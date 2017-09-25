julian

Star Trek Discovery - the reviews are in! Plus new Sonequa photoshoot and the cast takes a knee

The embargo has been lifted and the reviews are in!

The Daily Beast says Star Trek Discovery "honors sci-fi’s history while giving it a bold new future to stake claim in, making Star Trek essential television for the first time in decades".




The Nerdist says Michelle Yeoh's captain Georgiou is "ferociously likable, a born leader with a powerful moral compass who makes you wish for a mentor figure like her in your own life"




TV Line's (super spoilery, do not read if you've not watched) review says "it feels like Star Trek. That trademark blend of sci-fi action, starry-eyed optimism and high-minded philosophy? Discovery‘s got it."




Vulture says Discovery "stands tall alongside the best-regarded incarnations of the Trek franchise even as it raids elements from all of them".




Sonequa has done a GORGEOUS photoshoot for the CBS Watch magazine













Here's a bts video from the shoot



And finally, Sonequa posted this photo of the cast and crew taking a knee.



So stoked for this new era of Trek!
