OFFICIAL: Cardi B is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100!


  • ONTD's problematic fave, Cardi B defeats Satan and dethrones Taylor Sssssswift to take over the #1 position on Billboard's Hot 100.

  • "Bodak Yellow" marks the first #1 for a female rapper without any features since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit #1 back in 1998.

  • Post Malone's 'Rockstar' debuts at #2 and Taylor drops to #3.


Source

Has anyone checked on Nicki Minaj? ONTD Barbz, how are you this morning?
