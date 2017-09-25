Star Trek Discovery - the reviews are in! Plus new Sonequa photoshoot and the cast takes a knee

I liked it. I'm always here for Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green on my TV, especially when Asian and Black women are still woefully underrepresented.



But I'm not here for CBS being full of racist-ass white people shows but then hide a WoC-led show behind a paywall. And I wasn't here for them preempting the show 18 minutes for Trump voters needing us to pretend they have any humanity and then having a million commercials. They could've aired the second episode instead of all that. Reply

I LOVED IT A LOT.



Was it perfect? No. I still wish it was set post-Voyager. And I give zero fucks about Klingon politics.



BUT



It made me feel like a kid again.



Star Trek was such a memorable part of my childhood. Voyager is one of the first shows that I can remember looking forward to from week to week.



Michael is a great protagonist and the preview for the rest of the season had me HYPED after I was shook at the ending of the second episode.



The nuTrek movies are fun and all, but THIS felt like real Star Trek to me.



Also the theme song made me feel so many things because like it was its own thing, but also really hearkened back to theme songs from previous Trek series. Reply

yeah, I also wish it were set post-Voyager, but I was really pleased with last night's episodes. I'm interested in where it's going to go and I really like Michael. Reply

I wish I loved it. I grew up on TNG, DS9, and Voyager too, I've hated the new movies and was hoping they'd get this right but it doesn't fit in the universe and I found Michael so damn annoying. Reply

I've always been a Trekkie, and my mum was a hardcore Trekkie as a kid and used to run home from school to watch TOS as fast as her little legs would carry her, and she loved the first two episodes tbh.



She's [ Spoiler (click to open) ] pressed and upset though about MY CAPTAIN, THE ONE TRUE SPACE CAPTAIN, QUEEN OF MY HEART AND ALL OF SPACE Philippa Georgiou, howevs.



She was all sadfaced and "....but you promised me there was a female Captain AND a female first officer...." That theme song is everything!!I've always been a Trekkie, and my mum was a hardcore Trekkie as a kid and used to run home from school to watch TOS as fast as her little legs would carry her, and she loved the first two episodes tbh.She's Reply

yessss flawless icon bb <3 Reply

I loved pretty much everything about these two episodes, but in particular: Michael, Georgiou, T'Kuvma, Saru, that cute doctor we barely got a glimpse of (did he live? I need him to live), the FX (esp the hologram effect), the Klingon language, the ~lore



Like all this wealth and Isaacs, Latif, Rapp and Cruz are still to come im crine Reply

the first episode was a solid B.



as good as Broken Bow from ENTERPRISE and on par with Caretaker from VOYAGER.



getting rid of Michelle Yeoh was a huge mistake. imo she was more interesting than Senoquoa for the little she was on. rip. hope she'll return in flashbacks or something.



if the show was meant to be canon with ENT/TOS/TNG/DS9/VOY they fucked it all up on several factors early on, nevermind the visual effects.



but i think its a good show. it should be airing on CBS, not that app or wherever it's going to forgotten on. Reply

Also I think that the first two episodes did a really good job of setting up the rest of the series. Reminded me of how "Caretaker" did a solid job of establishing the show's premise while also being its own story. And then the way that this episode did such a good job of establishing Michael as a character/the protagonist kinda reminded me of "Emissary".



So yeah, solid two episodes to launch a series from. Reply

It was honestly pretty good I dunno why everyone was so sure it was gonna be crap lol Reply

I was worried because reviews were embargoed until last night and usually studios embargo reviews when they know they're going to be bad. Reply

Eh I felt like people were really worried here from the start, and I get that usually a review embargo doesn't bode well but sometimes it works out. So I was still cautiously optimistic and this was one of those cases where it did work out lol. Reply

Parent

The behind the scenes has been messy and the show was pushed back at least twice. That doesn't bode well normally but I think this is one of those times where they made good choices because the final product was very strong. Reply

One of my best friends worked on the show, so i'd heard enough to trust it would be amazing just from things i'd managed to drag out over drinks. Even though I was told NOTHING of any spoilery worth unfortunately lmao despite how much I tried to slip Michelle Yeoh into conversation every 5 seconds. Reply

I feel really bad for all the people who were talking about having two WOC leads.



Honestly though, if I never saw Sarek again it would be too soon.



Edited at 2017-09-25 07:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Honestly though, if I never saw Sarek again it would be too soon.



I've always hated Sarek so his appearance here was on par with my expectations. I get that Vulcans don't show emotion but that doesn't mean you have to actively be a dick to your children. He was awful to Spock and then here he's hot and cold with Michael in a pretty messed up way. And the fact that he passed his Katra onto Michael without her knowing made me so angry. I hate Sarek! Reply

Same. He's never been a character I've enjoyed. You'd think we would be ready to let him go after more than 50 years Reply

Sarek is such a crappy father but the casting is A+. Reply

I read this too fast and I thought you were coming for Saru and I was about to type a long comment.



Carry on lol, Sarek is an asshole. (the actor is doing a great job) Reply

I liked it, but it's clearly prologue and I'm waiting to meet the rest of the crew I was promised in the promo. Also, like I said in the other post, I'm not a big fan of Klingons in any case, and especially these ones. I don't know if its intentional or because of the makeup but these Klingons are quiet and not the angry emotional messes I've come to expect.



Still, I liked it and I'll be watching it. It takes a lot for me to give up on Trek. Reply

these klingons will take some getting used to but i am straight up luxuriating in the language and society



i like klingons though, i've always related a lot lol, i'm an angry loud curly haired mess at the best of times. Reply

I did enjoy it but I didn’t love it. I like the characters and I’m definitely going to watch it. Reply

Lawdhammercy that's a beautiful shoot indeed. Reply

I downloaded them paid for CBS ALL ACCESS last night but haven't watched yet. I've heard the effects are top notch but is the story good? That's been my concern from the beginning. I was concerned it would be centered on 1-3 characters and the rest would be paid dust while hitting a dead horse with the Klingons.

nnn go watch before you get spoiled too hard!!

the first two eps are like breathless and zip by, it's really hard to assess the story in itself yet Reply

Oh ok gotcha. I was wondering if they would be doing story of the week or if it would more Babylon 5 in nature or something where its mostly building up the season story.



I'm gonna watch when I get home. I just got spoiled by some comments in this post so let me excuse myself real quick. Reply

Ok just watched. Kinda love it. It has major potential. There were some obvious parallels.



I just didn't love the soldier comment in ep 1. And damn, I'm gonna miss her. Reply

yeah:



#StarTrekDiscovey Pilot Becomes One of the Most Pirated TV Episodes in Less Than 24 Hours https://t.co/WLUg8NK7ID pic.twitter.com/Lg0PkmXLci — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 25, 2017

I'm glad if the fans are liking it! But, well, Reply

they MUST have known this would happen. hopefully it won't hurt the show, GoT is the most-pirated show ever and that's been going for 84 years Reply

No kidding. Whoever would have guessed putting a popular franchise behind a paywall would result in people illegally seeking it out? Especially a franchise where many of the fans are very tech savvy. Reply

lol right what kind of dumb idea... Reply

HA HA HA HA HA



They're going after that Game of Thrones cred Reply

Aw that's awesome! Reply

love Sonequa and Michelle Yeoh so i'm here for this show Reply

