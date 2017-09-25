seb 1

Jennifer Lopez Donates $1m for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico + teams up with Governor Cuomo



-JLO (who is of PR descent) announced yesterday that she will donate $1 million through her Vegas show to help residents affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.
-On the same press conference NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state of New York will also organize a recovery effort. Find out how you can help here: https://www.ny.gov/programs/empire-state-relief-and-recovery-effort-puerto-rico

Source 1: http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Gov-Cuomo-J-Lo-Other-New-Yorkers-Offer-Support-to-Puerto-Rico-447403373.html#ixzz4tdPlODaq
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqjKtPktZms
