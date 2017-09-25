Robert Pattinson Wears Pink Wig for Wonderland Magazine
UPDATE: Added Robert Pattinson's Second Cover for Wonderland Magazine & More https://t.co/94oupOxW81 pic.twitter.com/RAOPYVy4iO— Rob Pattinson BLOG (@ROBsessedBlog) September 21, 2017
A Peek Inside Robert Pattinson's New Photoshoot For Wonderland Magazine https://t.co/8bnY5TNvss pic.twitter.com/7UCbcsEiwY— Rob Pattinson BLOG (@ROBsessedBlog) September 22, 2017
ADDED Photo #RobertPattinson Covers Wonderland Magazines Autumn 2017 Issue https://t.co/Cry8gkkkZu pic.twitter.com/e29ptDUhPX— Roboshayka (@Roboshayka) September 21, 2017
✨✨ NEW ISSUE ALERT ✨✨ Robert Pattinson covers our Autumn 17 Issue 💕🙌 Available to pre-order now! 💥😱👉👉 https://t.co/8Yw87De6ms 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/2gyplVzUud— Wonderland Magazine (@wonderlandmag) September 21, 2017
This ig post from the wonderland editor is everything. 💙#RobertPattinson #wonderlandmagazine https://t.co/YHexHY9eDG pic.twitter.com/nWz3YrtL8f— imogen (@twenty22too) September 23, 2017
RP: I loved what you said about the picture of Obama compared to the picture of Louis XIV [in Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind]. What did you say about that?
YNH: How male fashion has changed so much. What is feminine dress and what is masculine dress changes so much in history. Wearing a wig and high heels and things like that, this was very masculine in 17th or 18th century Europe. Today maybe it’s a bit different, but for most of the 20th and 21st centuries masculine dress, at least in the West, is very low-key and grey and women are the flamboyant gender and men are much more reserved. This is actually an abnormality for much of history: men dressed in a much more flamboyant way than the women and certainly in the animal kingdom, in most mammals and birds, the males are far more colorful and flamboyant than the females.
RP: What do you think predicated that in the 20th century then?
YNH: I’m not an expert in fashion history! One of my best guesses would be that this is partly to do with the Industrial Revolution and new ideals. You have for example the socialist ideals of equality coming up in the 19th and 20th century and what you see is that the working outfits of lower classes are becoming the status symbols. Jeans were invented as the working outfit for working class people because of their strong material. Today we are still there basically. Even the richest people in the world, if you go to Silicon Valley and look at Elon Musk and Bill Gates, they are very, very low-key. They wear simple T-shirts and flip-flops.
