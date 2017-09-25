OFFICIAL: Cardi B is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100!
.@IAmCardiB "Moves" to No. 1 on Billboard #Hot100 with "Bodak Yellow" https://t.co/F2SC0Pzpqs pic.twitter.com/DxEbQGb3Gn— billboard (@billboard) September 25, 2017
- ONTD's problematic fave, Cardi B defeats Satan and dethrones Taylor Sssssswift to take over the #1 position on Billboard's Hot 100.
- "Bodak Yellow" marks the first #1 for a female rapper without any features since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit #1 back in 1998.
- Post Malone's 'Rockstar' debuts at #2 and Taylor drops to #3.
Source
Has anyone checked on Nicki Minaj? ONTD Barbz, how are you this morning?
So glad of ha‼️‼️
just heard that post malone song and wtf. how is that guy not a parody?
wish the song was better lol
she is doing pm nothing to promote atm, i think that's what's creating the idea that people are sleeping on it, but she has enough of a fanbase to break a mil easily once she rears her ugly head under her rock.
then again, it is important to note her team is encouraging people to bulk buy. it probably won't have the longevity her previous albums had though.
Edited at 2017-09-25 08:34 pm (UTC)
And yeah, Taylor's song isn't good , I don't like her either.
im here for a woman rapper going #1 tho even if its cardi
- someone on my timeline lol
But tbh I want to see the nicki stans having a meltdown.
So I replied: "one song out of the many that Nicki has released that didn't go #1 tho? 🤔"
He replies: don't you come for me like that Raf (my name), it's not fair.
Edited at 2017-09-25 09:39 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-25 07:00 pm (UTC)