Freeform orders pilot for PLL spin-off starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish
Freeform has ordered a pilot for a Pretty Little Liars titled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" based on the book by Sara Shepard.
Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish set to star and reprise their roles from the original.
Here's the logline: "Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."
The original book had no link with Pretty Little Liars but they will be connected on TV.
I. Marlene King will be developing the show on Freeform.
Freeform (then ABC Family) already tried a supernatural spin-off from PLL titled "Ravenswood" but it was cancelled after a short 10 episode first season in 2014.
source
all the shows on it are terrible.
However, yes...I read like 30 pages of the perfectionists and was like, "You basically just swapped out names."