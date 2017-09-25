TV Review: Megyn Kelly's brand-new morning show is trash







#byefelicia the problem with her old show wasn't the time of day it was on... Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS beat that kid like he broke the tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get rekt, kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ive never played Uno.



Not understanding this might be my wake up call. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd say you #re not missing out, but then i remember that one time when we went on holiday and my dad forgot our uno cards at home and my brother and i pestered him until he finally made us handdrawn cards, just to shut us up until he could buy new ones in the town we were staying in. we were serious about that uno. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I played it for the first time this morning with a little kid whilst simultaneously trying to do a jigsaw with another kid. #multitaskinggoals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That child is so blissfully unaware of what is about to befall him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Destroy ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I play Uno with my kids all the time and I get too competitive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly if someone beat me w that hand i'd get arrested Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finish him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watch it this morning and thought she is not oprah or ellen, next

im pissed they took away the third hour of today talk for this shit Reply

Thread

Link

Someone get me the world's tiniest violin so I can play the world's saddest song for Megyn. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't @ her fucking saying Jemele Hill shouldn't have went political. Like...fuck you. You were up on Fox News talking about how Santa is white ffs. Then I read she said "the truth is, I’m kind of done with politics for now. It's everywhere. And it's just gotten so dark." YOU helped create this. You contributed to where we are now. YOU worked at Fox News and sold lies for a living. She's clearly flopping and NBC needs to stop trying to make her happen.



I didn't watch but a few others did on my timeline and it sounded so awkward and embarrassing. I watched that new Buzzfeed morning show AM2DM with Saaed and Isaac. Reply

Thread

Link

i love that jemele's response was simply 'lol' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, irl living legend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let's see which head @ nbc comes to their senses first Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So...she has two shows? This one and the one where she did the interview with Putin? Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t think so. They shuffled her around b/c her other show got bad ratings.



This will get bad ratings too tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I see, lol. Yep, hope this flops too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, she is only good at interrogating her guests. What she is trying is not her strength at all.



I have always had a bit of a crush on her despite her terribleness. She's my pass for a conservative i'd do Reply

Thread

Link

love yourself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i was waiting for someone to say this. IDK, i have a thing for argumentative women who like to dominate the conversation. Its a weakness i have to work on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right? I wouldn't want that misshapen beak going near my genitals. Ugh the idea of fucking virulent racists make me want to spew. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I turned the channel when her show came on. I turned the channel when her show came on. Reply

Thread

Link

Its amazing how him and that cat is synchronized in movement in that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





How long until this gets canceled? How long until this gets canceled? Reply

Thread

Link

parent, but who cares? channel! she's gonna go down the same way gretchen did and i'm gonna laugh. u deserve this, andy lack.





Edited at 2017-09-25 06:22 pm (UTC) lol, that's what you get for daring to come on rachel'schannel! she's gonna go down the same way gretchen did and i'm gonna laugh. u deserve this, andy lack. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like i'm the only person who hates Rachel. Her voice actually makes me yell and I have to cover my ears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooo, you're gonna make me cryyyy! 😭💔

haha, nah, i understand she's not for everyone :) i actually find it so soothing and comforting. i'm also insanely attracted to her so it really makes sense. my bb queer heart goes thump thump 4 my queen!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No politics, my ass.



Reply

Thread

Link

That was brilliant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo, i hate str8 yts.

also wut @ jesus was yt???? he'd like to be excluded from this narrative. LOL omg al sharpton burnt her to a crisp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is mind-numbingly horrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus wasn't white you dumb cunt. Read a book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came here to comment with this video lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m watching the WH presser right now and SHS pisses me off so much Reply

Thread

Link

Her and her fucking lazy eye. I HATE HER WITH THE POWER OF A THOUSAND SUNS. I often fantasize about what I would do if I saw her in person and what kind of a shank I would use. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i hope the bluelivesmatter crowd turns on them and they take each other out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't watch the clip until I get home, but that doesn't look good from the quotes. Also it misses the point completely but I expect nothing less from a woman who happily worked with her dog murdering brother on her corrupt father's campaign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also feel free to use this post as your afternoon political chat since megyn is too much of a coward to do it on her show. Reply

Thread

Link

do you think she'll still be on air in December? who else will assure white children that Santa is caucasian Reply

Thread

Link