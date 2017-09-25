Lucy Hale slams Twitter user who called her anorexic
I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself.— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017
As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me.— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017
So keep your repulsive comments to yourself.— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017
Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 23, 2017
source, source, source, source
men are truly the worst
i dont understand the shittyness lol
oh wow, that's a long time, i'm sorry. :( <33 i totally understand that. it's a constant process and it's such a struggle because every time you mess up you feel like shit. did you ever try therapy? i'm going to try to set up an appointment sometime this week but i'm super scared, lol.
and you're absolutely right; just reading this made me feel a lot of things, gah! <3 ilu
i'm so proud of you and i'm glad you're improving!
ugh
source?
Her eating disorder struggles have been well-documented so although she is quite skinny now, I'd think that she knows how to handle her weight in a healthy manner now that she's older, especially as a survivor.
He's a white man without a shred of self-awareness.