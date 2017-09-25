Ain't It Cool News staff runs for the hills after founder's sexual assault allegations

looks like a mountain of lard in an ugly tent Reply

Thread

Link

I don't have the words.....I DON'T HAVE THEM Reply

Thread

Link

really thought that pic was of some LOTR/dungeons and dragons type of cosplay from the late 80s or some shit Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know aicn and harry knowles were still things. Reply

Thread

Link

i always fucking hated AICN, the way they report news, and their ugly ass website/interface. just everything about it, but it's one of my brother's longtime favorite sites and i'm just cackling in his face over its demise. i'm glad the rest of the staff is jumping shit and that (hopefully) they aren't dicks Reply

Thread

Link

saaame

i remember checking them out when they blew up two hundred years ago but knowles' awful fucking writing style (not to mention i just found him disgusting in general)... i noped out quick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just went to their website and it's so much worse than i imagined?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back in high school AICN was the only way I could read early reviews for movies I was interested in and hated how 99& of the time the critics would go on tangents on how fuckable the lead actress was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always preferred Dark Horizons years ago but I haven't visited any movie sites like AICN or Dark Horizons in over a decade if not longer. Social Media really replaced that landscape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg!



This guy always creeped me the fuk out when I did pr for film/tv



I had no idea about any of this but it's not surprising at all Reply

Thread

Link

goddamn, even his hair is running away from his hideous face Reply

Thread

Link

god bless this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Applauding the people jumping ship, that can't be an easy decision to make. Reply

Thread

Link

That many people leaving that quickly (and revenues dropping that fast)? Either they all knew about it and had not a flicker of doubt the allegations were true, or it was already such a toxic place people were looking for an excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

harry knowles is just tweeting the past two days as if nothing is happening. he really thinks he can ride this one out?



but film twitter right now is a hot mess. Reply

Thread

Link

meh. i guess he's going to rely on selling his hollywood studio 'pwesents' to survive from now on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Irl Jabba the Hutt. Bargan wan chi koxpah, solo, ho ho ho! Reply

Thread

Link

Someone took the term "neckbeard" a bit too seriously, YIKES Reply

Thread

Link

Is it really a neckbeard when you have no neck? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's more of a neck than it is a chin (esp since you can see his chin which is weirdly hairless?), so I'm sticking to my comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao MTE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my friends has an ex-girlfriend who was convinced the term "neck-beard" referred to someone who was so fat they had a double-chin that could be considered a beard made out of their fleshy neck. Just thought I'd share that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god didn't even try w/ him Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnn



Maybe He was trying to make an orangutan and it just wasn't happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seems like a website for white nerds Reply

Thread

Link