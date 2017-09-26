Caitlyn Jenner found out daughter Kylie was pregnant online

- A "source" has told The Sun that Caitlyn – who was previously said to be ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the news – was not told by her daughter but saw the news on the web.

- Caitlyn was heartbroken that her own daughter wouldn’t confide something so serious to her first.

- The "source" also said that Kylie was just worried about Caitlyn’s reaction and then the news leaked out much quicker than she expected – before she had the chance to speak to her.

 - There are also reports that Caitlyn thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.

source: 1 2

