Oprah Starts New Job with 60 Minutes
.@Oprah went to Michigan for her first story as a special correspondent for #60Minutes — here's what happened https://t.co/NjrigeFB2u pic.twitter.com/JOhAAAggrf— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2017
-- Oprah is now serving as a special correspondent for CBS' 60 Minutes, and her first story aired last night for the show's 50th-season premiere.
-- For her first story, she traveled to Michigan to talk to a group of 14 Americans(half that voted for Donald Trump, half that did not) about how they feel about the president
-- While their talk was very divided, the group did agree on one thing-- the president should probably tweet a little more cautiously. They also debated on topics such as Russian collusion in the election, Trump's response to Charlottesville, health care, the ban on transgenders in the military, etc. Many people believed the US is headed for a Civil War
-- She said her intention with her first story was to see if the panel thought people would be able to find more common ground by the time of the next presidential election
-- Oprah shared that she has missed hearing from Americans since her talk show went off the air, and her first 60 Minutes story "felt like coming home"
Full Video:
Oprah Winfrey takes the post-election pulse of the nation https://t.co/kZHlvyxVqO— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 25, 2017
Source 1 2
are you fucking serious? like she even agreed with oprah when she said dotard trump has already shown us exactly who she is and that lady AGREED but still went back to her default "we gotta give me a chance" cause she doesn't wanna admit shes wrong.
Do these people live in reality???
Politics and a country isn’t something where taking turns results in something better.
The fact that a majority of his voters and supporters STILL don't think he's terrible just means they never will. They're dedicated to his crazy just like the People's Temple was dedicated to Jim Jone's crazy. They will drink his kool-aid even if it kills them and everyone else.
And let's not forget how ignorant she is about science, since she unleashed Dr. Phil, The Secret, and Dr. Oz on the world. She really seems to have no critical thinking skills.
Hiring her won't even draw in ratings, because she really isn't the powerhouse that she once was.
idgaf what these pos individuals have to say
There's nothing anyone can say to convince me that Trump voters are stupid and racist. The end.
