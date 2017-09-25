anna

American Idol producers and ABC feuding over third judge as time runs out


- ABC and Fremantle, the producers of Idol, are in a dispute over who the third judge of the reboot should be
- Katy Perry was locked on months ago, and country singer Luke Bryan will sign his contract within the next few days after final details get sorted out
- Fremantle still wants Charlie Puth, while ABC insists there needs to be racial diversity on the panel and continues to have their eye on Lionel Richie. Problem is, Lionel wants more $$$ which ABC has nearly run out of after throwing $25 million at Katy, $10-15 million at host Ryan Seacrest, and $6-10 million at Luke
- It appears Fremantle is willing to compromise, as they've had meetings with Troy Carter, a black music industry titan who has managed the likes of Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor and John Legend. Because Troy is not famous, he will come at a significantly lower price than Lionel
- Filming starts in one week so a decision must be made quickly

source
Tagged: , , ,