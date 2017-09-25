Caitlyn Jenner Konfirms Kylie's Pregnancy
It's OFFICIAL - Caitlyn Jenner confirms daughter Kylie is pregnant https://t.co/iLxgGGaJEd pic.twitter.com/V6OmXem8Qa— The Sun (@TheSun) September 25, 2017
Despite earlier reports that Caitlyn Jenner found out about daughter Kylie's pregnancy through the rumor mill, she confirmed to The Sun that she was told about Kylie's pregnancy "some time ago."
-- The Sun claims they reached out to Caitlyn for a comment on having not been told about Kylie's pregnancy.
-- Caitlyn's rep told them "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."
-- This is the first time any member of the family has confirmed the pregnancy.
I'm dying for poor Kylie to come out and be like "haha! Got ya!!"
Lord please.
fucking asshole