Heidi Klum splits from longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel



- Heidi tells PEOPLE that she believes "it is important to take time to pause and reflect.”
- Sources say "Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids."
- Vito was seen kissing another woman in London a few months ago but later claimed it was a "misinterpretation"

sources: @people
