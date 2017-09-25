In related Canadian TV news: Kim Coates has a New Show (Bad Blood)/Is Generally Lovely
Bad Blood (CITY-TV stations, Thursday, 8 p.m.) is a six-part original series starring Anthony LaPaglia as Montreal mobster Vito Rizzuto. Based on the book Business or Blood: Mafia Boss Vito Rizzuto's Last War by Antonio Nicaso and Peter Edwards. Like most Mafia/crime family dramas, Bad Blood is about more than crime, corruption and mayhem. It's about peace and orderly government and it's about family dynamics. Little wonder that in the movie You've Got Mail, the Tom Hanks character suggests the answers to all life's questions can be found in The Godfather.
Kim throwing out the first pitch at the Jay's game last week, back when we were still losing.
any Canadians watch last week? I miss Sons and need my Tig fix, will take the Canadian Godfather
He's the pervert with a heart of gold. <3
There is a companion book to SOA that I bought, and both Kim and Ron P talk about having such a hard time with their roles. Now I love them even more! They both seem like such cool guys. I love Kim so much!
OMG!! A The Client REUNION?! Okay, I'm in.
