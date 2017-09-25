Post Malone's "Rockstar" stage dive didn't go as planned
Post Malone was confident enough to think the crowd was gonna catch his big ass @ his concert last night in St. Louis. While performing his soon-to-be-hit "Rockstar," he attempted to dive off the stage but no fan was there to catch him.
Post Malone's "Rockstar" stage dive didn't exactly go as planned https://t.co/LoNwUc8C5u pic.twitter.com/ZzkedLAHSY— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 25, 2017
felt like jack black in school of rock tonight when i staged dived and nobody caught my fat ass. wish i had lil uzi body— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 25, 2017
Sorry Post pic.twitter.com/7Qq8BWaYLh— Will Hanken (@w_Hank2434) September 25, 2017
Atleast you got some love big fella pic.twitter.com/yisknfBFFm— Will Hanken (@w_Hank2434) September 25, 2017
I wouldve caught you bro pic.twitter.com/qoVYKQqA75— hannah nicole (@misshann3r) September 25, 2017
Post Malone has topped Apple Music’s single week streaming record with over 25 million streams of his new single "Rockstar," beating previous record holder for worldwide single week streams, DJ Khaled's "I’m the One." It was also announced that "Rockstar" will challenge Cardi B & Taylor Swift for no. 1 on the Hot 100 since the single has a chance at debuting in the top spot.
That cocaine confidence is real
Rockstar is mad catchy though.
I got kicked in the head during yellowcard once and ended up with a concussion.
i needed that, thnx post malone
I AM FUCKING SCREAMING
his lyrics personified; he feels like a rockstar, but is not actually a rockstar.
looks like weird al a bit, too
if he were beth ditto i bet you guys would drag the audience for moving out of the way
They'd be crying if someone said that about them too
I like Post. He seems like a nice person.