John Oliver and the Scranton Train: An Update

When he said "Steve Mnuchin is me, if I dressed up as income inequality" or whatever and then did that slimy voice omg I both laughed and hated John Oliver in that moment Reply

I think it was something like "Steve Mnuchin, who answers the question what if income inequality dressed up as John Oliver for Halloween..." Reply

The John Oliver tunnel killed me. Reply

I love that stupid train so much Reply

i'm from scranton and this is all too much for me. Reply

wait me too and I had no idea this was a thing until my friend sent it to me in LA Reply

Wilkes-Barre here and I agree.





My heart skipped a beat when I saw WNEP on ONTD I was like wait what is happening Reply

The way they "improved" it with his face is hilarious Reply

This is one of my favorite things of this year, which says a lot, but idgaf. Reply

Me too...this and John Oliver, Jon Stewart, and Steven Colbert all buying wax figure Presidents. Reply

This is too adorable Reply

Wasn't his best episode, but I imagine they get harder and harder to put together when news happens the same day they air. Reply

also, first we had U BUM and now we have THAT GUY

love it

LeBron James on Trump: "The people run this country, not one individual. And damn sure not him." pic.twitter.com/S9tLsl3oQ0 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 25 September 2017

i love his show and i get why it is paced like it is but ngl i wish it were more frequent. i love tds and colbert and i was legit surprised oliver won the emmy, but i'm happy for him because i like him tooalso, first we had U BUM and now we have THAT GUYlove it Reply

ok I just took back every bad thing I ever said about LJ Reply

sorry for every moment i didn't stan the fuck out of lebron james Reply

I love when they do stuff like this on the show, it fucking kills me. Reply

good. now when i tell guys im from scranton theyll be like "o cool did u see the john oliver train?" instead of asking me about the office. Reply

I'm not from Scranton but that's one of the biggest cities nearby so whenever I say I'm from the Scranton area I get shit about The Office ALL.THE.TIME. Reply

I'd ask about the little penguins Reply

I haven't been to a WBS pens game in foreverrrr. My sis has season tickets so I'm hoping she'll let me go when she can't 🤞 Reply

Lmao never change, Scranton. Reply

Does anyone have a link/a general site to stream shows? Letmewatchthis/primewire/whatever it's called hasn't been working for ages for me. Reply

I recently discovered fmovies.is and it's pretty good. Reply

Oooh thank you! Reply

solarmoviez.to saves lives! It has everything, just finished watching the Handmaids tale on it. Reply

Scranton did vote for Hilary, so they're good in my book. lol.

The train must be this year's apparently kid. Never change, NEPA. Reply

Oh we won't lol Reply

the part where he insulted that rich ass secretary guy's wife's fashion choices, and the part where the fart noises + emmy polishing fucking killed me.



also "Fuck AT&T. YOU MAY TAKE OVER BUT YOU'LL NEVER BE MY REAL DAD!" Reply

omg i wish i'd known about this when i drove through scranton a few days ago i legit would have made my boyfriend stop so we could see it. Reply

love it lmao Reply

I never expected an update about the train and that whole segment was my favorite part of the episode. That guy calling in and saying he couldn't even look at the old train anymore killed me. I really wish John Oliver had a daily show, but I suppose having a whole week to prepare allows for better material. Reply

