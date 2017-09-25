Star Trek Discovery - the reviews are in! Plus new Sonequa photoshoot and the cast takes a knee
The Daily Beast says Star Trek Discovery "honors sci-fi’s history while giving it a bold new future to stake claim in, making Star Trek essential television for the first time in decades".
I wrote about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, one of the best new sci-fi shows in yearshttps://t.co/FD3ab3j5sm— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 25, 2017
The Nerdist says Michelle Yeoh's captain Georgiou is "ferociously likable, a born leader with a powerful moral compass who makes you wish for a mentor figure like her in your own life"
#StarTrekDiscovery has its phasers firmly set to "fun." Here's our review of the new #StarTrek: https://t.co/AULwvWVWG5 pic.twitter.com/vIsYYOgoHO— Nerdist (@nerdist) September 25, 2017
TV Line's (super spoilery, do not read if you've not watched) review says "it feels like Star Trek. That trademark blend of sci-fi action, starry-eyed optimism and high-minded philosophy? Discovery‘s got it."
#StarTrek:Discovery Review: The Tense, Dazzling New Trek Is Worth the Wait https://t.co/xw4xvd2BDF via @Dave_Nemetz pic.twitter.com/xpXZvgUjIO— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) September 25, 2017
Vulture says Discovery "stands tall alongside the best-regarded incarnations of the Trek franchise even as it raids elements from all of them".
Star Trek: Discovery Is a Stirring, Rare Work of Science Fiction https://t.co/4nFNpGq0px— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 25, 2017
Sonequa has done a GORGEOUS photoshoot for the CBS Watch magazine
Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Sets Phasers To Stun— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 25, 2017
new photoshoot (1/4) https://t.co/zNCv0weifR pic.twitter.com/SGHQLYTnxA
new photoshoot of Sonequa Martin-Green (2/4) pic.twitter.com/syyV6iuLFr— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 25, 2017
new photoshoot of Sonequa Martin-Green (3/4) pic.twitter.com/u0DVnsdCGQ— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 25, 2017
new photoshoot of Sonequa Martin-Green (4/4) pic.twitter.com/5KPJv7N7fM— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) September 25, 2017
Here's a bts video from the shoot
And finally, Sonequa posted this photo of the cast and crew taking a knee.
So stoked for this new era of Trek!
But I'm not here for CBS being full of racist-ass white people shows but then hide a WoC-led show behind a paywall. And I wasn't here for them preempting the show 18 minutes for Trump voters needing us to pretend they have any humanity and then having a million commercials. They could've aired the second episode instead of all that.
Was it perfect? No. I still wish it was set post-Voyager. And I give zero fucks about Klingon politics.
BUT
It made me feel like a kid again.
Star Trek was such a memorable part of my childhood. Voyager is one of the first shows that I can remember looking forward to from week to week.
Michael is a great protagonist and the preview for the rest of the season had me HYPED after I was shook at the ending of the second episode.
The nuTrek movies are fun and all, but THIS felt like real Star Trek to me.
Also the theme song made me feel so many things because like it was its own thing, but also really hearkened back to theme songs from previous Trek series.
I've always been a Trekkie, and my mum was a hardcore Trekkie as a kid and used to run home from school to watch TOS as fast as her little legs would carry her, and she loved the first two episodes tbh.
She's [Spoiler (click to open)]pressed and upset though about MY CAPTAIN, THE ONE TRUE SPACE CAPTAIN, QUEEN OF MY HEART AND ALL OF SPACE Philippa Georgiou, howevs.
She was all sadfaced and "....but you promised me there was a female Captain AND a female first officer...."
Like all this wealth and Isaacs, Latif, Rapp and Cruz are still to come im crine
as good as Broken Bow from ENTERPRISE and on par with Caretaker from VOYAGER.
getting rid of Michelle Yeoh was a huge mistake. imo she was more interesting than Senoquoa for the little she was on. rip. hope she'll return in flashbacks or something.
if the show was meant to be canon with ENT/TOS/TNG/DS9/VOY they fucked it all up on several factors early on, nevermind the visual effects.
but i think its a good show. it should be airing on CBS, not that app or wherever it's going to forgotten on.
So yeah, solid two episodes to launch a series from.
Honestly though, if I never saw Sarek again it would be too soon.
I've always hated Sarek so his appearance here was on par with my expectations. I get that Vulcans don't show emotion but that doesn't mean you have to actively be a dick to your children. He was awful to Spock and then here he's hot and cold with Michael in a pretty messed up way. And the fact that he passed his Katra onto Michael without her knowing made me so angry. I hate Sarek!
Carry on lol, Sarek is an asshole. (the actor is doing a great job)
Still, I liked it and I'll be watching it. It takes a lot for me to give up on Trek.
i like klingons though, i've always related a lot lol, i'm an angry loud curly haired mess at the best of times.
downloaded thempaid for CBS ALL ACCESS last night but haven't watched yet. I've heard the effects are top notch but is the story good? That's been my concern from the beginning. I was concerned it would be centered on 1-3 characters and the rest would be paid dust while hitting a dead horse with the Klingons.
the first two eps are like breathless and zip by, it's really hard to assess the story in itself yet
I'm gonna watch when I get home. I just got spoiled by some comments in this post so let me excuse myself real quick.
I just didn't love the soldier comment in ep 1. And damn, I'm gonna miss her.
They're going after that Game of Thrones cred
