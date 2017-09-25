John Oliver and the Scranton Train: An Update
Previously, on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the people of Scranton PA were very in their feelings about the backyard train on Scranton's WNEP 16's local weather reports. And Scranton-ites were also very in their feelings about John Oliver's feelings about their train, to the point where Oliver responded the only way he could--by having a giant backyard train built and demanding Scranton come get it immediately.
On last night's show, the train saga came to a close. Will WNEP 16 get to use their new train? Find out below:
Source 1, Source2, Source 3
On last night's show, the train saga came to a close. Will WNEP 16 get to use their new train? Find out below:
Source 1, Source2, Source 3
My heart skipped a beat when I saw WNEP on ONTD I was like wait what is happening
also, first we had U BUM and now we have THAT GUY
love it
Scranton did vote for Hilary, so they're good in my book. lol.
also "Fuck AT&T. YOU MAY TAKE OVER BUT YOU'LL NEVER BE MY REAL DAD!"