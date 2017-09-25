Post Malone's "Rockstar" stage dive didn't go as planned

The Gretchen Wieners realness.



Rockstar is mad catchy though.

it really is. i was bopping so hard i almost crashed the first time i bumped it in my car

LMFAO, this is why idk why people do stage dives

Lmao that's Katy Perry right?

😈 yes, haha

this will never not be funny

omg que PENA

ki pena mesmo sqn

I don't get stage dives/crowd surfing.



I got kicked in the head during yellowcard once and ended up with a concussion.

I was gonna laugh at someone being kicked at a Yellowcard concert til I remembered I was kicked in the head at a Weezer show so....yeah about the same.

it was at fucking warped tour and they were one of the first acts of the day, so I missed the rest. still fuckin salty.

Weezer and Yellowcard are on the same level music-wise? Okay

Ocean Avenue >>>>>>>>>

Omg yellowcard, you just brought me back sis!

lol i got my glasses kicked off my face and trampled by the crowd at a festival once... u could say it's my fault but i'm also team idg stage divers so whatever

My coworker goes to punk shows all the time and came back from one with bruised ribs... I don't get it

The screaming in the first video KILLED ME. The way it cut off... Beautiful

lmao that is exactly what got me. It played out like some fucking cut-away shot in a comedy movie or something. I cackled so loud.

lmfao same. it was the reason i submitted this post tbh

i laughed so hard i cried.

i needed that, thnx post malone Reply

Post Malone was confident enough to think the crowd was gonna catch his big ass @ his concert last night in St. Louis. While performing his soon-to-be-hit "Rockstar," he attempted to dive off the stage but no fan was there to catch him.



I AM FUCKING SCREAMING

This shit was so funny. Post a brick, idk why he thought ppl would wanna carry him.

LMAO Dead and buried tbh.

NNNNNNNNNNN!! I hate this ugly mofo but rockstar is such a bop, i hate myself for liking one of his songs

His music is stupid catchy idk I find it fun

is he a parody? wtf is this.

the irony is too much to bear

his lyrics personified; he feels like a rockstar, but is not actually a rockstar.



looks like weird al a bit, too Reply

wow so much fat shaming in this post



if he were beth ditto i bet you guys would drag the audience for moving out of the way Reply

This place is full of people that seem anti-bullying, yet perfectly happy writing cruel comments like "he/she is ugly as fuck" and "he/she is offensive to my eyes".

Mhmmm



They'd be crying if someone said that about them too Reply

the only fat shaming in this post is Post calling HIMSELF a "fat ass" in his tweet in the post. but remain OTT i guess 💀

I don't know who tf this is, but I wouldn't catch his smelly-looking ass either. Those fans screaming and the way they parted like the red sea killed me.

lmaoooo

His song went straight to #2 already, will prob be #1 next week.

He'll knock Cardi off 1 and Taylor will bump up to two

I like Post. He seems like a nice person.

I went to one of his concerts and he was honestly so endearing and humble lol

