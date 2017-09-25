Wendy Williams' Husband Living Double Life with Mistress of 10 Years
How YOU Doin? Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Living a Double Life, Has a Mistress of 10 Years https://t.co/eNjp2At6ia— B. Scott (@lovebscott) September 25, 2017
- Popular daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has more than bikini photos to worry about after photos of her husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress of 10 years surface.
- Cheating and abuse allegations have plagued the couples marriage for years but no real proof has surfaced until now.
- Hunter's mistress of 10 years is a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. Hunter was photographed with Hudson out on the town in Morristown, New Jersey only 36 hours after photos from his family vacation with Wendy to Barbados surfaced.
- Hunter is said to be splitting time between his family----and a home 9 miles down the road he purchased for he and Hudson to live in together. Hunter bought the home in 2012 and added Hudson's name to the deed in 2015. They are both listed on public real estate records as residents of the home.
- Hunter is said to be in love with both women but doesn't want to give either up for the other.
- Photos also surfaced of Hudson wearing a large diamond ring on her engagment finger.
- The UK based Daily Mail spent a year investigating Hunter and said he spends 3-4 nights a week with Hudson and then mozies home to Wendy sometimes after 1am. They tailed him for 5 months and took extensive notes and photos.
Not the Daily Mail exposing folks!
To even have his name on the mailbox... wow.
They'd quickly find out that I only go to like five places...work, the library, the recycling center, the grocery store, and home
"Okay this girl has a chocolate problem"
Oh
Edited at 2017-09-25 07:51 pm (UTC)
All I can say is this couldn't happen to a more deserving person. After all the shit she's talked about innocent people. Karma.
now, meh, men are scum etc
Then he cheated on her with a girl younger than me and dumped her and now he has another side piece he cheats on the current "girlfriend" with. IDK why all the women think they'll be the one who will straighten him up. I always tell them, he will cheat on you like he cheated on the ones before you. You are not special and he will dump you for a newer model. But they never believe me, they all think they're special.
that's a long time