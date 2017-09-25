wild thot

Post Malone's "Rockstar" stage dive didn't go as planned

Post Malone was confident enough to think the crowd was gonna catch his big ass @ his concert last night in St. Louis. While performing his soon-to-be-hit "Rockstar," he attempted to dive off the stage but no fan was there to catch him.




Post Malone has topped Apple Music’s single week streaming record with over 25 million streams of his new single "Rockstar," beating previous record holder for worldwide single week streams, DJ Khaled's "I’m the One." It was also announced that "Rockstar" will challenge Cardi B & Taylor Swift for no. 1 on the Hot 100 since the single has a chance at debuting in the top spot.

That cocaine confidence is real
