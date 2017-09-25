Freeform orders pilot for PLL spin-off starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish

why tho Reply

Thread

Link

What is dead may never die. Reply

Thread

Link

they should reboot the entire channel into something else.



all the shows on it are terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

shadowhunters is quality garbage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte and at least they have the excuse that the source material is crap and the show at least made it enjoyable lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shadowhunters is mostly enjoyable because CC hates it and gets so little money per episode for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really liked the bold type tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freefall should make a Fear Street tv series Reply

Thread

Link

I would love that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is honestly all I want in life. Or a Fear Street Seniors mini series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

....at least they got the only two remotely decent actresses from the previous cast Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe Alison abandoned her twins to move to beacon hills w/ mona Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, this would be a stupid idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she didn't consent to being impregnated and was going to get an abortion until Emily was like "let's do this together" and basically guilted her into keeping the pregnancy so...I can kinda see her after a while realizing that no matter how much she loved Emily, this wasn't what she wanted and bailing.



Edited at 2017-09-25 10:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol is that the premise? Marlene is WILD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or it takes place during the time jump, so pre the last 1.5 seasons of PLL. Though either way, just don't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's gonna be in the pll universe? they are really gonna drag all the baggage from pll to the new show? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Like all the As had stupid reasons for the game and revenge. I wanted to shake British Spencer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dear god why Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO I love how mad people get about this show. I can't wait for the new season, I hope it never dies! Reply

Thread

Link

Shup up I Marlene King. You're pure evil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol does this mean alison/emily are over, then? good tbh



Edited at 2017-09-25 08:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This is all that matters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all this shit by sara shepard literally sounds the same my god she needs to switch it up a bit Reply

Thread

Link

I mean when you have a formula that sells books..use the damn thing.



However, yes...I read like 30 pages of the perfectionists and was like, "You basically just swapped out names." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like by book 2 or end of book 1 or something there was a semi-decent twist that I didn't expect but I only read it bc my old job was trash and I spent 95% of my time on the internet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope this flops a la Ravenswood b/c lord knows I'm done wasting my time on Marlene Reply

Thread

Link