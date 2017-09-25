Oprah Starts New Job with 60 Minutes





Rose – who voted for Bush, Obama and Trump -- believes the country isn’t giving the president a chance. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/oTBwVnRXrp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 25, 2017

Rose gave me the biggest headache ffs. I'm tired of Trump voters being interviewed. At least this segment had some one who didn't vote for him. Reply

JFC, this would drive me to drink gasoline and shoot heroine into my eyeballs. Reply

can u post others also? Reply

I overheard her when waiting for Discovery to come out and just muted this idiot, honestly. Reply

I don't even know what people are trying to say with this line of thought. Like, regardless of how the public feels the president is supposed to be effective at their job. I guess it just means people are just supposed to sit back in silence and wait. She sounds lost politically anyway. Reply

That lady said we have "preconceived ideas about trump"...after about 8 fucking months of dangerous tweets, embarrassing rally speeches and terrible policies "we still need to give him a chance".



are you fucking serious? like she even agreed with oprah when she said dotard trump has already shown us exactly who she is and that lady AGREED but still went back to her default "we gotta give me a chance" cause she doesn't wanna admit shes wrong. Reply

Self loathing POC make me want to vomit. Reply

WTF his this woman TALKING about? Preconceived ideas? He's been campaigning his ideas for fucking years, been in practice for half a year now, nobody is making shit up about him...



Do these people live in reality??? Reply

the part at the end where she's nodding with oprah telling the truth like... yeah, right, exactly, but can we give him a chance? Reply

some people just need to go away Reply

Idiot. 8 years of Republican Bush aren’t miraculously fixed by 8 years of Obama, so you vote Trump?



Politics and a country isn’t something where taking turns results in something better. Reply

I am OVER this "give him / them a chance" mentality. That happened when these idiots voted him in. TRUMP is the one who should be giving his citizens a chance instead of continually fucking them over. Reply

lol : her not understanding how voting works. Reply

my god that woman was a fucking chore. she was literally shaking as if she was upset about....? She's NOT angry about the racism, the healthcare threat, deportation.... what in the actual fuck is she so shaky angry about??? I fucking can't. Reply

watch it last night, even oprah couldt stop trump supporters from being insane, but it was interesting Reply

I had to give her credit for at least being calm. My ass was angry as hell and the more they talked, the more I wanted to scream, "You've doomed us all." Reply

I really have no interest in anything trump voters have to say Reply

MTE Reply

same. they spew mindless nonsense Reply

That 'the president's tweets' are A REGULAR SUBJECT may be one of the many things about this American presidency that boggles the mind. Reply

the fact that his tweets are getting us on the verge of war with North Korea is fucking MIND BLOWING. Reply

yeah it's making me serious consider alcoholism. Reply

Right? I followed Obama on twitter (still do in fact) but I don't remember ever actually caring about what he said on there because it was never news worthy. Reply

my bf kept switching to this last night, checking to see when star trek was on and i wanted to kill someone every time those two fat white dudes and that asian lady next to oprah spoke. Reply

I no longer wanna hear from trump voters nor do I care about how to "flip them." The reality is that us normal people need to get out the vote. It'll be easier to get those who stayed home than it will be to flip these fucking losers Reply

Exactly. I get that there are problems in their communities but if they looked at neighbors who have lost their jobs to overseas factories and kids at their local high school dying because of the opioid crisis and thought the solution to all that was to vote for a man who makes mattresses in Mexico and pledged to repeal and replace without any clear well defined plan, then fuck those dumbfucks. They're too caught up in us vs them to ever have any impact. Reply

Seriously! He won with what, u34% of the vote? He lost the PV by over 3 million and according to the stats, Hilary lost Michigan by only TWO votes per precinct. Like, it's easier to get two people to get to the polling station or even more. Rather than waste precious time and resources talking to people to who are racist and stupid (no mincing words here, if you voted for trump you're a racist and a fucking moron) Reply

THIS. They drew a very severe line in the sand with their votes, we need to leave them alone and focus on combatting voter suppression/getting the millions who didn't vote to fucking do it. Reply

I don't think we've ever had a president who is THIS divisive and this terrible at the job.



The fact that a majority of his voters and supporters STILL don't think he's terrible just means they never will. They're dedicated to his crazy just like the People's Temple was dedicated to Jim Jone's crazy. They will drink his kool-aid even if it kills them and everyone else. Reply

Michigan where tho, I wasn't interviewed? Reply

I felt AWFUL for Oprah trying to navigate this mess. What 60 Minutes producer thought this would be a good idea for my queen?! Reply

she agreed to it. So, don't feel too bad. Reply

This desperate stunt hire by 60 Minutes only detracts from their credibility. Doesn't Oprah have massive conflicts of interest from all the product placement, free giveaways, and designer handouts that she has had over the years?



And let's not forget how ignorant she is about science, since she unleashed Dr. Phil, The Secret, and Dr. Oz on the world. She really seems to have no critical thinking skills.



Hiring her won't even draw in ratings, because she really isn't the powerhouse that she once was. Reply

lol and those I LOVE BREAD I CAN EAT BREAD weight watcher commercials she was paid $12million for flat out pissed a lot of people off Reply

people like this have me convinced he's getting a second term and I WANT TO DIEEEEEEEEEEEEEE we need to shut this shit show down and send them to jail!!!!!!!! Reply

Oh he is for sure getting a second term unless mueller takes him out first.



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Do the damn thing, Mueller!! Reply

My friends think he's going to fire Mueller that's why he's extra rabid about rallying the base lately and spouting nonsense about flags and the nfl to deflect from Mueller getting the air force one phone calls and now he's getting white house people involved. It's inevitable that Mueller is going to wind up with all signs pointing to Trump and he knows that. Reply

Mueller isn't going to save us. He could present an orgy of evidence of Trump's crimes to Congress and the American public and NOTHING will happen. Republicans don't care. Reply

Unless they drop a large ACME anvil on each of this clowns at the end of the segment-

idgaf what these pos individuals have to say Reply

Okay, Oprah "give him a chance" Winfrey. Reply

Quicker to condemn athletes and private citizens who don't like him (which is against 18 U.S. Code section 227), but finds that there are "very fine people" who must've accidentally wandered into a white supremacists rally?



There's nothing anyone can say to convince me that Trump voters are stupid and racist. The end. Reply

thank you Oprah for telling us what we already knew!



how's that Weight Watchers plan going? Reply

B

R

E

A

D

! Reply

