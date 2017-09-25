VARIETY TV REVIEW: "The Good Doctor"

I want to catch this for Antonia Thomas but it doesn't sound promising... Reply

Thread

Link

she is in this? ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes



surely freddie highmore can get a show on hbo or something, he's too talented for this shit Reply

Thread

Link

Did a complete 180 on Freddie. I hated him as a child actor but Bates Motel made me love him. And he was hilarious in Tour de Pharmacy.



I probably won't watch this, though. Reply

Thread

Link

Tour de Pharmacy is so funny and underrated imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is a very good actor, he was soo good in Bates Motel, when he was Norman and as mother, and I love he knows spanish (even if it's with spanish accent lol)



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg how could you have hated him as a child actor??? The bench scene in Finding Neverland is iconic lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I thought he was so overrated! Sorry, Freddie. Maybe I should watch that movie again. I'll probably change my mind now that I love him.



I didn't see the light until I watched the first four seasons of Bates Motel. That show was also pretty bad but damn he was wonderful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just want the best for antonia :( Reply

Thread

Link

Nooooo I want Antonia to flourish! I'll still check it out, when's its premier? Reply

Thread

Link

tonight, i believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, but she keeps making bad choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanted this to be good for antonia, so :( she deserves better Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like a 14yr old doctor like Reply

Thread

Link

The show is either convoluted or maddenly simplistic



Sounds like most medical shows Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.allkpop.com/article/2017/05/abc-confirms-good-doctor-american-remake-scheduled-to-air-this-fall Why did they bother remaking this KOREAN DRAMA if they were going to have bad scripts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i loooove freddie! i used to watch bates motel and he was so freaking good Reply

Thread

Link

Well, good luck to the cast and crew. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the cast of this show so much but the writing looks awful. Just dreadful. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, ouch. They've been doing mad promo too, I saw so many billboards for it when I travelled down to SC and back this weekend, and sooo many commercials for it over the past few months.



Freddie needs something better tbh



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well damn. I was interested in this.



I'll watch the first episode and then give up on it. Reply

Thread

Link

Let me know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"Hospital scenes feel like a poor man's "Grey's Anatomy" with interpersonal drama"



Tbf curren't GA is poor man's GA so w/e



I'll give it a chance because I love Antonia and Freddie. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yeah whenever I see previews they are in that same main hallway set with the big stairs..... budget cuts much? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link