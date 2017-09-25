zoë

Oprah Starts New Job with 60 Minutes


-- Oprah is now serving as a special correspondent for CBS' 60 Minutes, and her first story aired last night for the show's 50th-season premiere.
-- For her first story, she traveled to Michigan to talk to a group of 14 Americans(half that voted for Donald Trump, half that did not) about how they feel about the president
-- While their talk was very divided, the group did agree on one thing-- the president should probably tweet a little more cautiously. They also debated on topics such as Russian collusion in the election, Trump's response to Charlottesville, health care, the ban on transgenders in the military, etc. Many people believed the US is headed for a Civil War
-- She said her intention with her first story was to see if the panel thought people would be able to find more common ground by the time of the next presidential election
-- Oprah shared that she has missed hearing from Americans since her talk show went off the air, and her first 60 Minutes story "felt like coming home"
