I thought that was Kesha, lawd. Reply

Thread

Link

lagertha is honored by this comparison 🥂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks pretty as fuck. they really filmed in iceland right? Reply

Thread

Link

This show is always beautiful, I think they filmed in Ireland but I'm not 100% sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, well the cgi department did a good job with recreating iceland, replete with volcanos and shit. i should have known better than to think they'd get to shoot in more than one foreign location tho 😣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That waterfall is def in Iceland - skogafoss, I think? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









feels like a lifetime ago remember when this show was good?feels like a lifetime ago Reply

Thread

Link

I miss the good old days of S1 and 2. That gif and your icon are making me nostalgic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when this show was good?

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im gonna fight you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

please don't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes i forget tbh. i actually used to think season 2 was one of the best seasons of tv ever 😢🔫 (ok, it still kinda is) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Travis was so hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man i remember when i used to fuck with this show... anyways! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too much Floki, I've really gotten to a point with him where I go 'ugh, Floki' when he's on screen. Still love Gustaf and look forward to him on Westworld. Reply

Thread

Link

I've really gotten to a point with him where I go 'ugh, Floki' when he's on screen



you're so much more patient than i am lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel you both, that was my reaction to Ecbert in all of s4 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL, sometimes I am, sometimes I'm not. I never got there with the bath king, I enjoyed him even when he should have been gone ages ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I had no idea Gustaf was going to be on Westworld. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg he's gonna be in Westworld? With the 3rd Hemsworth Brother Luke??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know i watched the last season, but i'm fucked if i remember it

time to torrent Reply

Thread

Link

I watch for Lagertha Reply

Thread

Link

Floki and Lagertha, my two least favourite characters... not the best way to entice me to watch the new season. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this show good? I've been thinking of watching it but always get put off :/ Reply

Thread

Link

It's absolutely worth checking out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link