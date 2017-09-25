Heidi Klum splits from longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel
Heidi Klum Confirms Split from Vito Schnabel After 3 Years of Dating https://t.co/mpWG9aqXoi— People (@people) September 25, 2017
- Heidi tells PEOPLE that she believes "it is important to take time to pause and reflect.”
- Sources say "Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids."
- Vito was seen kissing another woman in London a few months ago but later claimed it was a "misinterpretation"
sources: @people
“I remember older women liking him when he was as young as 13, because he could carry on a conversation. He was precocious and elegant,” says Librizzi of his “surrogate little brother,” who lives in the West Village’s Palazzo Chupi building, which his father designed.
“Younger women get weeded out because they can’t hold their own in a conversation with him. It’s not that he’s directing his attention exclusively to older women.”
13 years old... wtf
Nvm googled it's his kid