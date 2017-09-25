seth glare

John Oliver and the Scranton Train: An Update

Previously, on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the people of Scranton PA were very in their feelings about the backyard train on Scranton's WNEP 16's local weather reports. And Scranton-ites were also very in their feelings about John Oliver's feelings about their train, to the point where Oliver responded the only way he could--by having a giant backyard train built and demanding Scranton come get it immediately.

On last night's show, the train saga came to a close. Will WNEP 16 get to use their new train? Find out below:



