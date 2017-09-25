September 25th, 2017, 07:08 pm theemii Fergie - A Little Work Source Tagged: fergie / black eyed peas, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4545 comments Add comment
nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
why do these videos keep on coming? is this some sort of budget lemonade? what is going onnnn
This video looks like a gaga and beyonce reject but at least they are giving her some money.
its very uninspired.
idk a lot of the visual reminds of the mess that is artpop, and this even much more boring
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.