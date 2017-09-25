Jennifer Lopez Donates $1m for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico + teams up with Governor Cuomo
-JLO (who is of PR descent) announced yesterday that she will donate $1 million through her Vegas show to help residents affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.
-On the same press conference NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state of New York will also organize a recovery effort. Find out how you can help here: https://www.ny.gov/programs/empire-state-relief-and-recovery-effort-puerto-rico
Source 1: http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Gov-Cuomo-J-Lo-Other-New-Yorkers-Offer-Support-to-Puerto-Rico-447403373.html#ixzz4tdPlODaq
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqjKtPktZms
I'm from the outside looking in and I'm genuinely curious
I am surprised but not about the lack of coverage.
My coworker finally got word from his family too. I was worried about them/him all weekend
also - a million is great, no complaints, but people should be aware that that's going to feed like...half the island for a day
idk. if i were a celebrity and charitable donations were tax write-offs, i can't imagine that i wouldn't be giving away all my shit tbh. i'd just get most of it back come tax season. unless i'm wildly uninformed and that's not how it works, which is totally possible since i don't pay attention very well.
You can't take the money with you when you're dead.
Edited at 2017-09-25 04:09 pm (UTC)
eh, it's just upsetting to think of how much needs to be done and how much it's going to cost.
I'll def be donating this week! Plus the fdny is accepting donations which is awesome
Oh and fuck Trump
but hmmmm @ the $25k she donated to the Houston efforts....
let's see if your "billionair" president will take a leaf out of her book. or if he will continue his hissy fit over the peaceful and legal protest by american citizens. (spoiler warning: the latter)
I read about this fund in the New York Times
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/22/world/americas/hurricane-maria-donate-charity.html
What about the First Lady of PR’s fund?
I’m not giving to the Red Cross or any religious charities (especially not the Salvation Army).
I’m thinking I may give to Hispanic Federation (they have a 4 star rating on charity navigator) but I also want to give to a local fund