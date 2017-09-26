Caitlyn Jenner found out daughter Kylie was pregnant online
- A "source" has told The Sun that Caitlyn – who was previously said to be ‘shocked and disappointed’ by the news – was not told by her daughter but saw the news on the web.
EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner found out daughter Kylie was pregnant online - the same time as everyone else https://t.co/FhOEExU0NC— The Sun (@TheSun) September 25, 2017
- Caitlyn was heartbroken that her own daughter wouldn’t confide something so serious to her first.
- The "source" also said that Kylie was just worried about Caitlyn’s reaction and then the news leaked out much quicker than she expected – before she had the chance to speak to her.
- There are also reports that Caitlyn thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.
source: 1 2
no shit lol i'm sure even kylie jenner would agree that waiting for a long term committed relationship would be ideal like why do they even need to include this
clearly not if she's rushing to have a baby when her fertility isn't running out anytime soon
Lucking plenty of people still persist:
Too late to be a parent now
Edited at 2017-09-26 12:29 am (UTC)
caitlyn is a horrible parent. some ppl rly shouldn't procreate and i feel so bad for this kid. the cycle will never end.
Edited at 2017-09-25 05:38 pm (UTC)