HRC on Stephen Colbert

i do wonder what hilary would be like as president. Reply

well she probably wouldn't have spent all day yesterday tweeting about the NFL Reply

Epitome of competence, exactly what is expected from a POTUS Reply

She would have worked so hard while Trump has spent half his time golfing and the other half trolling twitter like how Reply

Congress would conduct impeachment proceedings the day after she was sworn in. Reply

killing brown people Reply

Probably the same as President Obama, good in some areas/bad in others but overall a lot fucking better than orange shitstick. Reply

bombing syria in addition to the other countries we already are, interfering in other countries, and not really doing anything about capitalism or racism



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

we'll never know and it's all because of white people. Reply

A lot better than Trump that's for sure. Reply

shitty but still better than trump Reply

She'd have had to work three times as hard to prove she belonged in the office, she'd have been blocked at every turn by a Repub Congress that's determined to crush everything Obama accomplished, but she'd still have been a better leader by far than the orange catastrophe we ended up with.



Cynicism aside, I agree with the poster who said she'd be good in some areas and bad in others (you know, like every other president) but still better than what we ended up with. Reply

Ugh dude, honestly, Idk how she does it. I'm sure she is inspired by her supporters but the constant shit she has to go through for just being a woman would take such a toll on me. Hell im in science and every day I'm like Jesus Christ counting down the hours til i can go home and smoke a blunt Reply

HBIC in the house. I cry every time. Every. Single. Time. The travesty of what has happened. Good interview. She's so relatable in these interviews. Haters can gtfo. #butheremails Reply

She believes that Russia succeeded in messing with the US democracy, by influencing voters and influencing public opinion. Says Russian interference will continue through 2018 and 2020 if they're not stopped.



sucks when it happens to your country huh Reply

Link

it's only okay when the US does it, of course Reply

Link

they know better than us savages



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

ha hypocrisy makes the world go round. And national interest of course. Reply

Link

mte Reply

Link









she still should have won tho...you know, for the benefit of the world.



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:26 pm (UTC) bloop...especially since she took part in some messy shit with other countries elections during her time as Secretariat of state.she still should have won tho...you know, for the benefit of the world. Reply

Link

Hypocrisy about foreign affairs is as American as apple pie, but she still should've won. *shrugs* Reply

Link

yeah, it's a bit rich when american politicians complain about that. Reply

Link

american exceptionalism: whining that it's not supposed to happen to us





(pls ignore the $$$$ from israel and saudi arabia behind the curtain) Reply

Link

Two wrongs make a right Reply

Link

Lmao oop Reply

Link

bloop. let a foreign govt ass****nate tru*p for the full effect. Reply

Link

A++++++ comment Reply

Link

m t e Reply

Link

lmao right Reply

Link

nnnnnnn lmao Reply

Link

Her manspreading story about Putin is funny. He's such a sexist when he asks if Bill would like to join him on that excursion. Lol @ her reply. Reply

Link

when she said he invited Bill! made me so angry. Reply

Link

when he met merkel for the first time he had found out that she was afraid of dogs and of course tried to intimidate her by bringing his dog to the meeting. u can tell merkel is uncomfortable. he's a fucking fucknuckle Reply

Link

That kgb training Reply

Link

Lol that was hilarious. Putting is such a wanker. Reply

Link

I know Trump is a POS but honestly i hate Putin just that little bit more. Probably because Putin is actually smart and is therefore more dangerous in a different way. Reply

Link

did anyone listen to her interview on the podcast call your girlfriend with aminatou? it was awesome. she went beyond just talking about politics and spoke about female friendships, the aftermath, and her plans for the future. i loved hearing her interviewed by a woman. Reply

Link

Oh! I'll check it out. Thanks Reply

Link

np! it's a great interview and is more of a conversation. Reply

Link

I'm gonna check this out, thank you! Reply

Link

yes, i loved it! it was completely different from any other interview i've heard of HRC's, it was great. Reply

Link

i just heard about this interview via a fb group im in AND i have a 3 hr drive to do tomorrow so brb lemme download this episode right quick.........i've subscribed to CYG for a couple years but i think this is like my second time ever actually listening to an episode! shame on me Reply

Link

america failed her Reply

Link

America failed America lbr. Reply

Link

do you have a pamphlet for your cult jw Reply

Link

America failed everybody tbh



America just failed. Reply

Link

She failed america, america failed her, her dad is dad, everyone is dad tbh Reply

Link



No Weiner scandal-->no Comey letter-->no Trump presidency-->President Clinton probably impeached already https://t.co/rkAB7IMZ5A — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 25, 2017

The way in which Weiner's weiner completely changed the course of history is pretty wild. Reply

Link

I fucking hate that dumbass. I hope it's not true Huda took him back AGAIN. Reply

Link

He makes no sense to me. How does someone who had his career destroyed with a national scandal for texting pictures of his dick around continue sending them especially after having a second national scandal for the same exact reason? Are there not other ways to get off? Reply

Link

No, I read a week or two ago that they appeared in divorce court for the first time and asked the judge for a gag on the proceedings. Reply

Link

Huda as in the one who makes Huda Beauty Cosmetics? Reply

Link

he just got sentenced to 21 months so unless she wants to stay married to a felon... Reply

Link

I can only hope that this election serves as a lesson to women that they should leave their shitty, cheating-ass husbands bc they will NEVER respect you or change Reply

Link

i feel bad for huma, jfc. Reply

Link

I feel like Weiner isn't blamed enough. I have a lot of complicated feelings about Huma and HRC's choice in keeping Huma so closely involved in the election. Marriages are complicated and people shouldn't be punished for their spouses' behaviors, but at the same time, I'm still trying to understand this in a way that I would've made the same choice as HRC or Huma. Reply

Link

I feel the same way about Brexit



David Miliband winning the Labour leadership in 2010 ---> possibly Labour victory ---- > no Brexit Reply

Link

I would have been so pissed if I lost to Donald Trump even getting more votes. so pissed. I would get out of the country and spend my time making videos saying I told you so. The press, everyone, would be like: why wont she shut up? why wont she go away? and I would be telling them to fuck it because they are also responsible for the mess.



it would fuck me up for sure. Reply

Link

she lost against a reality tv star 😂 Reply

Link

Bernie lost against someone who lost against a reality TV star. Reply

Link

lol Reply

Link

dhgjhsk Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

lmao Reply

Link

lmao you win Reply

Link

Putin tried the same bullshit with Merkel Reply

Link

What do you mean? Schröder? Reply

Link





From



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:24 pm (UTC) "In 2007, during discussions about energy supplies at the Russian President’s residence in Sochi, Putin summoned his black Lab, Koni, into the room where he and Merkel were seated. As the dog approached and sniffed her, Merkel froze, visibly frightened. She’d been bitten once, in 1995, and her fear of dogs couldn’t have escaped Putin, who sat back and enjoyed the moment, legs spread wide. “I’m sure it will behave itself,” he said."From here Reply

Link

I thought you meant he tried the influencing of voters against her, considering germany had elections this weekend and she won Reply

Link

Why did I almost cry? I have just been reading transcripts of her interviews and not listening. Hearing her bummed me out.

I can't believe Trump is our president Reply

Link





And in other news, hopefully Trump gets around to this after he's done fighting with athletes.



BREAKING: N. Korea Foreign Minister says President Trump's words were declaration of war, says country has right to shoot down U.S. bombers — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2017

I just finished her book the other night. It was kind of a painful read but I also enjoyed it. She was quite open.And in other news, hopefully Trump gets around to this after he's done fighting with athletes. Reply

Link

It Trump called me Rocket Man, I’d have it printed on merch until I was sued by Billy Joel tbh. What a great nickname. Reply

Link

Isn't Rocket Man an Elton John song? Reply

Link

Billy Joel? Reply

Link

Lol sis I thought it was Billy Joel too 😂😂 Reply

Link

LMFAO @ YOUR MISTAKE! Reply

Link

all I want at this point is for WW3 to NOT happen and every day that dream seems more and more unrealistic. Reply

Link

I'm on the waitlist for it at the library, but there are 111 people ahead of me. 🤦‍♀️ Is it worth a buy? Reply

Link

take away his god damn twitter. you'd honestly think there would be a moral obligation to do so. Reply

Link

fox news had a headline this morning that freaked me out for a second. something like, "north korea shoots down us bomber... in new video" yes, one of their many photoshopped videos, ookay thanks fauxnews. trump has a lot in common with them. Reply

Link

Omg I seriously need to work on my shelter smfh Reply

Link

See, that's yet another point in Hillary's favor: No matter what else she did or didn't do, she would absolutely not be having a nuclear pissing contest with North Korea.



I am so upset with this country right now. No wonder I ended up on blood pressure medication. Reply

Link

how can i believe anything she says if she doesnt end every sentence with a VERMIN verification code Reply

Link

I despise Hilary but do you have anything to add to the conversation other than using other people's misfortune to score political from this purple hell-site? Reply

Link

breh its the morning chill Reply

Link

if you wanna be a cunt in ONTD comments, you at least gotta go beyond your Uncle's FB page to get your memes Reply

Link

Ungrateful black people? Uuuh didn't black voters turn the fuck out for her? Wtf more like ungrateful racist white people. What a stupid meme. Reply

Link

Low effort memes... wow, great work! Reply

Link

lol at people getting mad at this



gotta defend sister hillary's honor Reply

