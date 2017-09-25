TV Review: Megyn Kelly's brand-new morning show is trash
Megyn Kelly finally debuted her new morning show today, replacing The Today Show's 9am hour. And to the shock of no one it did not go very well. The Washington Post watched and reviewed this debut.
Review: NBC’s Megyn Kelly experiment unveils its latest creation, a morning-show Bride of Frankenstein https://t.co/riDpbXgzG0— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2017
Summary:
-- Calls it the networks Bride of Frankenstein: parts Ellen, parts Kelly Ripa, parts whatever else they could find.
-- She sarcastically mentions that there will be no politics on this show and encouraged her audience to watch and laugh.
-- Kelly's husband surprised her with flowers and their hug afterwards so was awkward it felt like they just met.
-- The stars of Will & Grace had hardly anything to talk about, since Grace's new job is decorating Trump's Oval Office.
-- A superfan of the series got to meet the stars. Megyn thinks the fan's "gay thing" is going to work out.
-- Reviewer slams Megyn, saying she had "dopey" questions and is only good at talking at people, not with them or to them.
Source
how much longer do you think nbc gives this woman before she's completely canceled, ontd?
#byefelicia
Ya done bitch!
im pissed they took away the third hour of today talk for this shit
I didn't watch but a few others did on my timeline and it sounded so awkward and embarrassing. I watched that new Buzzfeed morning show AM2DM with Saaed and Isaac.
This will get bad ratings too tho.
I have always had a bit of a crush on her despite her terribleness. She's my pass for a conservative i'd do
I turned the channel when her show came on.
How long until this gets canceled?
parent, but who cares?channel! she's gonna go down the same way gretchen did and i'm gonna laugh. u deserve this, andy lack.
Edited at 2017-09-25 06:22 pm (UTC)
haha, nah, i understand she's not for everyone :) i actually find it so soothing and comforting. i'm also insanely attracted to her so it really makes sense. my bb queer heart goes thump thump 4 my queen!!
also wut @ jesus was yt???? he'd like to be excluded from this narrative. LOL omg al sharpton burnt her to a crisp
what happen to #bluelivesmatter