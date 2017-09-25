American Idol producers and ABC feuding over third judge as time runs out
- ABC and Fremantle, the producers of Idol, are in a dispute over who the third judge of the reboot should be
- Katy Perry was locked on months ago, and country singer Luke Bryan will sign his contract within the next few days after final details get sorted out
- Fremantle still wants Charlie Puth, while ABC insists there needs to be racial diversity on the panel and continues to have their eye on Lionel Richie. Problem is, Lionel wants more $$$ which ABC has nearly run out of after throwing $25 million at Katy, $10-15 million at host Ryan Seacrest, and $6-10 million at Luke
- It appears Fremantle is willing to compromise, as they've had meetings with Troy Carter, a black music industry titan who has managed the likes of Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor and John Legend. Because Troy is not famous, he will come at a significantly lower price than Lionel
- Filming starts in one week so a decision must be made quickly
source
or if you want to keep the american idol name at least come up with a new format, the three judges is dated and boring
Carrie Underwood
That bald guy from NC who didn't actually win
Katherine McPhee who is making bank on CBS show Scorpion
Jennifer Hudson from Dream Girls whose family was tragically murdered (what is she up to, now?)
Everyone else = varying levels of nobody
Why can't they let this show die a natural death?
Was Katy really worth all that money (no)
Everyone else = varying levels of nobody
EXCUSE U 😃
Justin Guarini is Lil Sweets from those Dr Pepper commercials
Fantasia Barrino has been on Broadway (twice?)
Taylor Hicks is first to get a Vegas residency
Phillip Phillips' song Home was used for the Olympics and my ears still bleed
Clay Aiken ran for Congress!
Jordan Sparks has/had? a clothing line
even my dad, who has watched every single season religiously, is not here for this.
I hate Ryan but I feel like Katy has no business earning more than him in regards to AI.
Wow.
And yes, I am sure the producer are pissed af!
Rme
it was such a mistake lol