sometimes PR people will make fake Twitter accounts for their clients to get into it with and generate some good publicity? It isn't a bad way to go... Reply

I wouldn't put it past them but at the same time twitter is a nonstop supply of garbage, so if you're looking for bad tweets to respond to for PR it's not like they'd need to look hard. Reply

doesn't surprise me if they do but I know how awful people are in this world so I chose to believe this Reply

I think that's how Bella Thorne came out on Twitter. Reply

probably. either way, stuff like this, and bella hadid yelling at her bodyguard the other day, just screams to me like the young starlets trying to show off woke and great they are Reply

maybe so but tbh that's like selling towels to a fish, they get plenty of shitt stuff from actual people, idk why they'd waste their time creating shit that's provided so easily. Reply

Twitter was a mistake Reply

men were a mistake Reply

i need this tattooed on me Reply

anyone wanna make me a mug with this on it? Reply

i wish someone would come for it like hulk hogan came for gawker Reply

esp since it might get us into a nuclear brawl, yay!



ugh Reply

I'm so sad her vocal cords didn't age well. 13 year old me stanned her so much, her voice was beyond her years as a kid on American Juniors. Reply

saaaame Reply

Men are great but this one ain't shit. Reply

Men are great



source? Reply

lol Reply

loool Reply

Correction: *Men aren't great Reply

*receipts not found* Reply

I cringe, and I'm a guy. The #NotallMen type of comments just are not needed in these discussions about everyday misogyny by disgusting men. I've read your other comments coming to the defense of "good guys" and evencringe, and I'm a guy. Reply

Pretty sure that's the first time hearing that here. Reply

ia Reply

you already know that shit ain't going to fly here and yet you keep trying it. embarrassing Reply

good for her Reply

she didn't lie. what even prompted him to say that?



Her eating disorder struggles have been well-documented so although she is quite skinny now, I'd think that she knows how to handle her weight in a healthy manner now that she's older, especially as a survivor. Reply

Thread

"what even prompted him to say that?"



He's a white man without a shred of self-awareness. Reply

he then goes on to call her an attention whore smh Reply

What the fuck even? I'll never understand people who go and do the shit they lambaste others for. lmao Reply

lmao why do dudes act like telling us they dont like "the anorexic look" for the one billionth time is ground breaking omg find a new corny ass line to say binch this one is TIRED Reply

For real, it's such a transparent Nice Guy thing to say, lol. Reply

Men just KNOW all women are just sitting around waiting to hear what they think of our bodies. What would we do without this important info? /s Reply

The only reason a woman could be anorexic or do literally anything is because she wants to please men, obviously!!!!! Reply

I feel like they say this but then gawd forbid a woman is carrying a bit of extra weight, they'll call her out on that too. A woman has to be the perfect hourglass with no cellulite in their minds. Reply

