Marvel is bringing back another character from the dead
Marvel begins its Legacy relaunch this Wednesday with it's Marvel Legacy one-shot, bringing back another character from the dead (this after announcing last week that Jean Grey is returning).
[MAJOR SPOILER] Returns In 'Marvel Legacy' One-Shot! Full Article: https://t.co/1UkE6zN91q pic.twitter.com/RsXnYGlLW8— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) September 25, 2017
It's Wolverine. And for some reason he has an infinity gem.
Wolverine died in 2014 after losing his mutant healing power and being encased in adamantium. He was replaced by his clone daughter Laura as the All-New Wolverine. Marvel also decided the alternative universe Old Man Logan needed to be added to the main Marvel universe and did so after Secret Wars concluded in 2015. And as if that wasn't enough, Wolverine's son Jimmy for the former Ultimate universe just debuted a few months ago in X-Men Blue.
How he came back, why, and what happens to Laura, OML, and Jimmy will be explained later.
they can keep this.
Oh. For a second I thought they were talking about the MCU and that Pietro was coming back.
Oh wow, what a huge shocker. Never could I ever have foreseen this. *Eye roll* Seriously, when Logan died I couldn't be remotely emotional about it because I knew there was no chance in hell he would stay dead.
fucking hell, give me [Spoiler (click to open)]david haller.
Yeah, I'm tired. The only upside to this return is that this gives any writer a chance to give Logan and Jean a shot as an actual couple since Scott is dead.
And even still, Laura is the superior Wolverine.
this fucking thaumogenesis realness...fuck it--if i have to take logan to get by jean back then so be it (i hope scottclops is next 😳).