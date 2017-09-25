Prince Harry & Meghan Markle make their first appearance together at the Invictus Games
Here it is, folks. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle make their first appearance together (not rows apart) at #InvictusGames. pic.twitter.com/cwYulyZD7T— Carly Conway (@carlyconwayTV) 25. September 2017
source 2 3
It's the moment we've all been waiting for, @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry at Nathan Phillips Square for @InvictusToronto pic.twitter.com/BPCEOIAti8— Gina Chung (@GinaChungCP24) 25. September 2017
Finally! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their romance public in Toronto. https://t.co/vtyhVATbeS pic.twitter.com/OkR60eDZYb— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) 25. September 2017
Also that's an interesting purse choice.
Edited at 2017-09-25 06:32 pm (UTC)
i wish we'd know how much she actually wanted it and how much was simply her mom's pressure
IF he's given anything, it'll be Sussex or something smaller.
Would die if he's given Windsor.
But it's not whether she's good-looking or not. I just don't like her face. Harry is a hideous ginger potato and I don't like his face either.
Their faces are just not easy on my eyes.
Edited at 2017-09-25 08:08 pm (UTC)
And that Vanity Fair article was 100% approved by Kensington Palace