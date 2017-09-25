



ART. She did that Reply

Thread

Link

Goodbye, not with that gif 💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminder that this was written/produced by Dr. Luke Reply

Thread

Link

I would have guessed Alex Da Kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yike...why is she still working with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't speak as to whether she is still working with him, but this song/album is two years old at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn, they really pushed back her album then... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really did. I used to work for her manager, and when I left the company June 2016, the album was scheduled to come out that September after basically being done for six months already. Everyone keeps saying this album sounds dated, and that's because it's old already. I'm hearing very sliiiiiiight differences in the songs now from when I left, but not enough to justify the delay, and honestly not even good changes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well that's unfortunate. am not even a fan of hers anymore but i saw that clip where she got emotional when she was told the album went #1 ...you can tell she invested a lot in this and i kinda feel bad that its all gonna be for nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

VIDEO ON MUTE cause FERGIE SLAYS but DR LUKE is trash Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, the rapist made this song for her. Not pressing play tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

That is the most beautiful screencap I've ever seen! Not giving Dr Luke a stream though. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks like Swift at 4:56 Reply

Thread

Link

I HOLLERED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DFNSJKFNSDF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nn











nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn nnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

L M A O bitchhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Jessica Simpson and her talking parts made me really sad for her Reply

Thread

Link

Where is your icon from? Not Big Fish? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm kinda over these "deep" music videos, can some pop star just serve me stunning visuals with a bomb ass choreography plz Reply

Thread

Link

Queen of variety Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like a student film about nothing. Is this parody? Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a visual album? Reply

Thread

Link

a visual experience, yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





why do these videos keep on coming? is this some sort of budget lemonade? what is going onnnn why do these videos keep on coming? is this some sort of budget lemonade? what is going onnnn Reply

Thread

Link

wow- this whole album seems like a looooot of work for something so bad Reply

Thread

Link

I like this song a lot actually.



This video looks like a gaga and beyonce reject but at least they are giving her some money. Reply

Thread

Link

she needs to get onto the next project, forget this horrible era Reply

Thread

Link

and that was the worst visual album ever. so self indulgent without offering much.

its very uninspired.



idk a lot of the visual reminds of the mess that is artpop, and this even much more boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Shame, this probably going to be Fergie's only achievement with this album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf is this?! Reply

Thread

Link

artpop act ii Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

basically a re-enactment/re-telling of how she overcame her crystal meth addiction



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all the people in the world, I'm really surprised Gaga never did a visual album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the label wouldn't fund it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link