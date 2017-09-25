VARIETY TV REVIEW: "The Good Doctor"
Review: Freddie Highmore's new ABC medical drama, #TheGoodDoctor https://t.co/xTDUqC0lp9 pic.twitter.com/EhqK6kaGMI— Variety (@Variety) September 25, 2017
Highlights:
- Star Freddie Highmore is great as Dr. Shaun Murphy but is bogged down by bad writing
- Hospital scenes feel like a poor man's "Grey's Anatomy" with interpersonal drama
- Flashbacks to Murphy's childhood are ridiculously melodramatic
- The show is either convoluted or maddenly simplistic
surely freddie highmore can get a show on hbo or something, he's too talented for this shit
I probably won't watch this, though.
I didn't see the light until I watched the first four seasons of Bates Motel. That show was also pretty bad but damn he was wonderful.
Sounds like most medical shows
Freddie needs something better tbh
I'll watch the first episode and then give up on it.
Tbf curren't GA is poor man's GA so w/e
I'll give it a chance because I love Antonia and Freddie.