Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally reveals he and Hilarie Burton are expecting a girl

LOL, I submitted this, too, but you beat me to it, OP!



I liked what he said in his instagram: I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.



I might be kind of pissed if my SO told the whole world what we were having if we were trying to keep it secret, so it's good that she's so forgiving. They seem like a really good couple. Reply

Did you see the video ? The mic drop and the fact that it took a few seconds for the realization to hit is killing me. Reply

I just watched it after you posted it below - I hadn't seen it before, so thanks! That was pretty cute. Reply

Lol! That was such a cute video! Reply

I MAY BE OLD, BUT THAT SHIT STILL WORKS



Run away with me. We could be in Paris by midnight. Reply

Haha precious! Reply

I think it's kinda dumb to keep it a secret if you already know. Best to not let the doctor tell you in that case Reply

Did he ever promote "mother!?" Reply

LMFAO Reply

Omggg Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

NNNNNNNNNNNN Reply

I'll never, ever, ever understand how people can legit mix them up. Reply

idk but I'm excited to see him in Infinity War. Reply

I was at my brother's bbq over the weekend and he and his wife announced they're expecting their first bb. My mom wasn't there so they're going to tell her when she comes for thanksgiving (Canadian thanksgiving so not that faaaar away) and I'm terrified I will accidentally slip up when I text or FaceTime between now and then. Reply

They're such a random couple, how did they even meet? But I can ship them, and this is cute. Reply

Jensen and Danneel Ackles set them up on a blind date. Reply

What a WB crossover Reply

LOL, I found a video of the reveal and I'm dying at the mic drop and the fact that it took him a few seconds to realize he slipped. Reply

where is it in the video, near the end? LOL Reply

He starts talking about it at about 0:54! Reply

I’m so salty they’re a couple lol Reply

Same tbh Reply

I understand wanting to not know and be surprised during the birth but if you already know the gender why does it have to be some kind of secret? Reply

idk but for me I wouldn't want to reveal just because then all your gifts become "gendered" by color even when you tell people not to and I want to get those greens, yellows, and greys lol Reply

I friend of mine had a baby girl and requested "green" for baby stuff. And of course people showered her with a bunch of pink shit. Reply

mte i also wouldnt want a bunch of onesies covered in cars and footballs and shit Reply

exactly, I don't want a bunch of gendered baby things, I'll be keeping a secret if I have a kid (and I might not even find out for myself, it would be fun to be surprised) Reply

I've decided if/when I ever have a girl (fingers crossed tbh), I think I might try to steer back to the old standard of blue being the de facto feminine color. Absolutely nothing wrong with pink at all, but blue is so much more versatile imo Reply

I guess they wanted to keep something private for themselves. Who knows Reply

a friend of mine who hates pink revealed she was having a girl and then had to listen to her mom bitch about why the nursery was turquoise and grey lol Reply

I will never understand people who don't want to know the gender until birth. What's the point? You are still "surprised" during the ultrasound scan

And keeping it a secret from your friends and family is even worse Reply

Yea, I dont get that either. Also, are these two that famous? Reply

Parent

he's still cashing in at SPN cons? Reply

He doesn't go to very many but yes (plus, the fact that they live in New York likely has a lot to do with why he attended this one)! Reply

If I were an actor, that's all I'd do lol. Enough cons to live my life and otherwise retire tbh. Reply

I heard they make sm money from them Reply

There was a story a year or so ago (in either The Hollywood Reporter or Variety, I can't remember which) that said the bigger stars make up to a half a million dollars in one weekend at Cons. Supposedly Norman Reedus makes that much. So JDM can probably pull in at least $200,000 in a weekend just talking and taking pictures with people. I'd totally do that if I were famous. Reply

There are supernatural conventions??



I stopped watching this show years ago lol. I really like how it started off but not where it went to, especially got tired of how much everyone died and then came back. It made it so whenever someone died, I had no reaction because 9/10 they would inevitably come back. Reply

LOL, SPN's been having conventions for nearly the entire run of the show. There's so many. Reply

lmao I remained blissfully unaware of this fact until today XD



(ONTD finally approved memebership for my new account, wooo!) Reply

Parent

"There are supernatural conventions"





Lol sweet summer child Reply

Parent

Oh man u have no idea. There's even an episode of Supernatural when they go to a Supernatural convention and find out they have fans. Reply

Parent

i feel like SPN conventions are one of the only reasons the show is still on/the actors agree to do it. they make SO much money from them, and i feel like they charge more than other conventions when it comes to photo ops and shit. Reply

Parent

lol they've been having conventions since at least 2009 (thats when I went to one in Los Angeles). Reply

Parent

The show is still on the air and they have several cons per year.

Easy money. Reply

Parent

LOL



He'll always be Denny to me and I miss him chunkier but bless him & bless Hilarie's taste. Reply

Lol @ chunky Jeff. I didn't find him hot until he dropped the weight. Reply

My friend is the same while now he's way too thin for my personal taste LOL Reply

Parent

It's weird how hot I thought he looked in Watchmen but never again. Reply

Parent

Remember when there was this big debate about him calling her "wife".



They're such a random couple but cute af Reply

I saw a report that said they finally got married two years ago, so it's all legal now. Reply

Parent

It wasn't confirmed until recently from what I remember. I just remember there was a post here and people were being weird about it. Reply

Parent

aw I love this. one of my favorite slips is when Jennifer Garner was having her first kid and went on Leno and accidentally said it was a girl. Her reaction was so cute. Reply

I do love that but tbh the jennifer garners best slip is when she literally slipped at the Oscars and almost fell and says "I do my own stunts!" Reply

Parent

It was hilarious but I hated how everyone had treated it like "OMG SEW EMBARRASSING!" like ??? She didn't even fall wat? Reply

Parent

I liked it when Jack Black and Angelina Jolie were promoting Kung Fu Panda and Angelina was pregnant with the twins but hadn't officially confirmed she was having twins. Then during some press junket Jack spilled the beans and he felt terrible and Angelina couldn't stop laughing. It was adorable. Reply

Parent

An emperor's couple. No need to continue after this one. Reply

AWWWWWWW This is kinda precious lmfao.



I love him as Negan in TWD tho. Feels like he brought so much to that character. Reply

There's a supernatural con? Like why? Reply

They do about 12 or so a year. Mostly in the states, but they do a few overseas in the summer too.



I’m still a really big fan of the show, so I’ve been averaging two cons a year. I did this one in Jersey and Pittsburgh two weeks ago. Next year I plan on doing three. But it’s just a fun weekend with friends, getting to see the actors in person, going to their panels and doing the photo ops. It’s a great experience every time.



For the actors? They get paid A LOT. Like, a lot. Plus I think they genuinely enjoy them most of the time. Jensen and Jared usually go out on the Saturday night of the con, exploring the city they’re in.



I don’t think you expected this long of a response lol Reply

Parent

