In related Canadian TV news: Kim Coates has a New Show (Bad Blood)/Is Generally Lovely

i went to undergrad/am friends with his daughter! i've never seen soa (it's on my list tho) but he's truly a really nice, laid back dude Reply

Sons is sooo good Reply

Tig is a pretty sick character... but I love him. My fave on SOA. I find him so damn sexy.

He's the pervert with a heart of gold. <3



There is a companion book to SOA that I bought, and both Kim and Ron P talk about having such a hard time with their roles. Now I love them even more! They both seem like such cool guys. I love Kim so much! Reply

I've met him twice on the set of SOA and he really is a chill dude. Very gracious to the fans and was totally down for all the pictures and autographs. He remembered me the second time around and was like "You were the cool chick in the flannel and beanie! I love your style" and then we snuggled me under his arm for a picture. Needless to say I was super stoked. Reply

............That's the cutest thing I've read all day, aww. Reply

I guess. Reply

Aww I love him! Reply

A Montreal mobster. Reply

Montreal has a long history of crime families. Vito was a real person: https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2017/07/30/shootings-explosions-killings-and-the-bloody-fight-to-be-the-next-boss-after-mobster-vito-rizzutos-death.html Reply

love him. Reply

I love Kim Coates, couldn't help but love Tig on SoA before I quit that show. Someone tell me this Canadian show is halfway decent and I'll consider it.



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

OMG!! A The Client REUNION?! Okay, I'm in. Reply

lmao im from montreal and we used to joke when they all dropped dead at once. "someone shot him cos they mad that our popular pizza place shut down, he was found dead with pizza slices on his face", in my defense we were teens. anyway. havent seen anthony lapaglia since without a trace, im intrigued. Reply

Does anyone know if I can watch this on CTV online? I wanna check it out but I don't have tv. Reply

https://www.citytv.com/toronto/?video=5581521211001 Answering my own question - CityTV is uploading the eps for anyone who doesn't have a TV but wants to watch Reply

