Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson to star in 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagining




Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson, Olivia Munn and Helen Hunt will star for The Mark Gordon Company in Die In A Gunfight.


The action romance is described as a modern-day take on Romeo And Juliet

The screenplay will update William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy against a backdrop of corporate espionage.

