OFFICIAL: Cardi B is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100!

My New York boo! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾



So glad of ha‼️‼️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhh that's who this gif is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, I thought Taylor would keep it a little longer.



just heard that post malone song and wtf. how is that guy not a parody? Reply

Thread

Link

Post is ugly as fuck, and is also anti-gun control. He aint shit but white trash from Texas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for ha



wish the song was better lol Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

screaming that Cardi B got a #1 before Ariana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

waiting for MC and Cardi remix of Bodak Yellow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



omgggg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it took me forever to realize she was shading Nicki with this and killing 2 birds with one stone. I just thought she was emphasizing bc mariah has so many number 1's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hand motion at "not everybody has that" is the glittering cherry on top of this iconic shade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect gif usage lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

muhahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool, mimi <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao yaaaaaaaaass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry but after her latest fuck up this post, like the terribly unnecessary Eminem posts by that one stan here, is not going to go the way you think. Reply

Thread

Link

racist kween! Reply

Thread

Link

a queen!!! that white supremacist is defeated. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if reputation will even sell 1 mil in its first week Reply

Thread

Link

she broke the record for target presales a couple of weeks ago(which was held by adele's 25), so I think she'll beat 1989's sales Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yeah I forgot about that. idk she was a lotttt more widely liked when 1989 came out and I’m sure people are gonna be curious but they can just stream it this time around. it would be crazy if she continues on this road of doing no promo and it still beats 1989 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rumors are that she's performing at the white house for veteran's day, aka the day after her album release. so all the republicans will probably support her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

of course it will. her music is complete trash and went #1 and #4 with barely any promo, idt she will have any issues with sales. her fans are loyal Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think it can, but i wonder how this era's performance will affect her future. i can see her going back to pop/country after this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LWYMMD is actually her longest #1 before being dethroned. shake it off was only for two weeks before all about that bass took over until it regained strength Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

of course



she is doing pm nothing to promote atm, i think that's what's creating the idea that people are sleeping on it, but she has enough of a fanbase to break a mil easily once she rears her ugly head under her rock. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably. Her fans are dedicated and won’t let her lose. Plus the concert ticket deal, UPS thing and her magazines included. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obviously lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it will most definitely sell, or at least stream that much, if not more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it will come close, unfortunately...i see ha doing drake numbers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely sell and go to It willsell and go to #1 . She has a legion of fans who have the same emotional maturity as her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it will.



then again, it is important to note her team is encouraging people to bulk buy. it probably won't have the longevity her previous albums had though.



Edited at 2017-09-25 08:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









maggie the frog warned ha Reply

Thread

Link

She is a mess and the song isn't even that good, everything was simpler and better with the better song Despacito, and yeah even Bieber's version is better than Bodak Yellow and the other song. Reply

Thread

Link

taylor's a mess and her song isn't even that good, yet it got #1 ... you comin for Cardi cause she aint white? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LWYMMD sucks but it's miles better than Bodak Yellow, plus it's Taylor Swift, she could fart into a microphone and it would go #1 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because she has said pretty fucked up things about arabs, trans people, koreans, almost everyone lmao.



And yeah, Taylor's song isn't good , I don't like her either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol did you miss the post yesterday boo? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish Despacito had broken the record but at least it tied it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No its not sweetie. Don't try, just dont. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





im here for a woman rapper going i mean despacito had a long ass run and had major success as is, this song wont get there. bieber is a mess, fonsi is a mess, taylor is a mess, cardi is a mess lmao. the options...........im here for a woman rapper going #1 tho even if its cardi Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Despacito is still a bop sis. Original version about to get 4billion views on youtube. fuck bieber. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The song is trash and I don’t get the hype, but white mediocrity prospers so I’ll support mediocrity of color prospering

- someone on my timeline lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're all a mess but honestly her rapping is a choice, I thought it was a parody when I first heard it (it's a parody right?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

despacito is a terrible song Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol so I sent my friend who is a huge Nicki stan a message last week about how Cardi was going #1 and asked how he felt about it, he replied "it hasn't happened yet so don't count chickens before they hatch"... Of course me, being me, sent him a screenshot of this headline earlier, he read the message but still hasn't replied lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo, cruel.



But tbh I want to see the nicki stans having a meltdown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

send it again lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love harmless stan wars so it sounds like something I would do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ruthless lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone needs friends who drown them in truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna know his answer lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





So I replied: "one song out of the many that Nicki has released that didn't go



He replies: don't you come for me like that Raf (my name), it's not fair.



Edited at 2017-09-25 09:39 pm (UTC) Lol I legit texted him back, why aren't you answering me? He goes "lol I'm working and unbothered, it's one song"So I replied: "one song out of the many that Nicki has released that didn't go #1 tho? 🤔"He replies: don't you come for me like that Raf (my name), it's not fair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder if this Taylor era is going to flop by Taylor's standards. It'll still do the same normal stuff, prob 1m in sales first week, a couple more #1s , but I doubt it'll have the success of 1989 Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt it will flop commercially lol. Critics were surprisingly negative on her first single though so maybe it won't be the critical success her other ones were Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you have to wait for the album. Critics are always harsh on her first single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh i think it'll still do 1m in sales. I don't think it'll flop commercially. Just by Taylor standards, I wonder if it won't do as well as red or 1989 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she will still do very well commercially but this might be her born this way era aka the beginning of the end for ha



Edited at 2017-09-25 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link