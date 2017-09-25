Prince Harry & Meghan Markle make their first appearance together at the Invictus Games

ever since someone here said she called Wendy to appear on her show and Wendy rejected her, I can't stop laughing every time I see a picture of her lmao



Also that's an interesting purse choice.



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





oh sis... https://t.co/KaLEukq6pe — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 25, 2017

I'm cracking up bc this just appeared on my timeline after I read this comment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg!!! Damn. I know Wendy won't but I wanna see her discuss her own drama. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO @ the DM bringing the #receipts on this one - they were following this woman for a year, it appears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol please Wendy knows what kind of man she's married to, there's been all sorts of rumors for years. She'll never leave him though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was spending Wendy's money on this woman. Damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who tapes their name inside a mailbox ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That bag looks like the bag my mom puts her kitting in Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe they were going to a movie later and needed some snacks. And drinks. And dessert. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's done this before with another girlfriend but yeah they're def. gonna get married. Especially if they're letting her talk to magazines about him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The tell-tale sign for me has been the fact this has been so central to the "new, mature, regular guy Harry" narrative that the Palace has been pushing hard the past year makes it crystal clear. Poor Harry finally escaped the clutches of all of those blond socialites who forced him to be a ~party boy Nazi costumes, naked pool and all. I wonder what the KAWNE thinks of Meghan's jeans with the hole in the knee - she looks cute as fuck but I'm sure pearls are being clutched. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh absolutely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm down with Princess Meghan. Reply

Thread

Link

*Princess Rachel. Meghan is her middle name! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah, Princess Rachel Meghan, Duchess of whatever the queen grants them (possibly Edinburgh after Phil kicks it) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks like her name is Rachel! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Technically she won't be Princess Meghan or Rachel. The Queen will give Harry a Dukedom so she'll be a Duchess. If he isn't given that, her official title would be Princess Henry. You can only be a Princess with your own name if you're born a Princess. Even Diana's official title was "Diana, Princess of Wales" not "Princess Diana." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like them as a couple. good luck to both of them being happy. i didn't realize she was so much shorter than him. she's very pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so pretty, wow Reply

Thread

Link

and he is so ugly now. it's sad really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They seem well matched. She's thirsty but not over the top about it. Prince Harry gets someone who embraces the attention and lifestyle and judging from comments everywhere he gains a George Clooney esque image rehabilitation with bonus points for totally not being racist anymore cause he's gonna marry a white passing biracial woman. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. The haters who call her thirsty or desperate forget just how thirsty and desperate Waity Caity was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want a real tell all and serious business movie about Kate Middleton. Apparently her mom encouraged Kate to stalk Will to university? Like Meghan just got lucky and took an opportunity but Kate's life sounds like some Priscilla Presley shit, tho at least Kate wasn't underage. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao waity caity 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like that wasn't covered a lot in the US and all we heard was how they ~fell in love at a fashion show at university and it was a fairy tale Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

waity caity was like another level or thirstiness



i wish we'd know how much she actually wanted it and how much was simply her mom's pressure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn not waity caity tho 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White passing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do people on this website even know what white passing means? lmao or is it just a buzz word for y'all? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when the news about her first came out, i didn't know who she was, i went to wiki to look her up when i saw an ontd post about all the racist horrible comments she had been getting (not on ontd, but where ever). she's very beautiful, but she doesn't look "white" to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





She's not white passing. You could argue racially ambiguous, maybe, but she's definitely not white passing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you even know what white passing means? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not white passing at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Look at these two PEOPLE IN LOVE. pic.twitter.com/fvZAQphsJM — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) 25 September 2017

just saw this on twitter, cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her privacy, her career as an actor, her ability to live wherever she wants.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't need to date him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's her choice to date him tho,

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ her career as an actor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

u ok sis ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she going to be a Princess or a Duchess? Reply

Thread

Link

She'll eventually be a Duchess - he'll probably be given a Dukedom before they marry, likely Edinburgh if Philip dies first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Edinburgh is going to Elizabeth's youngest son. That's why he's currently the only one who isn't a duke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He won't get Edinburgh, that was promised to Prince Edward.



IF he's given anything, it'll be Sussex or something smaller.



Would die if he's given Windsor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A duchess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

princess and duchess of whatever place the queen grants them i believe. kate is princess and duchess of cambridge. philip is prince philip and duke of edinburgh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Princess Henry (see Princess Michael), and possibly Duchess of territory X. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably both. The Queen has been very good about handing out titles so none of the wives have to be Princess Henry or Princess William or whatever. I think the only one out there is Princess Michael, her cousin's wife. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks so smug with that big smile lol, racists are seething and I love it! :) Reply

Thread

Link

I find them both unpleasant to look at. Reply

Thread

Link

she’s gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh, I think she's quite pretty but not extraordinarily so.



But it's not whether she's good-looking or not. I just don't like her face. Harry is a hideous ginger potato and I don't like his face either.



Their faces are just not easy on my eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, I started watching Suits basically when it came out (but stopped after the first season or so, wasn't my thing) and when she was on screen I was always amazed at how gorgeous that unknown actress looked. Idk what supermodel circles people hang out in that they say she's "average" or "not that special". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, but equally yoked as far as looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

why couldt they sit together during the opening games? but r walking together now holding hands? Reply

Thread

Link

you can't just sit his girlfriend next to him at an official event just because, it would be giving her precedence over Trudeau, FLOTUS (I know she's Melania but as a concept) and other personalities.



Edited at 2017-09-25 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are royal insiders really a job? like how can u be an expert on royals Reply

Thread

Link

On instagram, there are people who obsessively post about royals and know everyone, who they are dating, what they wore, etc lol. Some people really love royals, like celebrities, for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On E!, during and weeks after the royal wedding I found it so bizarre that there were actual people whose occupation is "Royals Expert"... tbh I think their job is to just be mouth pieces for the royal family and just know useless things like what Kate is wearing or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're usually former members of the press pool, they have friends ~on the inside after years of hanging around the staff so sometimes they have a bit of legit gossip and that's why they're hired by newspapers/channels/etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

posh people will always find a way to make a lot of money and have a lofty job title. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is my celeb crush, 100% Reply

Thread

Link

love yourself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lil rogain and propesha would fix him right up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol the world is so antiquated still confused as to how this d list actress/jump off scored a vanity fair cover when she hasn't even officially gotten the ring. i appreciate the hustle tho she seems to have happily abandoned her family and struggle career for that title Reply

Thread

Link

what do u mean her hustle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's true but she might as well use that nonsense royal money on something good. if she doesn't then f her too lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how has she abandoned her family? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

by all accounts she's close to her mother, father and half-brother. The only person she's not chummy with is her step-sister who has sold multiple jealous stories about her to the press



And that Vanity Fair article was 100% approved by Kensington Palace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link