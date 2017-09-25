Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally reveals he and Hilarie Burton are expecting a girl
.@JDMorgan when he blurted out he's having a girl! #spnnj pic.twitter.com/tzYfBaTrUH— Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) September 24, 2017
.@JDMorgan : omg did I just say I'm having a girl? #spnnj pic.twitter.com/1huuvCdZaG— Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) September 24, 2017
While at a SPN con in New Jersey yesterday, JDM accidentally revealed that he and Hilarie are having a girl this time. They have a seven year old son, Gus. After getting home, he then posted on Instagram about the slip-up. They revealed the pregnancy news at the Emmys last weekend.
Sources 1 and 2
I liked what he said in his instagram: I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.
I might be kind of pissed if my SO told the whole world what we were having if we were trying to keep it secret, so it's good that she's so forgiving. They seem like a really good couple.
Run away with me. We could be in Paris by midnight.
And keeping it a secret from your friends and family is even worse
I stopped watching this show years ago lol. I really like how it started off but not where it went to, especially got tired of how much everyone died and then came back. It made it so whenever someone died, I had no reaction because 9/10 they would inevitably come back.
(ONTD finally approved memebership for my new account, wooo!)
Lol sweet summer child
Easy money.
He'll always be Denny to me and I miss him chunkier but bless him & bless Hilarie's taste.
They're such a random couple but cute af
I love him as Negan in TWD tho. Feels like he brought so much to that character.
I’m still a really big fan of the show, so I’ve been averaging two cons a year. I did this one in Jersey and Pittsburgh two weeks ago. Next year I plan on doing three. But it’s just a fun weekend with friends, getting to see the actors in person, going to their panels and doing the photo ops. It’s a great experience every time.
For the actors? They get paid A LOT. Like, a lot. Plus I think they genuinely enjoy them most of the time. Jensen and Jared usually go out on the Saturday night of the con, exploring the city they’re in.
I don’t think you expected this long of a response lol