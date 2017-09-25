Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson to star in 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagining
Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson to star in 'Romeo and Juliet' reimagining https://t.co/i8SCy9lQ9l @kScodders @jhutch1992 pic.twitter.com/aMPs3Sr8X7— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2017
Kaya Scodelario, Josh Hutcherson, Olivia Munn and Helen Hunt will star for The Mark Gordon Company in Die In A Gunfight.
The action romance is described as a modern-day take on Romeo And Juliet
The screenplay will update William Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy against a backdrop of corporate espionage.
source
Maybe were this a live action Frozen casting announcement.
you've got mail already exists!
Only her hopes, dreams and mother's legacy die.
Never forget press for THG when she had to maneuver herself sideways to get an arm around Josh and Liam at the same time