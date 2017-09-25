Heidi Klum splits from longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel

she can do better Reply

Thread

Link

People is a banned source, please remove source 1, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

oops, sorry. but linking to their tweet is okayß Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, that’s absolutely perfect. Thanks for fixing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is hideous Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder who his new older model gf will be~ Reply

Thread

Link

http://nypost.com/2014/05/12/meet-the-27-year-old-hollywoods-older-women-are-falling-for/



“I remember older women liking him when he was as young as 13, because he could carry on a conversation. He was precocious and elegant,” says Librizzi of his “surrogate little brother,” who lives in the West Village’s Palazzo Chupi building, which his father designed.



“Younger women get weeded out because they can’t hold their own in a conversation with him. It’s not that he’s directing his attention exclusively to older women.”



13 years old... wtf 13 years old... wtf Reply

Thread

Link

That picture of him and Frankie Raydar is gross. He looks so young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks older himself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heidi is still so goddamn gorgeous. She and Tyra were the last true "Angels" to me. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel the same way. i think its because i really love her personality on project runway. idk i have an unfounded love for her and find her so beautiful. plus i want her wardrobe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont find her that great on AGT but shes cute Reply

Thread

Link

didn't even know she was seeing someone. Reply

Thread

Link

Is he related to Julian or no?



Nvm googled it's his kid Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked her and Seal together. I don't even remember why they divorced. Reply

Thread

Link

Her and Seal remind me of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Too perfect to last, perhaps. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo, don't speak that into existence about Chrissy and John! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read he was abusive? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn it that sucks. :[ I was going to comment and say now they can get back together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He had anger management issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't he go blab to the tabloids that she was banging her bodyguard? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was because Heidi was shagging her bodyguard. I remember Seal going on Ellen saying he loved being married to her and believed in their marriage and wanted it to work. Then he told TMZ he'd found out she was cheating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's gorgeous, rich, famous. she'll be fine. Reply

Thread

Link

Good Reply

Thread

Link

A misinterpretation? That's gonna be the new fuckboy response. Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't know 3 years was considered long term lol Reply

Thread

Link

This is one of my random pet peeves. Whenever people break up with their "longterm" partner of like two years. I mean I guess that's long term for Hollywood but still... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It wasn't me kissing her. It was the Jagermeister." Reply

Thread

Link

She deserves happiness solely for her awesome Halloween costumes every year. Reply

Thread

Link

Just read up on this kid...need a "him?" version of the arrested development gif Reply

Thread

Link