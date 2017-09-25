Wendy Williams' Husband Living Double Life with Mistress of 10 Years

If you followed me around for a year, it would just be "Damn this bitch stays home a lot and loves going to Popeyes".



If someone followed me around for a year, they'd judge me for so much take out and for how often I go to Ulta. Reply

lmao saaaame. 'this boy never leaves his house and is constantly ordering chinese for delivery' Reply

Mine is: is she really getting Postmates AGAIN Reply

LOL. Me too! I'm like, maybe I should go pick up my own d@mn food! Reply

I'm home sick and tried Postmates for the first today. It's so worth it. Reply

omg if people followed me for a year they'd be like, why is she always on her laptop? why is she always in a park? she must really love milkshakes. Reply

"Why does he spend so long at the grocery store every week - it's not that interesting in there!!!!" Reply

lmao



They'd quickly find out that I only go to like five places...work, the library, the recycling center, the grocery store, and home Reply

For me it'd be, "Yup, she's going back to the grocery store. Wonder what she forgot this time? Bitch needs to make lists!" Reply

if it were me, they'd know exactly what id be eating for dinner from Wegmans Reply

Lol I'm so into Popeye's. Reply

Mine is: Uber Eats again ? But she buy food all the time ,why does't she cook??? Another Amazon box, she buying more clothes but she wears the same thing all the time . Reply

mine would be 'does he go anywhere other than work, walmart, home or his mama's house?' LOL Reply

now I want Popeyes Reply

That's a lot, Wendy's not even that famous. Reply

"this ho stays buying sheet masks" Reply

God I love Popeyes Reply

How much can one woman really masturbate? Reply

for me it would be: "is she a vampire? I only see her leave home when the sun goes down" Reply

Lmfao mmmm Popeyes 😝 Reply

"Oh... look... she's reading another book..."



"Okay this girl has a chocolate problem" Reply

Hunter is said to be splitting time between his family----and a home 9 miles down the road he purchased for he and Hudson to live in together five years ago. Hunter bought the home in 2004 and added Hudson's name to the deed in 2015. They are both listed on public real estate records as residents of the home.



Oh Reply

That's honestly next-level shit. The legal headache to add people onto the deed- all the paperwork. You don't do that for a side-piece. Wendy HAD to know and is just married to him for legal reasons or keeping up appearances. Reply

At this point it has to be some sort of arrangement/open marriage thing. This is why the odd time I'd catch her show and she'd talk about how her holidays were with her family or something I'd always be like hmm 🤔 lol. Reply

It's not that much of a headache... at least in California. You just record a new deed. Maybe NJ is different though. Reply

came in here just to quote this...men really ain't shit.



Edited at 2017-09-25 07:51 pm (UTC)

Wendy must have know about that, it is public record. Reply

Big Love realness Reply

The 9 miles down the road part kills me. That's basically a 12 - 15 minute drive. So convenient.



All I can say is this couldn't happen to a more deserving person. After all the shit she's talked about innocent people. Karma. Reply

Parent

we been knew Reply

I'm surprised it took this long to see a wendy gif, given the bank of reactions she has. excellent choice, bb. Reply

Damn. Men are trash tbh Reply

I'm sure Wendy is already aware of this tea, her husband is scum. Reply

i missed the word 'husband' in the headline and was scandalized for a minute there



now, meh, men are scum etc Reply

Lmao Reply

Imagine being a mistress for a full decade. How depressing. Reply

Hopefully she was smart enough saving her coins in a separate bank account. Reply

lol mte Reply

She got (half of) a house out of it!!! Reply

if its paid for, yeah lol Reply

Thanks Wendy! Reply

for real. Reply

She's really wasting her life. Reply

Imagine being Wendy and knowing you've been paying for her life....FOR TEN YEARS! Reply

eh Reply

My dad's side piece was with him for 20 years. She thought he was gonna leave my mom and marry her, she told me as much. But even when my mom left him, he still would hide her and never introduced her to us.



Then he cheated on her with a girl younger than me and dumped her and now he has another side piece he cheats on the current "girlfriend" with. IDK why all the women think they'll be the one who will straighten him up. I always tell them, he will cheat on you like he cheated on the ones before you. You are not special and he will dump you for a newer model. But they never believe me, they all think they're special. Reply

I have a family member than has been one for 30+ years. His wife has to know. I refuse to believe you'd never slip up with names in 30 years. Reply

Is this how ONTD is during the day, I miss so many posts being a late night ONTDer. Reply

Was a year really necessary? Reply

DM angling for a Pulitzer. Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

Real investigative journalism Reply

Hahhahaha I'm snorting Reply

i choked lmao Reply

wow

that's a long time

wonder if she will talk about this tomorrow? Reply

I doubt it. Whenever anything hits too close to home Wendy is usually quiet, of course Reply

she talked about when her son did some drugs over summer and he was sent to rehab or something. Reply

Lol, ofc not. She only likes to make fun of other people. Reply

LOL. Hell no. She'll never address it. Reply

Spoiler alert: nah Reply

Lmfaooo imagine Reply

nah. these rumors have been around for years, dating back to her early days in radio. she very seldom speaks or mentions it. Reply

omg this expose was wildt. like im dead at the investigative journalism complete with pics - some bish was seriously parked outside the house waiting until the coast was clear so she could open up the mailbox and snap a photo. award her a pulitzer tbh i can't imagine clocking a year of my life scooby dooing the situation like this

Reply

lmfao Reply

lmao not scooby Reply

And for Wendy Williams too lol not even like an A list celeb or something Reply

lmaooo scooby doing Reply

I would do it, if they pay. They see each other so often and have a house together so you could get all the info quite soon and spend the rest of the year doing whatever the fuck you want and if they ask you be like "no, I need more time to get proof, contrast information, or w/e". Reply

Scooby dooing made me laugh irl thanks. Reply

scooby dooing imm PEEING Reply

NNNNNNN! I love ONTD for shit like this. Reply

scooby dooing i caNT BREATHE Reply

A mistress of 10 years?! THAT'S A COMMON LAW WIFE. Lol Reply

lol Reply

she talks a lot of shit at other celeb's problems so it'll be funny to see her avoid this one Reply

Yeah I wish I felt bad but this is just amusing to me Reply

it'll be glorious the next time she gets bold with someone who's read the story and is on the defense. Reply

Praying this happens tbh. Reply

She'll ignore it, just like she ignored China dragging her LOL

She's lucky that Charlamagne worked for her and is one of the only people he won't talk about. Reply

lol and the horrible relationship advice she gives. Reply

If it had to happen to someone she's the perfect candidate Reply

mte Reply

