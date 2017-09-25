Piper and Leo

Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally reveals he and Hilarie Burton are expecting a girl







While at a SPN con in New Jersey yesterday, JDM accidentally revealed that he and Hilarie are having a girl this time. They have a seven year old son, Gus. After getting home, he then posted on Instagram about the slip-up. They revealed the pregnancy news at the Emmys last weekend.

