Marvel is bringing back another character from the dead

Marvel begins its Legacy relaunch this Wednesday with it's Marvel Legacy one-shot, bringing back another character from the dead (this after announcing last week that Jean Grey is returning).

It's Wolverine. And for some reason he has an infinity gem.

Wolverine died in 2014 after losing his mutant healing power and being encased in adamantium. He was replaced by his clone daughter Laura as the All-New Wolverine. Marvel also decided the alternative universe Old Man Logan needed to be added to the main Marvel universe and did so after Secret Wars concluded in 2015. And as if that wasn't enough, Wolverine's son Jimmy for the former Ultimate universe just debuted a few months ago in X-Men Blue.

How he came back, why, and what happens to Laura, OML, and Jimmy will be explained later.

