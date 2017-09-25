neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

VARIETY TV REVIEW: "The Good Doctor"


Highlights:

  • Star Freddie Highmore is great as Dr. Shaun Murphy but is bogged down by bad writing

  • Hospital scenes feel like a poor man's "Grey's Anatomy" with interpersonal drama

  • Flashbacks to Murphy's childhood are ridiculously melodramatic

  • The show is either convoluted or maddenly simplistic

