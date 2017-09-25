Marvel is bringing back another character from the dead

sigh Reply

Oh. For a second I thought they were talking about the MCU and that Pietro was coming back. Reply

I wouldn't be shocked if that happens too though, Marvel loves their white boys. Their WHITEWASHED ones especially harder. Reply

that's a lot of bubs. Reply

lmao Reply

literally nobody thought it was permanent, so... Reply

I bet the people who are bitching about adult Jean Grey coming back will be ok with this even tho Laura is the superior Wolverine. Reply

Laura is the only Wolvy I'd want to see on screen right now. Reply

Laura will always be the superior Wolverine. Amen. Reply

surprising absolutely nobody.... Reply

Alright, I guess. I only care about the resurrection of one Ms Gertrude Yorkes but thanks anyway, Marvel. Reply

Oh wow, what a huge shocker. Never could I ever have foreseen this. *Eye roll* Seriously, when Logan died I couldn't be remotely emotional about it because I knew there was no chance in hell he would stay dead. Reply

I'm surprised that they kept him dead so long tbh. Reply

IDK, they had a ready stream of replacements to take his place while his body was still warm. So it's not like there was a shortage of Wolverine books and appearances during his absence. Reply

Reborn as an Inhuman, I assume Reply

lol probably Reply

I salute comic readers that try to keep up. I pick a run, complete it, and never look back. Reply

Ya boy hasn't even been dead long enough for me to cave and read The Death of Wolverine. His ass still alive as far as I'm concerned. Reply

It's Wolverine. And for some reason he has an infinity gem.



fucking hell, give me [ Spoiler (click to open) ] david haller



fucking hell, give me

BRING BACK JAMIE AND LAYLA Reply

Seconded! We deserve! Reply

He was always going to come back, and I'm ok with this. Reply

This was inevitable... which is why the sudden Wolverine saturation with all the different versions made so little sense. Bitch is coming back, calm down Marvel. Reply

ugh when are they bringing back rictor and shatterstar tho?!?! they've been ignored for way too long!!!!! Reply

YES omg Reply

Rictor/Shatterstar/Bobby triangle would be amazing!!! Reply

Meine Güte. Reply

Shocking Reply

Logan. Old Ass Logan. Laura. Daken. Jimmy. and Gabby.



Yeah, I'm tired. The only upside to this return is that this gives any writer a chance to give Logan and Jean a shot as an actual couple since Scott is dead.



And even still, Laura is the superior Wolverine. Reply

i thought it'd be black widow Reply

she ded...? Reply

hydra-cap killed her iirc Reply

Shocking, SHOCKING I SAY. Reply

