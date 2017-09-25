Jennifer Lopez Donates $1m for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico + teams up with Governor Cuomo

Queen ♥ Reply

Cuomo is such a douche. His ongoing feud with NYC mayor DeBlasio is so embarassing. DeBlasio is also a sell out but wtvr

both pure garbage - cant even manage the MTA... I'm waiting for the MTA to go private tbqh.

all i know is that neither of those assholes are ever gonna fix the MTA

I'm curious, how bad is the MTA there? I live in Boston and the public transit here is so fucking awful but then I think of NYC transit and it seems so much better.

I'm from the outside looking in and I'm genuinely curious



I'm from the outside looking in and I'm genuinely curious Reply

Ikr

That's great.



I am surprised but not about the lack of coverage.



My coworker finally got word from his family too. I was worried about them/him all weekend Reply

good, good. i notice they said they're sending stuff over to san juan, which is great. but i wish people would realize that the west and south and central pr are all decimated and that bc they're not tourist areas, they're getting less attention. people are literally stranded in the mountains. i still haven't spoken to my family. i've heard that they're ok, which is awesome, but they (along with thousands) are stranded without water, food, and medicine. san juan is not the only part of puerto rico that needs help.



also - a million is great, no complaints, but people should be aware that that's going to feed like...half the island for a day



idk. if i were a celebrity and charitable donations were tax write-offs, i can't imagine that i wouldn't be giving away all my shit tbh. i'd just get most of it back come tax season. unless i'm wildly uninformed and that's not how it works, which is totally possible since i don't pay attention very well. Reply

I agree ... I don't know exactly why $1 million seems to be the general threshold for celebrities with such high net worths.

You can't take the money with you when you're dead.



You can't take the money with you when you're dead. Reply

Ia. It's certainly still generous, don't get me wrong, but I always wonder why they don't give more.



Edited at 2017-09-25 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

it's definitely a million more than i've got, but in terms of all of these places hit by devastating weather recently...



eh, it's just upsetting to think of how much needs to be done and how much it's going to cost. Reply

Link

The problem is that SJ is the main entry point for all the aid and where the biggest airport and most of the ports are. Plus many of those areas are still inecessible due to debris. It is such a clusterfuck because not one specific area was hit, it was the whole island.

💔💔💔💔

I'll def be donating this week! Plus the fdny is accepting donations which is awesome Reply

Thank you! Please do NOT donate to the First Lady's fund, United for Puerto Rico. Do NOT donate to anything local government related. Those assholes will find a way to give their friends millions in contracts for cleanup, restauration, etc and little will go to the people.

Trump hasn't tweeted a single thing about this iirc?

why would he? he has proved time & time again he doesn't give a shit about POC

Link

does he have businesses there? because otherwise he won't care.

Link

He did but filed for bankruptcy a few years ago.

I'd be shocked if he even knew it was US Territory. He's probably thinking it's someone else's problem and just paying no mind to it, and wondering why his aides keep bringing it up like its 'murica or something.

He doesn't care. The island is full of Spanish speaking POC who can't vote in a presidential election. He can't be bothered to help them.

Link





Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017





Governor @RicardoRossello-

We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico. Stay safe! #PRStrong — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

I just checked and surprisingly he's tweeted twice, but nothing since the 20th. Reply

He did & said he'd visit but he's been too busy bashing the NFL so...

Link

come through motha! she still she still jenny with the coins <3

Link

Meanwhile our fucking president is hashtag-shaming the NFL on Twitter :((((

Link

Amazing



Oh and fuck Trump Reply

Link





but hmmmm @ the $25k she donated to the Houston efforts....



Link

25k is still a lot more than I could give.

Link

Really? You DO know Houston, because it's part of the States, get A LOT more in relief money and assistance than PR right? You do know Houston is not required to pay a 25% tax in all incoming goods to their city right? You do know it has a large PRican community too right? You do know people in Houston have a better chance of being relocated to other areas as for PRicans who can't go anywhere because they are AN ISLAND? GTFO with that comment.

Link

THANK YOU.

Link

Good for her... people need to be more aware of what's going on in Puerto Rico. Stop waiting for the media to talk about it, or Trump. I see more talk about what Trump's not doing on every article about Puerto Rico, but very few people discussing what's actually happening there.

Link

that's really great of her. <3

let's see if your "billionair" president will take a leaf out of her book. or if he will continue his hissy fit over the peaceful and legal protest by american citizens. (spoiler warning: the latter) Reply

Link

I want to take time off from work to help people in one of the cities affected by the hurricane.

Link





I read about this fund in the New York Times

https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/22/world/americas/hurricane-maria-donate-charity.html



What about the First Lady of PR’s fund?



I’m not giving to the Red Cross or any religious charities (especially not the Salvation Army).



I’m thinking I may give to Hispanic Federation (they have a 4 star rating on charity navigator) but I also want to give to a local fund Are there any local charities that are better to give to? That website mostly links global charities.I read about this fund in the New York TimesWhat about the First Lady of PR’s fund?I’m not giving to the Red Cross or any religious charities (especially not the Salvation Army).I’m thinking I may give to Hispanic Federation (they have a 4 star rating on charity navigator) but I also want to give to a local fund Reply

Link

I'd say donate to http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/ . It's the initiative created by the first lady of PR.

Link

Nope! Not when they will likely divide those funds between the Governor's friends in contracts. Just like his daddy did in 1998 after Georges.

Link

NOOOOO to the First Lady's initiative. That money will always find its way to government funded contracts to connected people. Try Carmelo Anthony's charity or others. But please, nothing with government ties.

Parent

Link