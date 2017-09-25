American Idol producers and ABC feuding over third judge as time runs out

Or, we could not resurrect American Idol. Reply

i like that option the best Reply

MTE as a former Idol fan. Reply

If only for the fact that nobody should be paying Katy Perry $25 million to judge a fucking SINGING COMPETITION! Reply

they have to pay katy either way, so that would be the ultimate no work + get money for her Reply

Mte. It's not a big deal. Reply

lionel should be getting it, no questions asked. it's sad enough that talentless katy perry will probably be earning 10-15million more than him from this trash show Reply

He needs to collect his daughter and not waste his time on this sinking ship. Reply

mte Reply

MTE Reply

just cancel it, it's stupid



or if you want to keep the american idol name at least come up with a new format, the three judges is dated and boring Reply

I think they can keep judges, but if they were reviving it, they should have just tried really hard to get "All Stars" on the judging panel. I think three people that would pull in viewers would have been "Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert and Fantasia". And they could have gotten all three for much less than what they paid Katy. Reply

Kelly Clarkson

Carrie Underwood

.....

That bald guy from NC who didn't actually win

Katherine McPhee who is making bank on CBS show Scorpion

Jennifer Hudson from Dream Girls whose family was tragically murdered (what is she up to, now?)

.....

Everyone else = varying levels of nobody



Why can't they let this show die a natural death?

Was Katy really worth all that money (no) Reply

jennifer hudson will be a judge on the voice lmao Reply

hey adam lambert is doing relatively well Reply

Oh, you're right! Definitely forgot about Adam Lambert. Reply

I feel Adam Lambert should def be on your list under Kelly + Carrie. And bald guy Daughtry.





Everyone else = varying levels of nobody



EXCUSE U 😃





Justin Guarini is Lil Sweets from those Dr Pepper commercials



Fantasia Barrino has been on Broadway (twice?)



Taylor Hicks is first to get a Vegas residency



Phillip Phillips' song Home was used for the Olympics and my ears still bleed



Clay Aiken ran for Congress!



Jordan Sparks has/had? a clothing line





Edited at 2017-09-25 04:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Adam Lambert's the new frontman for Queen, so I wouldn't exactly call him a flop. Reply

Fantasia is doing well for herself. Reply

cancel it. not enough people are going to watch.



even my dad, who has watched every single season religiously, is not here for this. Reply

$25 million at Katy, $10-15 million at host Ryan Seacrest





I hate Ryan but I feel like Katy has no business earning more than him in regards to AI.

Wow.



Edited at 2017-09-25 04:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Wtf did they think would happen once it was released that Katy's contract is for $25 million?!? That everyone else would just roll over and drool? Reply

Katy was the one running her mouth. She bragged in an interview that she was making more money than anybody who's ever been on the show, so I'm sure she's the one who leaked the fact that she's getting $25m. I bet the producers hate her. Reply

imo with that much $$ involved it was coming out one way or another.



And yes, I am sure the producer are pissed af! Reply

No, she wasn't. The numbers were leaked and only than she was asked about it. She wasn't even bragging about it, just answering the question. Reply

I think the $25 million is all lies to drum up press for the show. Reply

YAaas! Find a poc for cheap! Pay ha pennies!



Rme Reply

i wonder if the show is regretting the amount they offered katy perry. they gave her the deal before she even released her new music, assuming she'd have another hit album. if they offered her the deal now, it'd be significantly less because her album was anything but a hit and her ticket sales are suffering. Reply

Exactly. There has to be some buyers remorse at this point. Reply

This whole thing is a giant mistake. Reply

They should have known $25M was too much for her. She got the deal after CTTR underperformed and Bon Appétit completely bombed. Anyone paying attention could see she had fizzled out. Reply

Oscar winning actresses dont even make $25 million dollars Jesus it boggles my mind still Reply

The whole reboot was a mistake tbh, the Katy Perry deal is just icing on the shit cake. Reply

They backed themselves into a corner in the first place. She got $25 million because for whatever reason they decided they had to have at least one judge on board before upfronts and she was the only one who was still in talks with them the night before when they still didn't have anyone. She could basically ask for whatever she wanted. At that point everyone knew she wasn't selling like she used to. Considering how poorly her singles did, her album actually sold pretty well. Reply

Katy's album really did not sell well at all. It's only sold 232,000. 70% of that was from the first week, and a large percentage of those "sales" are free copies that were bundled with her concert tickets. Reply

they have to be regretting it



it was such a mistake lol Reply

No way in hell is the $25 million true, it is all for publicity. Reply

Here's an idea, don't do this because no one wants it. Reply

Feuding over Charlie Puth... 😳 Reply

right lol? who is even checking for him Reply

he was on that 'see you again' song from fast and furious 7. Reply

I mean..radio "seems" to love him..and by seems all the radio dj's want to be him so they play his music. Reply

lmao Reply

Cancel it! Reply

I hope this flops massively. Idol is so out of touch getting Katy then paying her $25 million. Everything she's touched this year has turned to shit. Reply

You'd think they'd be trying to get people who knew a damn about, you know, singing but apparently not. Reply

