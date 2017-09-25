Pitch Perfect 3 - Official Trailer 2

I'm sorry but Rebel Wilson still cracks me up, I love when she faceplants on that boat Reply

We really didn't need a second movie, let alone a third. Also, I really hated Hailee Steinfeld's character for some reason. Reply

Agree, she rather grated on me for some reason. Reply

We didnt need a first movie either lbr Reply

Idg why but I really dislike Hailee Steinfeld. Reply

Same and unfortunately it looks like she has even more lines in this one. Reply

yes, so much yes!!! Reply

well, lets hope this will be better. because the first one was really cute, but the second was a fucking mess. It was so awful. Reply

They didn't need a second one and they sure as hell don't need a third one. Reply

What the hell did this series turn into??? Lmao. Blowing things up? whaaaat?



I loved the first one and really did not like the second one. Reply

who asked for this? Reply

I haven't even seen the second. Won't see this one. And I actually went to the theater and liked the first but they should have stopped with that one Reply

can't wait for this one. Reply

yassssss I love these messy and racist movies. they're a massive hit here in Australia Reply

better have Chloe/Beca Reply

i think it will. i'm sure that's why skylar astin got cut. Reply

Looks like Matt Lanter and Chloe are going to be love interests or at least, fuck buddies. At least, they remembered that Chloe is very sexually active lol Reply

I think im turning into a Hailee Steinfeld stan.

and "this is my regular face" made me laugh. Reply

I loveee Hailee Reply

She's cute af, a good actress, and she has some bops. I love ha. Reply

Literally none of those three things are true lmao Reply

i love her tbh, Love Myself and Most Girls are fun songs with a cute message?



also i'm into her bc i'm a tragic bb gay Reply

I don't give a fuck I like this cheesy ass franchise. Reply

