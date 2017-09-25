Pitch Perfect 3 - Official Trailer 2
After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return and are joined by additions including John Lithgow and Ruby Rose.
source
We really didn't need a second movie, let alone a third. Also, I really hated Hailee Steinfeld's character for some reason.
I loved the first one and really did not like the second one.
and "this is my regular face" made me laugh.
also i'm into her bc i'm a tragic bb gay
I don't give a fuck I like this cheesy ass franchise.