Wendy Williams' Husband Living Double Life with Mistress of 10 Years


  • Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has more than bikini photos to worry about after photos of her husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress of 10 years surface.

  • Cheating and abuse allegations have plagued the couples marriage for years but no real proof has surfaced until now.

  • Hunter's mistress of 10 years is a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. Hunter was photographed with Hudson out on the town in Morristown, New Jersey only 36 hours after photos from his family vacation with Wendy to Barbados surfaced.

  • Hunter is said to be splitting time between his family----and a home 9 miles down the road he purchased for he and Hudson to live in together. Hunter bought the home in 2012 and added Hudson's name to the deed in 2015. They are both listed on public real estate records as residents of the home.

  • Hunter is said to be in love with both women but doesn't want to give either up for the other.

  • Photos also surfaced of Hudson wearing a large diamond ring on her engagment finger.

  • The UK based Daily Mail spent a year investigating Hunter and said he spends 3-4 nights a week with Hudson and then mozies home to Wendy sometimes after 1am. They tailed him for 5 months and took extensive notes and photos.


Not the Daily Mail exposing folks!
